How to Get Aquaman Supreme Shell Back Bling in Fortnite

A new week of Fortnite challenges are available for players to complete that will allow you to gain even more experience towards finishing off your Battle Pass.

To go along with this, there’s a new Aquaman challenge too and this week will finally give us part of the cosmetic set.

The reward is the “Supreme Shell” back bling, which means you can start sporting part of the Aquaman look.

Before you can do this, however, you’ll have to complete a simple challenge at Dirty Docks. As you know, this location no longer has a name in Season 3, but you shouldn’t have any trouble tracking it down.

Where To Find Dirty Docks

The location of Dirty Docks won’t be hard to find if you’ve been playing Fortnite for a while now, but if you need a refresher, it’s found on the far right side of the map.

Dirty Docks is still mostly underwater, so finding the time trial start won’t be very hard to find. The only problem you’ll likely run into is other players doing the same thing.

Since this entire race takes place in the water, it can be hard to defend yourself against other players who are out for blood. Luckily, you have all the time you need to get this challenge done, so don’t fret if you have to do it in another game.

When Does Aquaman Come Out?

According to previous leaks, Aquaman and his nemesis Black Manta will both see skins enter Fortnite beginning on July 16.

The Aquaman outfit will be unlocked by completing the various challenges, but it’s looking like Manta will have to be bought with some hard-earned V-Bucks.

There’s no telling how long he’ll be hanging around in the item shop for, so if you see him and want him, then you’ll want to make sure you purchase the skin as soon as you can.

READ NEXT: Ninja Streams Fortnite on YouTube Following Mixer Shutdown