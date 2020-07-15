How to Shoot the Charge Shotgun Faster in Fortnite

Since Epic Games got rid of the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Season 3, we’ve all had to become accustomed to the Charge Shotgun, something that has come with a bit of a learning curve.

This new shotgun is still a divisive weapon, but it’s starting to come around a little bit for many players. In the right hands, it can become very devastating, and there’s actually a way to make the weapon even stronger.

If you’re a PC player, there’s a way to make the Charge Shotgun a bit better by having it shoot faster. Since Fortnite is cross-play, this could end up giving you an edge over the competition. Here’s how you can do it.

How to Shoot Faster

Simply put, all you’ll have to do is bind your fire key to the scroll wheel. Make sure you keep your left-click bound as well because you won’t want to shoot that way with every weapon.

Reddit user Alukarulz posted a short video clip showing how deadly the gun can become by doing this.

By using this way to shoot, you’ll actually fire a bit faster and possibly catch your opponent off guard since you’re dishing out damage so fast.

One thing you’ll have to be aware of is the number of bullets left in your clip because you can quickly find yourself out of ammo by shooting faster.

Another thing you’ll want to keep in mind is you won’t be charging up the shotgun to its maximum potential, so you’ll be sacrificing more power in your shots for the ability to shoot faster.

If you’re an accurate player, then you shouldn’t really have much of a problem. However, the Charge Shotgun’s biggest strength lies in its ability to charge up and deal a ton of damage.

At the end of the day, by binding your fire button to the scroll wheel will make a difference, but whether it makes a major change to how you play the game will be up to you.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now on all platforms.

READ NEXT: Bugha & Dakotaz Slam Fortnite Season 3 Marauders