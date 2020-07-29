How to Watch Diplo Concert in Fortnite & Get Free Wrap

For those of you out there who want a break from the typical battle royale format of Fortnite, you can take a few hours and relax to see what the Party Royale mode has to offer.

Since the launch of this special island in Chapter 2, it has been home to plenty of events, including concerts. To close out the month, Epic Games has once again invited EDM performer Diplo to perform yet again, and this time if you tune in you’ll be able to earn a free cosmetic.

These concerts are fun little escapes from the monotony of a long season, and since they are available strictly free of charge, there’s not really a good reason to not check them out.

What Time is the Concert?

Aspire to the next level ✨ Don't miss @diplo Presents: Higher Ground. Tune in July 31st at 2PM ET to catch it! pic.twitter.com/78zqGSBSV3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2020

For those of you who are hoping to tune in to this event, you can do so at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on July 31.

It’s being billed as Diplo’s final Summer show, so there’s still a chance he could make a return later in the year, but this will be the last time you can catch him while the weather is still nice, not that it matters in Fortnite.

If you’re an avid Party Royale attendee, then you definitely know what to expect. If this is your first in-game concert, then you’re in for a treat!

Don’t Forget The Afterparty Wrap

While this Afterparty wrap is being billed as a gift for those who check out the concert, you can actually add it to your locker just by logging into Fortnite.

Between July 30 and August 1, all you’ll have to do is log into the game and claim in. Of course, you can always check out the concert if you’d like, but if you’re not interested in that at all, you don’t have to.

This wrap will be part of the Envision set, but everything outside of the wrap will be sold in the item shop, so make sure you save your V-Bucks if you think you’ll be wanting the whole bundle.

