Where to Find Fireworks Near Lazy Lake in Fortnite

Epic Games decided to get patriotic in time for July 4 and they are letting you celebrate by launching fireworks in Fortnite.

There’s a new challenge that popped up on July 2 that asks you to light five fireworks around Lazy Lake, but the only problem is they aren’t exactly the easiest thing to find.

Instead of actually going into the Lazy Lakes location, you’ll have to travel around the outskirts of the city to find these fireworks.

Keep in mind that, like most other challenges, this one can be completed in a game of Team Rumble, so if you’re looking for the quickest and safest way to do it, that will be it.

Where to Find Fireworks

Basically, all you’ll have to do is circle the location once and you’ll come across them. You need to light five of them, but you should be able to knock them all out in one match if you know where to look.

If you pay close attention to the firework when it goes off, you’ll see that it makes Captain America’s shield, essentially confirmed he will be making an appearance.

However, if that wasn’t enough proof for you, the Fortnite Twitter account also tweeted it out.

It seems like it’s pretty much set in stone at this point, and he’ll be entering the item shop very soon. Your reward for lighting all of the fireworks is 14,000 XP, which isn’t a whole lot, but since it’s so easy to do, we can’t be too upset.

When You Can Buy Captain America

Leakers have said the Marvel superhero will be entering the item shop tonight, July 2, and he’ll be doing so with a special emote as well.

As of right now, there’s no confirmation as to how long he’ll be sticking around in the shop, but we can likely expect it to be a few days.

Any time there’s a special skin like this introduced into the shop, it sticks around for a while to give players a chance to get it.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

