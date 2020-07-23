Pokemon GO Fest Ultra Unlock Bonuses for 2020

Pokemon GO Fest will feature 32 Global Challenges which will unlock different events throughout the year as players complete them, according to Niantic’s PR team.
Players can unlock one additional event week for every eight challenges that are collectively completed, for a total of three events, according to an email sent from Niantic’s PR team to Heavy.
Players can track the progress on Global Challenges via the Global Challenge Arena in the Today View.
Here are the Ultra Unlocks you get for completing Global Challenges during Pokemon GO Fest 2020.
Ultra Unlock Week 1: Dragon Week
Complete eight challenges to unlock Dragon Week from July 31 at 1:00 p.m. to August 7 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.
The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild: Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Bagon, Trapinch, and Swablu. You’ll also have a chance to find a Gible. You can also hatch Dratini, Bagon, Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, Gible and Deino from 7 km Eggs, though Gible and Deino will be rare.
Ultra Unlock Week 2: Enigma Week
Complete 16 Global Challenges to unlock Enigma Week from August 7 at 1:00 p.m. to August 14 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.
Ultra Unlock Week 2: Unova Week
Complete 24 Global Challenges to unlock Unova Week from August 14 to August 21.
Stay tuned for more coverage of Pokemon GO Fest 2020 from Heavy, including info on the Global Challenges themselves.
