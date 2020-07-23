Pokemon GO Fest Ultra Unlock Bonuses for 2020

Pokemon GO Fest will feature 32 Global Challenges which will unlock different events throughout the year as players complete them, according to Niantic’s PR team.

Players can unlock one additional event week for every eight challenges that are collectively completed, for a total of three events, according to an email sent from Niantic’s PR team to Heavy.

Players can track the progress on Global Challenges via the Global Challenge Arena in the Today View.

Here are the Ultra Unlocks you get for completing Global Challenges during Pokemon GO Fest 2020.

Ultra Unlock Week 1: Dragon Week

Complete eight challenges to unlock Dragon Week from July 31 at 1:00 p.m. to August 7 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild: Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Bagon, Trapinch, and Swablu. You’ll also have a chance to find a Gible. You can also hatch Dratini, Bagon, Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, Gible and Deino from 7 km Eggs, though Gible and Deino will be rare.

Features:

Rayquaza will be in five-star Raids

Shiny Deino released

Timed Special Research for the duration of the event featuring two Deino as rewards

Ultra Unlock Week 2: Enigma Week

Complete 16 Global Challenges to unlock Enigma Week from August 7 at 1:00 p.m. to August 14 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

Features:

Staryu, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bronzor and Elgyem will appear more frequently in the wild

Cleffa, Igglybuff, Lunatone, Solrock and Elgyem will hatch from 7 km Eggs

Bronzong, Claydol, Elgyem and Unown spelling U,L,T,R and A will be available to fight and catch in Raid Battles

Deoxys will be in five-star Raids, with a chance to catch its Shiny form if you’re lucky

Shiny Staryu released

Ultra Unlock Week 2: Unova Week

Complete 24 Global Challenges to unlock Unova Week from August 14 to August 21.

Features:

Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga and Bouffalant will make their debut in Pokemon GO

Sewaddle, Cottonee and other Unova-reigon Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild and in 7 km Eggs. You also have a rare chance of catching an Emogla.

Bouffalant will be encountered in the wild and 7 km Eggs in New York City and the surrounding areas

Roggenrola and other Unova-reigon Pokemon will be available in Raids

Genesect will be in five-star Raids, with a chance to catch its Shiny form if you’re lucky

Shiny Roggenrola released

