Aeon Must Die Developers Allegedly Mistreated

The developers of Aeon Must Die, a 2D beat-em-up revealed for PS4 on PlayStation’s latest State of Play presentation, allegedly quit the studio after they faced crunch and lack of payments.

After Aeon Must Die was revealed on State of Play, an original version of the trailer was uploaded to YouTube. The trailer’s description included a dropbox filled with documents from anonymous developers telling their side of the story of the game’s development.

According to the documents, the trailer that played on State of Play was outsourced to artists without contracts and also infringes on the IP of the people who have worked on it without pay.

The trailer that was shown during State of Play is below, and the original version of the trailer is right below that. There are a couple of differences between the trailers in the logos that are shown and the order in which scenes play.

Aeon Must Die – World Premiere Trailer | PS4Aeon Must Die! Ignite the galaxy on PlayStation 4. Aeon, the dreaded Emperor of the unstoppable Void Armada, has been betrayed and left for dead by his generals. Weakened and without a body to exact his revenge, he desperately merges with you to escape. Travel across the futuristic city of Pantheon to destroy or subdue those who betrayed Aeon, while fighting for your mind, free will, and control of your body. Experience a unique beat-em-up introducing breakneck, risk-reward gameplay, innovative tactical fighting, and an RPG alignment system that tracks how you behave as a warrior. Will you succumb to Aeon’s will and unleash his power, losing yourself in the process? Or will you choose the hard way and remain free, at the cost of your strength? May contain content inappropriate for children. Visit http://www.esrb.org for rating information. 2020-08-06T20:39:11Z

Aeon Must Die! (original version) TRUTH IN DESCRIPTIONThis trailer was created with abuse, manipulation, theft. Find out the truth about the development of this game here. https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kbabymigfin8np0/AAAl0bvwYLiZ1TV0fvXRtDTHa?dl=0 People who have worked on every shot of this are no longer with the company holding IP rights. Some were not even paid for their work. This trailer has a pending conflict of IP. The real IP for the game was stolen from the creators via foul play. Final reaction of the publisher to this information remains to be seen 2020-08-06T20:24:14Z

In June 2020, workers from Aeon Must Die’s development studio, Limestone Games, quit the studio due to “unbearable work conditions with endless crunch, harassment, abuse, corruption, and manipulation.” In addition to that, publisher Focus Home Interactive stole the IP from the studio.

On June 22, 2020, 12 current and former employees of Limestone Games wrote a letter to publisher Focus Home Interactive asking that they complete the game on more ethical terms. Eight employees comprising the entire creative team, including the founder/CCO of the studio, sent their letters of resignation on that day as well.

Focus Home Interactive remained silent for a month. Meanwhile, the CEO of Limestone Games sent threat letters, legal accusations, fired people before setting up resignation dates and put a black mark on everyone’s government work record according to the documents.

The team were told to wait as Focus Home was handling the situation. However, someone from Focus Home leaked all their confidential letters back to Limestone Games which prompted even more legal threats and pressure from the company.

With the help of a lawyer, the managed to get Focus Home to speak to them. They told the team to send proof of the allegations and they started sending their receipts. However, the publisher remained silent from then until August.

On their last work day, the team managed to get a hold of the head member of the legal team of Focus Home. They found out that close to none of the evidence the team provided for the allegations were processed by Focus Home. The head of legal told the team that Focus Home didn’t see any problems with what happened and with the trailer, and that there was no reason to change anything about the trailer or the press release accompanying it.

“This in their words would be ‘an amazing push for the game,’ and the team should cooperate fully and think about the future of the project,” read the document. “The game and project that were stolen and made through unpaid crunch, theft and abuse?”

This is a developing story.

Read More: Alex Mauer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know