Fortnite Car Tips That Can Help You Get Victory Royales

One of the biggest updates of Fortnite Season 3 was the introduction of cars and they were added in a big way.

Unlike the boats and helicopters, several different types of cars were added into the mix and some of them will be better than others in certain situations.

With so many different cars now in the game, it’s important to know where each car will perform best, and Fortnite streamer and YouTuber SypherPK, one of the few content creators left for the game, went through the cars in-depth.

In his video, he comes up with some tips that will help you get an edge over the competition, and hopefully, they will allow you to get some Victory Royales in the process.

Car Tips and Tricks

SECRET Car Tricks Epic DOESN'T Tell You! (Fortnite Educational Commentary)Fortnite Cars are finally here in and theres a lot of secret tips and tricks Epic doesn't tell you about!

In the video, Sypher goes over things like the Whiplash being the fastest vehicle on the open road, but if you decide to off-road, then a different vehicle will be more valuable.

The truck will actually be your fastest car if you’re driving on the grass or through the forest, which will be something that is worth knowing as it can literally be the difference between life and death in the game.

Another thing to note is that the small vehicles will have a hard time plowing through any building that isn’t made of wood while the larger ones can go through pretty much anything.

For those of you looking to get some air with your car, the Crash Pad will be an excellent choice. All in all, the video gives plenty of tips, so we recommend watching through it and learning!

How Useful Are These Tips?

Until Epic Games comes through and changes how the cars work, all of these tips will be worth checking out.

Cars are still quite new in the game, so if you’re looking to get an early edge over your opponent, learning tips and tricks can go a long way to gaining the advantage.

