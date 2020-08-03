Where to Find Rapid Rest in Fortnite Collect Stone Challenge

Completing challenges is one of the easiest ways to level up your Battle Pass in Fortnite, which is why when the weekly challenges go live, you’ll always see specific spots of the map busier than usual.

This week tasked players with heading over to Rapid Rest to collect stone, which sounds like it’d be an easy task, but it can quickly become a hassle if you don’t know where to go and if the area is crawling with enemies.

The start of a new week of challenges usually sees players rushing to get them out of the way, meaning the first couple of days they are out, you’ll run into a lot of opposition.

Depending on when you’re reading this, players might have long been done with this challenge, so let’s take a look and find Rapid Rest so you can get this challenge out of the way.

Where is Rapid Rest?

What makes this a hard location to find even if you’ve discovered everything on the map is the fact that it doesn’t actually have a name.

Luckily, it’s very easy to find as all you’ll have to do is head to the river that is directly to the right of Lazy Lake.

When you arrive, you’ll be told in-game you’re in the location, so from here you’ll just have to start harvesting that stone.

Where to Find Stone

Obviously, once you find the location, the hard part will be out of the way. Now, all you’ll have to do is whip out your pickaxe and start collecting all of the stone you can find.

This could take a while, especially if there are other players here taking all of the stone before you have a chance to. All things considered, this isn’t the hardest of challenges, but none of them have been particularly difficult this season.

We’ll have to wait and see what the next week has to offer!

