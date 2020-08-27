Every Fortnite Season 4 Leaked Marvel Location

For the first time in Fortnite history, the new season has an entire Marvel theme.

This means that every unlockable skin in the Battle Pass is from the Marvel universe and there are even several Marvel-themed locations that have appeared following the Season 4 update.

Doom’s Domain and the Sentinal Graveyard are notable additions to the map, but you might be excited to know that even more are on the way and it won’t be ending there.

Following the new season’s update, many locations from the Marvel universe have leaked, and even Epic Games spoiled one. Here’s a look at what we can look forward to over the course of Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4 Leaked Marvel Locations

New POI Leak: As far as i'm aware, this POI is NOT in the game yet. According to Marvel, one of the upcoming POIs is the Ant Manor pic.twitter.com/A2BfiIUoM0 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, Epic might have actually spilled the beans on one of their upcoming locations, the Ant Manor.

In a blog post penned by Epic, you can read that exact same paragraph above, but you’ll notice that Ant Manor is missing, indicating it wasn’t meant to be there.

This seems to confirm this will be a location down the road, but that’s not the only thing that’s on the way.

Sphere POI

there are 15 of these sort of ''beacons'' that create a circle. in the files, this is a POI called ''Sphere'' pic.twitter.com/3mH0Y4Vifc — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2020

There are numerous beacons spread around the map that could eventually make a barrier of sorts, similar to what we see in Avengers: Infinity War.

A bunch of names have also leaked, but we don’t yet know what type of form these will take.

Upcoming Abilities/Items codenames: Collector

DogHouse

PantherRock

SecurityTruck — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

Panther Rock could be a reference of Black Panther in some way, but it’s still far too early to tell. According to HYPEX, there will also be a Panther Monument and the spot it will appear in has already been picked out.

A landmark called "PantherMonument" will be at this place at some point pic.twitter.com/eF8RnzebjJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

There’s a lot to look forward to this season and it’s seeming like Epic could definitely stretch things out for a while if they’d like to.

Fortnite Season 4 is out now. We’re excited about what’s in store in the future! We’re just one day in and this season is already shaping up to be one of the best of Chapter 2.

