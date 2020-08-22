How to Read Thor Comic Books in Fortnite

In what is practically a formality at this point, Thor comic books have arrived in Fortnite just before the launch of Season 4.

We’ve known from leaks for a while now that readable Marvel comics would be coming to the game in some form, and now that leak has now become a reality.

Thor comic books have arrived in Fortnite and it’s not just a bunch of old stuff either, but instead, Marvel and Epic Games decided to add the current ongoing run that began in January 2020.

Written by Donny Cates, the newest Thor run makes him the herald of Galactus, replacing the Silver Surfer in that same role as Surfer is currently going through a lot of things in the Marvel universe.

Here’s how you can read the comics for yourself in Fortnite.

How to Read Comics in Fortnite

Since Fortnite is going all-in on the comic book theme in Season 4, it makes sense for them to add a comic reader in-game for players who want to catch up on the lore of these various characters.

If you want to check out the comics, you don’t even have to go into an actual game as it’s all done from the Battle Pass screen.

Head on over to the screen and look to the bottom right corner. There, you should be seeing the read and all you’ll have to do is click on it to start reading.

Interestingly enough, the comic doesn’t even start at the beginning of issue 1 but instead thrusts you straight into a panel showing Galactus and Thor, perhaps as a hint towards Season 4.

What Other Comics Are There?

The Herald has found The Island. The prelude to War has begun. Experience Part 1 in-game now…#FortniteSeason4 8.27.2020 pic.twitter.com/Pl14rHYjGq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2020

For the time being, it’s looking like Thor is the only thing we can read, but we know that can change quite rapidly.

It’s clear that Epic Games is hyping Thor up for his arrival on the island, so make sure you get in the game and see what they are teasing.

Fortnite Season 4 begins August 27.

