Where to Find Claw Marks For Fortnite Wolverine Challenges

Like the previous seasons before it, Fortnite Season 4 introduces a secret Battle Pass skin, this time being Wolverine, and there will be a special set of challenges players have to complete to unlock it.

The first challenge is already available and it tasks players with tracking down mysterious claw marks, which fans will instantly link to Wolverine.

These claws might be tough to track down since we’re currently at the start of a brand-new season and you might not have a good grasp of your surroundings just yet.

Luckily, we have you covered, and here’s where you can find these pesky claw marks and knock out the first set of challenges towards unlocking Wolverine.

Where to Find Claw Marks

To complete this challenge, there will be three different locations you have to visit, and luckily they are all in the same area.

You’ll need to head on over to Weeping Woods, which is a location longtime Fortnite players should be very familiar with.

Of course, Weeping Woods isn’t very small, so we can narrow it down a bit. Every claw mark is within a short walking distance, so you should be able to visit them all, provided you aren’t eliminated first.

All you’ll have to do is walk up to them and the challenge will progress, meaning you won’t have to interact or dance with anything. Visit three different markings and you’ll unlock a special spray.

What’s the Next Step?

Now, we’ll have to play the waiting game until the next challenge becomes available in six days. A loading screen will be up for grabs next week and eventually, this will lead into unlocking the actual skin.

Wolverine is one of the most popular characters in the entire Marvel universe, so it makes sense that he’s the hidden skin in this season.

We fully expect to see tons of Wolverines running around when he finally debuts into the game, but we’re still looking forward to it!

Fortnite Season 4 is out now.

