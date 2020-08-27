Fortnite Season 4 Silver Surfer Bundle Leaks

The leaks are coming fast and furious shortly into the start of Fortnite Season 4.

As we now can see, this season has a Marvel theme to it, confirming the leaks from before and, as a result, we have many superheroes that will be available to us as we continue to trek through the season.

While this new season will be exciting for everybody, it will especially be a treat for Marvel fans as there will be many characters popping up from even outside of the MCU.

This means that if you’re well-versed in the Marvel comic book lore, you’ll find a lot of things to love.

For example, fans of the comics will know that it’s pretty hard to have Galactus without including Silver Surfer with him, so Epic Games has you covered.

Silver Surfer Skin Incoming

Silver Surfer in-game pic.twitter.com/iC0dMlTGXv — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2020

Fortnite leaker FortTory discovered a Silver Surfer bundle in the game files, and it looks like he’ll be coming with a back bling and pickaxe when he’s released.

Interestingly enough, ShiinaBR calls the skin a bundle, which means we could be getting his board as a glider, at least that’s what would make the most sense here.

We don’t yet have a solid release date for him, but considering he has a whole skin here, we imagine it can’t be too far off.

Season 4 is For the Heroes

The superheroes may be dominating things in Fortnite right now, but that will change as the season goes on.

In November, which will be near the end of the season, a special DC bundle will be coming that introduces The Joker, Poison Ivy and a new Midas skin into the mix.

This goes to show that Midas’ story is finished, despite him seemingly being dead. It’s an interesting route for Epic to go, but we’re definitely excited to see what they can do with the villain.

We’re also likely to see more Marvel superheroes as time goes on, so don’t fret if your favorite hero hasn’t made the cut just yet.

