11 Best 4K Gaming Laptops: Your Buyer’s Guide

Don’t worry, though, we’re here slice our way through the tech-speak and give you the facts you need to make an informed decision.

If you’re looking for the best 4K gaming laptops then you’ve come to the right place. Picking out a laptop isn’t the easiest thing in the world. There’s a ton of tech jargon and it’s often difficult to fight through all the buzzwords in order to see what it is you’re actually buying.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Need help picking out a laptop? Here's all the info you need to consider.

Consider the Hard Drive If You're After Speed

First things first some of the jargon you need to know. SSD means solid-state drive, HDD means hard drive, while SSHD means solid-state hybrid drive. Yes, the jargon is mind-numbing and confusing, but if you can remember those acronyms, you should be good to go.

Each of those acronyms corresponds to a different type of hard-drive (the part of a laptop data is stored on). The HDD is your standard hard-drive; high capacity but that's about it. A solid-state drive helps data load faster but sacrifices capacity. And a solid-state hybrid drive combines the two into one disk.

Basically, the tree of tech goes: SSDs are better than SSHDs which are better than HDDs. It's more complex than that, but for simplicity's sake, just remember that tree.

Also Factor in RAM

If you're looking for the best gaming experience, it's worth keeping in mind the more RAM the better. Also if you can afford the Intel Core i9 over the i7, I'd suggest going with the former for a boost of around 10 to 15 percent in processing speed (and avoid the i5 if gaming is your priority).

Best Gaming Laptop 2020

With the latest Intel Core i9, a delicious 1TB SSD and 1TB HDD, and 64GB of DDR4 RAM, the MSI Titan wins almost every race.

Pair that with a stunning 17.3-inch 4K screen and it's a laptop you can only dream of.

There is, of course, the Alienware Laptop at the top of this list, but given the extra cost involved and the fact it has less RAM than the Titan, the choice between the two is pretty clear in my eyes.

Best Gaming Laptop Under $1000

Not everyone wants to spend a small fortune on a laptop. If you're budget-conscious, we've got some advice below.

First things first, if you're picking up a gaming laptop under $1000 in 2020, you're going to be dropping both visuals and a lot of speed. That said, the cost-effective nature of budget laptops can make them more appealing.

Personally, I'd go with the MSI GF63. It's 1080p rather than 4K, and in terms of raw power, you're getting a modest 8GB of RAM, an i7 processor, along with a 512 SSD.

As always, the SSD is going to speed things up drastically. Just keep in mind, because of the size of the SSD, you're going to need to be uninstalling games you aren't playing to fit the latest titles on.

Although, it's worth keeping in mind 512GB is much more manageable than a 256GB SSD.

Also, I mentioned about dropping 4K in place of 1080p, which is understandable given the price difference, but you still get a fairly spacious 15.6-inch screen, which is no 17-incher, but - again - two-inches less for a lower price isn't bad at all.

Is 4K Worth it?

In a word, yes.

Remember the jump from standard definition to high definition? 4K is similar to that. Once you start playing 4K videos or 4K-supported games, the difference is crystal clear, and you'll grumble about having to go back to boring 1080p.

Of course, one of the great things about gaming in 4K is you're going to get more usage out of 4K. There's only so many 4K movies you can watch, and as streaming platforms are still playing catch up, 4K gaming is currently a better investment than spending $10,000 on a top of the line 4K tv.

Best 17-inch 4k Gaming Laptop

It's not really that simple, but if you're after a definitive quick answer, then it's the Alienware 17, MSI Titan, ASUS ROG, HP Omen, and Dell XPS, all of which are on this list above.

The reason I say it's not that simple is that specs are more important than screen size. If you're after just a 17-inch 4k laptop, then any of the above will fill that. But, the Dell XPS is much less powerful than the other four, so it's worth balancing power with screen size.

If you're asking which is the best 17-inch 4k laptop and the most powerful, now we're talking.

That'd be the MSI Titan or the Alienware 17. Both are 17.3-inch screens and in terms of being able to run everything on its highest settings, those are two 4K laptops that'll demolish the competition.

Best 4K Gaming Laptop

Again, I hate giving you a cop-out answer, but I'd much rather pair the right info to the right buyer. "Best" is subjective, and "best" doesn't factor in your budget. Plus when it comes to laptops, you need to have all the info prior to hitting that purchase button.

If you've got money to burn, by all means go with the Alienware 17 or the MSI Titan. They are the best on this list, no doubt. But not everyone is able to drop several thousand on a gaming laptop.

So, let's break it down by different budgets. The above covers a no-limit budget, but if you're after something in the mid-range, I'd suggest the Razor Blade or ASUS ROG.

Moving further through the price ladder, a great entry-level option is the ASUS ZenBook. It's much cheaper than the others on this list, is super fast, 4K, but lacks the graphical horsepower of the pricier options.

As I say, I hate having to give such a long-winded answer, but telling someone looking for a cheap laptop to go buy the MSI Titan isn't fair. If you've got a budget, it's there for a reason, and I'm not here to trick people into buying stuff they don't need.

So in short, this guide has something for every kind of budget. It all just depends on how much you're looking to spend.

Best Affordable Premium Gaming Mouse?

If you're after a high-end gaming mouse that isn't going to break the bank, let me introduce you to the HyperX Pulsefire Dart.

With a battery life of up to 50 hours, this mouse isn't going to cut out during a match. HyperX actually sells a Wireless Charger to go alongside the mouse (and other QI-compatible devices), so when you're done, just place it on the pad and it'll charge. Simple.

I've been playing with the Pulsefire Dart and I absolutely love it. It's responsive, and I couldn't notice any latency issues despite it being wireless.

You can even customize the lights on the mouse via the free NGenuity software, which also loads on the latest firmware as they're released.

Honestly, at this price point, you won't find a better wireless mouse that's as responsive as the Pulsefire Dart.

One High-End Gaming Headset You Need to Check Out

While I've already run through the best high-end gaming headsets in another article if it's the best you're after you need to check out the Hyper-X Cloud Mix.

This is a Hi-Res certified headset. What does that mean? It's essentially a sign of being able to reproduce the highest level of music possible.

Although I don't believe people can naturally tell the difference between a high-quality track and Hi-Res, every song played through this headset sounds incredible. The highs and lows are clear and the bass is punchy without being too skull-rattling.

Also, you can detach the mic, meaning you can wear these outside without looking like a fool.

When it comes to gaming, everything is crystal clear. My kid actually commented once on how he can tell the difference when I'm playing with him on mic and when his friends with rubbish $20 mics are.

In Closing

With all that 'highly interesting' stuff out of the way, we've picked the very best laptops available to grab right now, ranging from absolute beasts capable of running most games on the highest settings to the more affordable, but lesser-powered machines that can still run the latest releases.

