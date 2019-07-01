5 Best High End Gaming Headsets: The Ultimate List (2019)

If you’re on a quest for the 5 best high end gaming headsets you’ve come to the right place. Not only have we picked out 5 of the best, we’ve also got all the info you need to know before you hit that purchase button.
First things first. Why buy a gaming headset?
The answer is simple. These headsets will transform your entire gaming experience. It doesn’t matter if it’s game chat or in-game audio, the upgrade in audio quality will be vastly superior to anything a standard TV can do.
What’s more, I’ve been playing around with gaming headsets for a while, and I can genuinely say you don’t know how video games sound until you’ve played with a headset.
I know that sounds cliche, but once you get a set of high end gaming headsets, you’ll never go back to bargain combos.
Moving on, another point I need to stress with headsets (and headphones) is it’s all subjective. Like, really subjective. What one person describes as clear and crisp, another may say sounds tinny. If a headset isn’t to your liking, keep in mind Amazon has a great return policy. So keep shopping until your happy.
The same also goes for comfort, too.
The other thing to consider is hi-res and lossless audio. If you plan on using your headset as headphones (some headsets let you remove the mic), or if you want the best quality gaming experience you can have, definitely go with hi-res and/or lossless audio.
You really don’t realize the difference until you try it. It’s less noticeable in-game (unless you’re comparing it with a budget mic), but when streaming music on platforms like Tidal, which support hi-res and master audio, songs completely change for the better.
The final thing to consider is price. As you can imagine, the more you pay, the better. Obvious, I know, but the latest, high end tech costs more to make than your average throwaway mic. All of the mics on this list rock, but if you want the very best gaming experience, it ain’t gonna be cheap.
That said, these headsets will last you years so long as you look after them. Consider them more of an investment rather than a spontaneous purchase.
With all that out of the way, let’s jump straight into the list.
1. HyperX Cloud Mix Wired/Wireless Gaming HeadsetPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incredible, Hi-res quality
- Detachable mic and cable
- Really comfortable
- Premium price (although it's justified)
- Doesn't connect to certain consoles wirelessly
- Secondary mic, for phone calls, isn't amazing
If you’re after the best high end gaming headset, look no further than the HyperX Cloud Mix.
I got sent one of these a while ago and the biggest compliment I have is it’s become my go-to headset for gaming and music.
The headset features rich hi-res audio playback.
Anything you listen to will sound better, but this thing really shines when you listen to hi-res music.
It’s crazy. You think you know a song, then you listen to the hi-res version though this headset and the song becomes a completely new experience.
It’s not just the quality of the audio that makes this headset so incredible. The dual chambers result in near distortion-free listening.
I was amazed at how comfortable they are, too.
As someone with multiple piercings in both ears, I often find headphones press them into my skull.
The padded sections around the ear mufflers feel natural, though, meaning I didn’t need to keep adjusting them.
This beast also features a detachable corded cable should you want to sync it with a Bluetooth-enabled phone or tablet and listen to music on the go.
And the best part? You can detach the mic, as well. So there’s no need to look like a fool walking around in public with an obvious gaming headset.
The quality of the main mic (there’s a secondary mic built in for when the main mic is detached meant for receiving phone calls), like everything else this headset offers, is also insane.
It’s hard to tell given you won’t hear your voice, but hook it up to a recording device and you’ll notice the difference instantly.
All in all, it’s safe to say I love the HyperX Cloud Mix. Yeah, it’s more expensive than basic headsets, but man, it really is something else.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
2. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – Lossless High Fidelity Wireless + BluetoothPrice: $290.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incredible sound quallity
- Likewise, incredible mic quality
- Having a second battery means less time in wired mode
- Really, really expensive
- Isn't compatible with Xbox One
- I'd prefer to save the difference in price and go with the HyperX Cloud Mix personally
You can’t have a discussion about which is the best high end gaming headset without mentioning the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset.
This absolute goliath utilizes both 2.4G and Bluetooth, meaning you could be gaming online, talking to your team while also streaming music from your phone.
In terms of sheer clarity, there isn’t a better audio option than the Arctis Pro.
Whether it’s music or the game’s audio, this is the clearest headset on the market.
In their review, TechRadar stated the Arctis Pro is “unmatched” when it comes to sound quality, even when compared with wired headsets.
The same goes for the mic quality. It’s clear, and if you play with people regularly, they’re going to notice the sudden jump.
It even comes with a second battery, so you can switch out when one becomes empty.
The only downside, aside from the high end cost, is it’s not compatible with Xbox One.
You’re fine on PS4 or PC, but to get it kind of working on Xbox One, you need to jump through hoops.
That said, it isn’t advertised as an Xbox One headset, so it is a bit hard to grumble about.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
3. Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament Gaming HeadsetPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made by a beloved company
- Super comfortable
- Great sound quality
- Sound quality isn't a bass boosty as other headsets
- Isn't wireless
- Isn't the most durable headset on this list
The Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament Gaming Headset is arguably the most comfortable headset on this list.
Turtle Beach says it themselves, this headset has been designed with esports in mind so it has to be comfortable for long-term usage.
Also, if you wear glasses, the pressure-relieving technology means the headset won’t weirdly pop your glasses upward should you slightly adjust them.
[As a quick note: I wear glasses and some of the cheaper headsets can be a nightmare to sit right.]
In terms of sound quality, and as always this is subjective, you’re looking at somewhere between the Razer Nari and the HyperX Cloud Mix.
The quality’s great, it’s just lacking in certain areas, like the bass boost.
Although there isn’t a massive difference in price, Turtle Beach has made a name for themselves by creating high-quality products the majority of customers love.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
4. Sennheiser GSP 600 Professional Gaming HeadsetPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great sound quality
- Great mic quality
- Sennheiser cut its teeth in the headphone business
- Doesn't feature virtual Dolby Surround Sound like the GSP 350
- Not as good as other high end gaming headsets on this list
- Expensive
Sennheiser has already proven it knows audio, meaning the Sennheiser GSP 600 Professional Gaming Headset is one headset that should be on your radar.
The build quality on this thing is exceptional. If it’s adjustable comfort you’re after, this is it.
Do keep in mind the size of the ear mufflers, though. Long term usage is sure to leave you with very hot ears.
Moving on, the noise-canceling broadcast means this mic is one of the clearest on the market today.
Although the Sennheiser GSP 600 doesn’t hold a candle to the superior HyperX Cloud Mix and SteelSeries Arctis Pro, it’s still a solid alternative.
The Arctis wins in the sound department, while the Cloud Mix is the more comfortable option.
However, if you can get the GSP 600 when it’s cheaper, that may be worth considering if you’re looking to save money.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
5. Razer Nari WirelessPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More affordable than other headsets
- Good quality sound
- Cooling gel in the mufflers is a great idea
- A removeable mic is prefferable to a retractable mic
- Sound quality isn't amazing
- Some customers report issue when in wireless mode
The Razer Nari Wireless isn’t the best high end gaming headset on this list, but it is a good cheaper alternative for those looking for good quality and comfort.
The THX Spatial Audio will provide clear surround sound, but loses out to Hi-res headsets in terms of overall depth.
However, what this headset loses in audio quality, it makes up for in the comfort department.
The auto-adjusting headband is designed to feel natural, while the cooling gen-infused cushions help to keep your ears from overheating.
Something that’s a godsend if you play online.
As with the Sennheiser headset, I wouldn’t recommend the Nari Wireless over the likes of the HyperX Cloud Mix or Steelseries Arctis.
That said, this is a cheaper option, so the difference in sound quality is justifiable.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
