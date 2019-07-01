5 Best High End Gaming Headsets: The Ultimate List (2019)

If you’re on a quest for the 5 best high end gaming headsets you’ve come to the right place. Not only have we picked out 5 of the best, we’ve also got all the info you need to know before you hit that purchase button.

First things first. Why buy a gaming headset?

The answer is simple. These headsets will transform your entire gaming experience. It doesn’t matter if it’s game chat or in-game audio, the upgrade in audio quality will be vastly superior to anything a standard TV can do.

What’s more, I’ve been playing around with gaming headsets for a while, and I can genuinely say you don’t know how video games sound until you’ve played with a headset.

I know that sounds cliche, but once you get a set of high end gaming headsets, you’ll never go back to bargain combos.

Moving on, another point I need to stress with headsets (and headphones) is it’s all subjective. Like, really subjective. What one person describes as clear and crisp, another may say sounds tinny. If a headset isn’t to your liking, keep in mind Amazon has a great return policy. So keep shopping until your happy.

The same also goes for comfort, too.

The other thing to consider is hi-res and lossless audio. If you plan on using your headset as headphones (some headsets let you remove the mic), or if you want the best quality gaming experience you can have, definitely go with hi-res and/or lossless audio.

You really don’t realize the difference until you try it. It’s less noticeable in-game (unless you’re comparing it with a budget mic), but when streaming music on platforms like Tidal, which support hi-res and master audio, songs completely change for the better.

The final thing to consider is price. As you can imagine, the more you pay, the better. Obvious, I know, but the latest, high end tech costs more to make than your average throwaway mic. All of the mics on this list rock, but if you want the very best gaming experience, it ain’t gonna be cheap.

That said, these headsets will last you years so long as you look after them. Consider them more of an investment rather than a spontaneous purchase.

With all that out of the way, let’s jump straight into the list.