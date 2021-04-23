Evercade VS Console: Everything You Need to Know

Hot off the heels of the hugely successful Evercade handheld comes the Evercade VS console – a home console designed for use on the TV for up to four players.

Designed to be hooked up to a TV via HDMI, the Evercade VS console is a home console in a similar vein to the SNES and Genesis minis, although as with the Evercade handheld, the VS console works a little differently thanks to officially licensed game cartridges.

In fact, and this is a really cool design choice, the Evercade VS has space for two carts, meaning you can load multiple games onto the system at once depending on your collection.

Evercade VS – Announcement Trailer23.04.21 2021-04-13T13:21:42Z

On the power side of things, the Evercade VS console packs a 1.5Ghz quad-core processor backed by 512MB of DRAM and features 4GB of internal storage. That last part is interesting as the company behind the Evercade, Blaze, has said the Evercade VS will feature wi-fi compatibility, allowing users to download over-the-air updates and fixes.

Blaze does note that online play won’t be a feature. That said, the door does remain open.

The console itself outputs at 1080p, with the new UI offering original 4:3, Pixel Perfect, and Full Screen modes depending on how you want to play. There’s also different filters that can be applied and a new visual library along with selectable save states.

On the compatibility front, all your previous games will work with the exception of the Namco Museum collection due to licensing issues.

Speaking on the success of the Evercade consoles, managing director of Blaze, Andrew Byatt, had the following to say:

“This is a hugely exciting time for the Evercade, with new carts, new hardware, and improved software becoming available. When we began this project we believed that a physical-only console would work in an increasingly digital world and the reaction has been amazing.Today we move this to the next level.”

How to Pre-Order the Evercade VS Console

Pre-orders are due to go live on Friday, May 28, 2021. Given how popular the Evercade handheld was upon release, pre-ordering is the smartest way to guarantee a console at launch. Plus given how badly the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launches went, I’d definitely recommend pre-ordering well in advance if you can.

How Much Will The Evercade VS Cost?

At launch, the Evercade VS starter is set to cost £89.99/$99.99/€99.99. I still have no idea how Evercade manages to put out such a killer premium product at the lower end of the price scale but hey, let’s not question it too much.

What Comes in the Starter Pack?

The starter pack comes with the Evercade VS console, one game cart (to be announced), and one controller.

There will be other packs available at launch including a premium pack with two game carts and two controllers, as well as one with a special edition color scheme. More details about the extra packs will be revealed closer to launch.

When Is the Evercade VS Out?

The Evercade VS currently has an estimated release date of November 2021. The reason for the “estimated” is presumably due to the world being a little weird right now. Getting tech parts isn’t as straightforward as it used to be.

How Will the Evercade VS Affect the Evercade Handheld?

If you’ve already got the Evercade handheld, don’t fret. Your favorite console isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’ll be getting an update at some point in the next year to bring the UI more in line with the Evercade VS.

You can also use the handheld as an extra controller, so if you’ve got kids you want to beat on old-school games, you’ll soon be able to.

