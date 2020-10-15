New Fortnite “Cosmos” Jetpack Leak Could Tie Into Fortnitemares

If you think back to Fortnite Chapter 1, you’ll remember a time when there was a jetpack in the game, but it was promptly removed and never really had a foothold in the game again.

As is the case with Fortnite, nothing is ever truly gone for good and it’s looking increasing likely that the jetpack is gearing up for yet another release into the game, but this time it could be for the upcoming Fortnitemares event.

A lot of information about it has already leaked, making it sound like it’s very real and that it could be coming to the game in the very near future. Here’s a look at what we know about it so far.

Cosmos Jetpack Info

A New "Cosmos" Jetpack is in the works, might be related to the Iron Man jetpacks I announced last update. Could be for the new LTM, or smth else. JumpBoostPack.Cosmos.FortJumpBoostSet:

Fuel = 100.0

ReserveFuel = 700.0

FuelBurnRate = 0.0

FuelRegenRate = 12.0

UpwardThrust = 600.0 — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 13, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker Mang0e, there’s a jetpack in the files and all of its details have already leaked, indicating it’s nearly ready for a release.

The leaker believed it to originally tie into Iron Man jetpacks, which would make a lot of sense considering we know Tony Stark is quite the tinkerer himself, but he later changed his tune and said it could be for Fortnitemares.

Well, it's not for the LTM…👀 A cosmos game cue was also added, with some interesting "Zapper Weapon" and lightning particle effects from STW, but they have been added to BR. At this point, I'm pretty sure Cosmos is Fortnitemares related. https://t.co/OCPU4biJaY pic.twitter.com/v4q2IknsFw — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 15, 2020

On October 15, he said he was “pretty sure” this Cosmos jetpack would end up being related to Fortnitemares. Of course, there’s no way of telling what the plan is until we actually see it for ourselves.

If this does end up being a Fortnitemares item, then this sounds like it’ll be shaping to be the most chaotic Halloween event yet.

Everything is just a rumor for now, so take it all with a grain of salt until Epic Games finally decides to announce it themselves.

When Is Fortnitemares?

Now that the v14.30 update has arrived, it seems like Epic has tipped their hands as to when Fortnitemares will finally come.

Since two weeks of challenges leaked with the latest update, that will likely mean we’ll go an additional week without another patch, meaning the next one will be the final week of the month.

That puts us as the dates of October 27-29 as a likely time for patch, which would line up with when Epic traditionally brought Fortnitemares to the game.

