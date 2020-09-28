Fortnite Season 4 Mystique Mythic Weapon Leaks

Just when you thought there were enough Mythic weapons in Fortnite, Epic Games decides to pull the rug out from under you and introduce even more into the mix.

With the Iron Man and Doctor Doom Mythic Gauntlets dominating lobbies, many players are likely okay with just them being around, but it looks like we’ll be getting another gun like them.

Instead of being gauntlets, however, it appears this upcoming weapon will be a gun, and there will be two of them. No, it won’t be two separate weapons, but you’ll actually be dual wielding them. We don’t yet have a definitive timetable for when they’ll release, but we have a good idea of what to expect.

Leaked Mystique Mythic Guns

Mystique has a Mythic weapon in the works. It's called "Mystique's Dual Auto Pistols", and it appears she will use 2 machine pistols, or twin Uzi's. The guns might have similar stats to the P90's Epic variant. It looks like the machine pistols will finally be in the game! pic.twitter.com/6g22WGojuF — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0eLeaks) September 28, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker Mang0e, Mystique will have a set of machine pistols for her Epic weapon, and they will potentially end up having similar stats to the Epic P90.

This means they will likely be good at spraying down walls and players alike, so they’ll definitely be a dangerous weapon.

Since Mystique isn’t actually in the game as a boss, this weapon won’t be dropping from her once it arrives in the game but will actually be available through other means.

Items like Groot’s Bramble Shield and Silver Surfer’s board drop from those supply crates that hang around the Quinjets, so we might be looking at something similar here.

When Will This Show Up?

We don’t yet know when this new weapon will appear in Fortnite, nor do we know if it’s actually real.

A new update would be the best time for new weapons to come into the game, and there has been chatter that v14.30 could be arriving as early as this week.

All of that is just a rumor for that, so you’ll have to pay attention to see if that’s actually the case. If it is, then we could be seeing this new weapon in just a matter of days.

