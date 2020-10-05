Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 Challenges Leak

It’s almost time for another week of Fortnite and that means there are all sorts of new challenges to complete as we work towards finishing out Battle Pass and potentially unlocking the variant styles for all of the Marvel skins.

We know that Fortnitemares is also set to debut some time this month and will also have its own set of challenges, if the previous events are anything to go by that is.

However, before we can actually get to that point we’ll first have to get through the upcoming week of challenges.

Believe it or not, we’re already on Week 7 of Fortnite, and we’re getting some much easier challenges than last week.

Fortnite Week 7 Challenges

Week 5, 6, and 7 Challenges pic.twitter.com/dEal1o2E90 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 23, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, who has been leaking challenges all season, we know what to expect in this upcoming week of challenges.

With the difficult Wolverine challenges behind us, it’s going to be relative smooth sailing from this point on. There are still some difficult ones, but it shouldn’t be anything too frustrating.

Search Chests at Catty Corner (0/7)

Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (0/3)

Enter the Vault in Doom’s Domain (0/1)

Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority (0/3)

Discover Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House Laboratory (0/1)

Drive a Car From Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in Less Than 4 Minutes Without Getting Out (0/1)

Deal Damage After Knocking an Opponent Back With Storm’s Whirlwind Blast (0/1000)

Deal Damage to Opponents at Coral Castle (0/500)

We’re going to have another driving challenge, but that shouldn’t be too difficult, and despite saying you can’t get out of the car, if it’s like the previous one, you’ll still be able to gas up if you need to.

When’s The Next Update?

Since three weeks of challenges leaked all at once, that led many players to believe it would be that many weeks before another update arrived.

Going off that timeline, it’d mean we won’t be getting an update this week, but it’ll be the next one.

Of course, that could definitely not be the case, and given it’s been a while since we had something new in the game, it’d definitely be nice to get one this week.

Stay tuned.

