How to Complete Fortnite Wolverine Challenge Week 5

We’re one step closer towards unlocking the Wolverine skin in Fortnite.

Week 5 has arrived and with it comes another Wolverine challenge for us to complete. This week, the glider cosmetic is up for grabs, but next week we’ll finally be able to unlock the skin of this famous member of the X-Men.

It’s just a matter of days before we see entire lobbies overrun with this character, but before we get there, we have to complete this week of challenges.

All things considered, this is one of the easiest challenges we’ve come across so far, so this one won’t really take any time to knock out, so let’s just jump right in!

Where to Find Trask Transport Truck

To finish off this challenge, you’ll have to head to the far north end of the map, to the east of Coral Castle, and land at the Mutant Containment Truck.

You can find this vehicle on a floating plot of land and you’ll notice that the doors are wide open. As an added bonus, you can go inside of the truck and claim an XP coin, so make sure you don’t forget to do that.

All you have to do is walk up to the truck that Wolverine presumably escaped from and this challenge is all done.

Next Week We Get the Skin

Week 6 will be when we can finally get our hands on the elusive Wolverine skin, so keep an eye out for that.

That challenge will be much harder than this one as it’ll require us to actually take out Wolverine, who is currently prowling the Weeping Woods.

He’s pretty difficult to take down because of how fast he comes at you and how much damage he can dish out. Taking him on solo can be a death sentence, but it’s not impossible.

Good luck!

READ NEXT: Fortnite & Marvel Tease Upcoming Blade Skin