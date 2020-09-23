Fortnite & Marvel Tease Upcoming Blade Skin

Just when you thought we’ve seen all of the Marvel skins that would be released in Fortnite Season 4, Epic Games pulled out the big guns and teased another fan-favorite character.

As we wait for a potential Venom skin, which is definitely a possibility since he has his own in-game ability, there’s another anti-hero type character that is getting ready to make his debut.

Following the v14.20 update, Epic and Marvel teased Blade the Vampire Hunter as the next character coming to Fortnite, but we don’t yet have a definitive release date. This could even end up being a hint at October, which is when we’ll be seeing the return of Fortnitemares.

Marvel Teases Blade in Fortnite

The official Marvel Twitter account sent out a tweet that included a series of emojis. These include sunglasses, the sun, a vampire, and a set of swords which has led us to conclude it’s a Blade tease.

After receiving a trilogy of films starring Wesley Snipes, the character has since been lurking in the shadows until it was announced there would be a version of the character appearing in the MCU.

While this definitely seems like some concrete information about the upcoming character on its own, you might also like to know that leakers have also confirmed the vampire hunter will be arriving in a later update.

Blade Has Leaked

Bundles Added in v14.20: – BTS DYNAMITE BUNDLE

– BLADE BUNDLE — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 23, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, there will be a special Blade bundle that hits the item shop in the future.

It doesn’t look like the look of his skin has been leaked as of yet, so you’ll have to keep an eye out for that as well. This will be just the latest bundle Fortnite has made for a Marvel character, with Captain America and Silver Surfer being two recent examples.

Epic Games isn’t wasting any bit of the ability to add Marvel characters into Fortnite this season, so that’s definitely something to look forward to if you’re a fan of the universe.

READ NEXT: How to Claim Fortnite & Rocket League Llama Rama Rewards