Where to Find Wolverine in Fortnite: Tips For Defeating Him

We’ve finally gotten to the end of the Fortnite Wolverine challenges, but that last one is definitely one of the hardest challenges we’ve come across in the entirety of the game.

He’s not like your traditional bosses that have already shown up in the game, but he’s a bit more fearsome. Doctor Doom and Iron Man are usually hanging around a set location, but Wolverine is different.

While he can traditionally be found in the Weeping Woods, he can appear as far south as Slurpy Swamp, so don’t be confused if you find him there.

In fact, there are several different spawns he can show up in, meaning you’ll have to scour the woods when you go and look for him.

Where to Find Wolverine

With so many different spawn spots, it’s hard to land directly on the X-Men member, so you might need a bit of luck.

Something that could help is switching to mobile or playing with a friend that’s relatively new to the game. By doing this, you’ll be more likely to fill up your lobbies with bots and not players all trying to do the same thing as you.

Another tip would be turning on visual sound effects. This is on by default if you’re a mobile player, but that’s not the only platform it’s available on. This setting will alert you to nearby chests and footsteps you might not otherwise hear, which means you could pinpoint this fearsome foe.

Now, finding is just one part of the battle.

How to Eliminate Wolverine

This boss is actually a pretty tricky battle because not only does he run faster than your average enemy, but he can dish out damage in a hurry.

The best methods for fighting him will be trying to get as much distance between you and him as possible. You’ll also want to make sure you have an assault rifle or some type of gun that’ll be able to dish out a lot of damage.

A pistol will be a no go because you’ll likely be wiped away. Another thing you’ll want handy is some healing items as you’re sure to take some damage fighting him.

Luckily, his Mythic claws will actually heal you once you get your hands on them, so just run around with those for a little bit if you’re dying.

READ NEXT: How to Disarm 5 Gnome Traps in Fortnite Season 4