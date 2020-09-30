How to Disarm 5 Gnome Traps in Fortnite Season 4

If you’ve been keeping up with the subplot of Fortnite Season 4, then you’ll know that the gnomes are definitely up to something behind the scenes.

While the Marvel characters are all focused on the threat of Galactus, these pesky gnomes have been taking advantage of that and holding secret meetings and planting bombs all over the island.

For the most part, these little gnomes weren’t anything to worry about, but now that they’re planting bombs all over the place, it might be time for you to step in and do something about it.

As it turns out, there are five bombs planted across the island, and it’s up to you to find out where they are and disarm them before they go off.

Here’s where you’ll have to look.

Steamy Stacks

You’re going to have to be on the lookout for a small group of gnomes next to some tubs of Slurp Juice.

This group can be found at the bottom of this stack where I’m standing in the above image. Disarm the bomb and move onto the next one.

Sweaty Sands

This one is found on the right side of the POI. Beware because this is a popular drop spot, so you might find yourself disarming this bomb and going right back to the lobby.

You can find it tucked away behind a tree next to a wall.

Craggy Cliffs

The next bomb takes us to Craggy Cliffs and underneath the pier. You’ll be able to find this area behind a rock with a gnome holding a lantern.

Get this bomb disarmed and head to the next location.

Holly Hedges

If you’ve already done your Groot Awakening challenges, you’ll be familiar with this area. Near where you find the dancing Baby Groot plant, you’ll have to disarm a bomb.

Look for this one next to a rock wall and some metal racks. Just one more to go now.

Misty Meadows

This last location takes us to Misty Meadows underneath the long bridge that goes through the POI.

Disarm this last bomb and you’re all done! Who knows what these gnomes will be able to cook up next.

