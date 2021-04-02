How to Unlock Chromium, Runic & Golden Styles in Fortnite Season 6

As is the case with many of the previous Fortnite seasons, the grind doesn’t stop once you finish your Battle Pass.

In Season 6, level up past 100 will unlock different variants of your Battle Pass skins and if you’re somebody who wants to get everything there is this season, you’ll need to put in a lot of work.

There will be three different Battle Pass skin variants available this season and they come in chromium, runic and golden. For a lot of players, these will be unobtainable due to the sheer amount of time that has to put in.

If you’re somebody who wants to put the work in, then it helps to know what you’ll have to work for.

How to Get the Variant Styles

Thanks to the team over at Fortnite Fandom, we know that Tarana, Raz and Spire Assassin will each have three unlockable variants.

There’s a lot of grinding that’ll need to be done because if you want all nine of these styles, you’ll need to reach level 225. Here’s when everything will be unlocked:

Chromium Tarana: Level 110

Chromium Raz: Level 130

Chromium Spire Assassin: Level 150

Runic Tarana: Level 160

Runic Raz: Level 180

Runic Spire Assassin: Level 200

Golden Tarana: Level 205

Golden Raz: Level 215

Golden Spire Assassin: Level 225

All of this means you’ll need to essentially max out your Battle Pass twice and still have some extra grinding to do after that.

It’s a huge time sink, but if you complete all of the quests as they come out, things will be a lot easier. Something a lot of players do is level up to 100 without doing the quests, whether that’s by playing the game or buying your way through is up to you, and then completing the quests once the Battle Pass is done.

That is a nice way of saving XP as long as possible and allows you to get large chunks at once when you’re nearing your goal. You don’t have to do it this way, but you won’t be able to buy additional levels once you hit 100.

Any More Tips?

Epic does give players the ability to grab XP quite often, and a lot of times this comes in the form of XP coins.

With 10 of them appearing a week, you’ll want to make sure you snag these as they’ll go a long way into leveling up your account.

Something very important to do will be completing the weekly Legendary quests as these also give huge chunks of XP. They expire at the end of each week, so those will be quests you won’t want to put off.

A lot of them are quite easy to complete as all it’ll require is playing the game as you normally would, so there’s really no good reason to avoid doing them.

Other than that, the best advice would be to just play Fortnite as much as you can as you can’t get XP without playing. There’s still a lot of time left in the season, so don’t burn yourself out too fast. Good luck out there!

READ NEXT: Fortnite POIs Are Becoming Heavily Fortified, But Why?