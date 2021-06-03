When is Fortnite Season 7? Release Date, Leaks & More

The end of Fortnite Season 6 is nearly upon and it’s time for us to shift our focus on the future and what’s to come for the massively popular battle royale game.

Not a whole lot happened in Season 6 outside of the Batman comic, but even that answered a question that’s been getting asked for years now.

When it comes to in-game lore, there hasn’t been a lot of movement this season. Finally, we have UFOs that can abduct players and we did have the crop circles signaling their arrival, but there was no leadup to any of this.

It looks like this will be what we can expect in the next season, so let’s take a look at what we know about this upcoming alien invasion.

Fortnite Season 7 Start Date

Epic has confirmed the next season of Fortnite begins on June 8, meaning we just have a few more days to finish off any leveling we still have to do in Season 7.

This means Neymar Jr., all of the Agent Jones styles and the additional styles for Raz, Tarana and the Spire Assassin will all no longer be accessible if you don’t have them already.

It’s not a huge deal and chances are decent that if you don’t have them by now, you were never going to get them. You do still have some time, but it’s quickly running out. Make sure you grab the Gold Lara Croft skin while you can!

As for what to expect with the season itself, Epic has remained very tight-lipped on that end. We usually don’t get a ton of leaks about the future of a season, and that has remained the same thing time around.

Will There Be a Live Event?

There's no live event this season, but UFOs will appear to build up for Season 7 and then we MIGHT get an intro event!https://t.co/YdA4V8rL6N — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 27, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, there will not be a live event for Season 6, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

In the past, live events have taken place at a certain time where not everybody was able to play, and even if you could play, there was a chance you wouldn’t even be able to secure a spot.

Season 5’s event changed things up by making it a single-player experience that let players go through a story-driven event. It sounds like the Season 6 event will be similar and the cool part about it is the fact that everybody will be able to play it.

Players who started playing Season 6 halfway through still got to play through the story scenario, so it was definitely something cool for players to do and didn’t make them miss out on anything.

It would be cool to see a return to the live events because Galactus is now our most recent one and it feels like a lifetime ago since we went through that. Perhaps we’ll be getting something at the end of Season 7 or maybe Epic could even surprise us in the next couple of days.

For the time being, all we can do is wait and see what the developers have prepared for us. Season 7 is right around the corner!

