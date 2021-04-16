Fortnite Crew Reveals First Bonus For Members

The Fortnite Crew subscription as it currently stands is a way for players to get their hands on exclusive cosmetics and that’s about it.

There have been a few surveys sent out to subscribers from Epic Games that have asked what they’d like to see from it in the future, but nothing was announced by the devs, at least until now.

On April 16, Epic revealed that anybody who is a Fortnite Crew subscriber will also be able to get three months of Spotify Premium free of charge.

The offer doesn’t last forever, so let’s take a look at what we know and how you can get all signed up.

Free Spotify

Can you feel the beat? 🎶🎧 From Apr 22, 2021 – June 30, 2021 @ 8 PM ET, get your first 3-months of Spotify Premium for free for active subscriptions to Fortnite Crew! Limits apply. More Info: https://t.co/GcVfeXA6uD pic.twitter.com/PBZApRzTsv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 16, 2021

From April 22 to June 30, players who are subscribers to the Crew service can get three months of Spotify Premium for free.

Spotify Premium is an upgrade version of Spotify as you know that’ll allow you to listen to music, podcasts, and whatever else you can find on the service without ads, making it a major upgrade over the free version. Another underrated feature is the ability to choose any song you want to listen to and having unlimited skips.

Unfortunately, this is only available to first-time subscribers of Premium, so if you’ve had that service before then you’ll be out of luck. You might be able to get around the problem by creating a new Spotify account, but you’ll lose your playlists and many other things if you go down that path.

It’s not available just yet, but according to Epic’s blog post, codes will begin rolling out on April 22. If you’ve had an active Crew membership between March 22 and April 22, you’ll still be eligible for the Spotify Premium code.

Starting April 22 at 8 p.m. ET, you’ll be able to redeem your code and get access to ad-free music. When the free trial runs out, you’ll be shifted to the regular payment plan, so if you don’t want that, you’ll need to make sure you cancel before that happens.

All codes will expire on August 1, so you’ll also need to redeem your code before that date or else it’ll be gone for good.

What Else is Coming?

So far, nothing else has been announced as a bonus for subscribers. We do have a good idea of what Epic is looking into though thanks to the surveys they sent out to players.

These options ranged from things like monthly coupons for the Epic Games Store to Save the World benefits such as new heroes and campaign access.

Another thing that could be interesting is getting Crew-exclusive challenges and a XP boost. We know that there are a lot of reasons to level up your account in a season and getting a boost from the Crew subscription will certainly be worth it if it boosted XP.

For now, all of that remains a dream but considering a bundle with other streaming services was asked about, it’s possible Epic could have more coming in the near future. As it stands now, we’ll just have to wait and enjoy Spotify Premium.

