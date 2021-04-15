New Fortnite Update Drastically Buffs Several Guns

The quest to balance the weapons in Fortnite Season 6 continues as Epic Games announced a massive overhaul to several of the weapons you can currently find in the game.

As you may already know by now, they have been tweaking the Primal Shotgun to get it just right, and that weapons wasn’t included in this round of changes. While this doesn’t mean the gun is now in the best spot it can be, it is interesting to see it left alone this time.

Instead, we’ve seen the SMG, Recycler, Primal Pistol, Makeshift AR and Revolver all tweaked.

These guns will now be better across the board, so let’s take an in-depth look at all of the changes.

Big Fortnite Update

⬆️ We've also equalized Primal and Classic weapon drop rates to be more evenly spread out alongside Makeshift weapons. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 15, 2021

According to the Fortnite Status Twitter account, lots of things were buffed. Something big that is worth pointing out is the fact that Primal and Classic weapons will now be more evenly spread out next to the Makeshift weapons.

What this means is you should find yourself finding Makeshifts are the start of a game, which means things will now be a lot more fair.

Epic also doubled crafting parts in floor loot, meaning that if you do find a Makeshift weapon early on, you might be able to get it upgraded a lot faster than you were before.

In case you’re a fan of using the bow in Fortnite, you’re covered there as well as Epic buffed the headshot damage and arrow speed.

All in all, it’s looking like a pretty good update that will make practically every weapon in the game a lot more viable.

Buffs Across the Board

Submachine Gun Changes (all rarities): • Firing Rate: Increased by 10%

• Reload Time: Decreased by 9% — VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) April 15, 2021

Of course, knowing that the weapons were buffed is good enough for many players, but it also helps knowing what the actual changes are.

Thanks to Fortnite leaker VastBlast, we have a look at some of those changes. For example, the SMG had its firing rate increase by 10 percent and reload time decreased by nine percent across every rarity.

The Primal Pistol saw some rather large changes too as the damage went up a lot depending on the rarity you’re using. Across the board, firing rate went up 20 percent. Here’s the damage increase, according to VastBlast:

Common Damage: +6.3%

Uncommon Damage: +9.1%

Rare Damage: +8.6%

Epic Damage: +8.1%

Legendary Damage: +7.7%

Downtime won’t be required for this update, so everything should be live the next time you log into Fortnite.

The only downside to frequent tweaks like this is players don’t have much of a chance to get used to guns before they change. The upside is guns that you might not think are all that useful, the SMG for example, are now in a much better spot and could be worth using again.

It’s tough to imagine the Primal Pistol being a popular gun before this update, and it probably won’t be a staple in anybody’s inventory going forward, but it’s worth knowing it’s better now.

Hopefully this will help all of the guns feel better going forward, but it’s tough to know without getting in there and trying things out for yourself.

