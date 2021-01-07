How to Blow Up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond in Fortnite

A new set of quests are available now in Fortnite Season 5 and they involve blowing up a lot of Fishing Holes.

The first step is asking players to blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands or Flopper Pond, but you won’t have to visit all of these areas to get it done.

In fact, places like the Flopper Pond aren’t even worth visiting at all. If you want to finish this quest off fast and get your 20,000 XP, then Sweaty Sands will definitely be the spot you want to visit first as it’s by far the easiest.

Things will get even easier if you get your hands on a boat, so here’s how to do that.

Sweaty Sands Boat

To the northeast of Sweaty Sands, there’s a small dock that will spawn two boats next to it. Our best advice would be to land here, hop in one, and drive to Sweaty Sands where you can then blow up the fishing spots.

You’re going to be looking for the spots where the fish are jumping out of the water, which is where you can just shoot a missile from your boat to hit them.

There are several fishing spots directly in front of the pier at Sweaty Sands, so if you’re uncontested you can get all three of these done in the same match, but if that’s not the case, you can do it in another match. Alternatively, you can decide to take your boat up to the Sharky Shell too.

What’s Next?

Destroying three of these fishing holes isn’t all that difficult, but that’s just the start of our four quests in Week 6.

The next challenge will have us going towards the Coral Castle, which isn’t even far from Sweaty Sands at all, to signal the Coral Buddies.

It’s fitting that they’ll be there, because not only does it have coral in the name, but it’s also the spot of the map where they’ve typically appeared.

