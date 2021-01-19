How to Get Fortnite Kickoff Set & Pele Air Punch Emote For Free

We might already have a bunch of soccer skins already available in Fortnite, but Epic Games is on the verge of adding a whole lot more, and even immortalizing a FIFA icon in the process.
Pele will be getting his own emote in the called, officially called the Air Punch, and you’ll be able to get your hands on it by purchasing it in the Item Shop, but if you want to go an alternative route, you can actually get it for free.
As is the case with many of these special events that bring new skins or emotes into the game, there’s a free option available.
That’s no different here because by placing high in the Pele Cup, you can win both the emote and the set of soccer skins completely for free.
Here’s what you need to know.
How to Play in Pele Cup
The cup kicks off on January 20, so you’ll need to check your in-game tournaments tab for the exact starting time in your region.
This will be a Solo tournament, so you won’t have to worry about getting a team together for this one, but it does mean you’ll need to perform at the best of your abilities.
On top of winning the cosmetics for free, some players will even have a chance to a signed jersey.
Here’s the complete breakdown.
Pele Cup Prize Payout
The prize pool is completely region based, with Europe providing the most chances to earn a prize, with NA East in second. The following information is all from the official rules.
Europe
- 1st – 3rd Signed FC Santos Jersey
- 1st – 3,500th “Pelé’s Air Punch” and Kickoff Set
NA East
- 1st – 3rd Signed FC Santos Jersey
- 1st – 1,750th “Pelé’s Air Punch” and Kickoff Set
NA West
- 1st – 3rd Signed FC Santos Jersey
- 1st – 500th “Pelé’s Air Punch” and Kickoff Set
Brazil
- 1st – 3rd Signed FC Santos Jersey
- 1st – 500th “Pelé’s Air Punch” and Kickoff Set
Asia
- 1st – 3rd Signed FC Santos Jersey
- 1st – 250th “Pelé’s Air Punch” and Kickoff Set
Oceania
- 1st – 3rd Signed FC Santos Jersey
- 1st – 250th “Pelé’s Air Punch” and Kickoff Set
Middle East
- 1st – 3rd Signed FC Santos Jersey
- 1st – 250th “Pelé’s Air Punch” and Kickoff Set
If you don’t manage to come away with the prize, you’ll be able to pick up all of this in the Fortnite Item Shop beginning January 23.
The jerseys will have several different teams to choose from and there will be male and female variants for each one, so if you’re a soccer/football fan, there’s a lot to like here!
READ NEXT: Possible Fortnite Tomb Raider Skin Tease Revealed