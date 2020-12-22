Fortnite NPCs & Gold Bars Might Be Getting an Overhaul

One of the new additions in Fortnite Season 5 is the appearance of NPCs all over the island. These characters were a way to collect bounties, purchase rare exotics and even get some ammo.

Now, it looks like Epic wants to expand their features even more in the near future, and we’re sure that will end up being good news for everybody involved. This latest leak reveals that we’ll be able to sell them loot or even buy supply drops from them.

We’re not entirely sure how it’ll work when it’s implemented, but let’s take a look at what we know so far courtesy of Fortnite leaker HYPEX.

New NPC Features Incoming

We might get more NPC services where they buy loot from you or spawn 1 supply drop for 600 gold! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 21, 2020

We don’t have a lot to go off from HYPEX’s info alone outside of the NPCs getting more services in the future, but it’s still exciting news.

As it stands, there’s still not really a lot to do with the Gold Bars we get, so many players have a lot just chilling in their inventory with nothing to buy.

If there’s a way to exchange weapons or even buy supply drops, then we’re sure more players will be spending their money.

Epic Games has tried to encourage more spending by slashing the Exotic weapon prices for the holiday season, and there’s likely a chance that things could remain this way for the rest of the season.

When Will This Happen?

As is the case with many leaks, we don’t have a set timetable for when this could possibly come into the game.

We’re likely done with major updates for the rest of the year, but in a future update, we could possible see the NPCs expand their roles, which would be really cool to see.

Who knows, since this is leaked, it’s possible that Epic could actually have this stuff ready to go and it can just roll out without even needing an update.

Whatever the case may be, we’re excited to see what the developers can do to make Gold Bars more valuable in the game as there’s a chance this could be the only season that has them.

