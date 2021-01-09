Why Predator Will Be Fortnite Season 5 Secret Skin

With Fortnite Season 5 introducing all sorts of bounty hunters into the game with Kratos, Master Chief, Michonne, and Daryl, many fans are left wondering who the next person could be.

Even since Stealthy Stronghold showed up on the map, speculation has been rampant at what that could potentially mean. At first glance, it appears to be some sort of reference to Jurassic Park, but after further digging, it looks like it’s more than that.

In fact, there has been a theory for pretty much the entire season that the Predator from the hit film franchise could show up at some point. As time has gone on, we’re starting to actually come around on that. Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Predator Boss

There are files referencing to a possible boss at Stealthy Strongholds. So whoever could this possible boss be? The Predator as some people theorize or someone else? Stealty Stronghold is called ''Nightmare'' in the files and we have a S15Boss/LagerEventData_Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/V5LmgCBtla — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 5, 2020

Way back at the start of the season, Fortnite leaker FortTory revealed there were files that referenced a potential boss showing up at the new POI, and over a month in, we’re still waiting for that.

He even notes that players speculated it could be the Predator, and those aren’t unfounded claims. In fact, there are a few things that could point towards this actually being the case.

Why It’s The Predator

I forgot to mention this but apparently we will MAYBE be getting a predator skin. The stealthy stronghold POI has references to the first predator movie, including the iconic truck & a symbol from the movie

(credit to images from someone on my discord)#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/HKaqjqn2ad — PokeSkull (@poke_skull) December 5, 2020

Fortnite player PokeSkull points out that there are several references to the Predator film, most notably the truck and the symbol.

It’s not an exact recreation of the movie symbol, but it’s close enough for players to make the connection. Epic Games has remained tight-lipped about what this location will be used for, but it has to be for something.

With the fanbase latching on so tight to the Predator theory, it’s to the point where it’d be disappointing if that isn’t the case.

Now, whether he’ll be a secret skin or a boss is another thing entirely. We still don’t know what the secret skin is in Season 5, which is a change of pace because we usually know by this point.

With the season set to kick into the next gear next week, we might get a lot of answers at once.

