All Fortnite Season 5 NPC Locations For Quests & Bounties

One of the biggest changes in Fortnite Season 5 is the introduction of roaming NPCs across the map.

Now, this isn’t the first time Fortnite has had NPCs like this, but instead of always being hostile like they used to be, this time around you’ll be able to get special quests and bounties with them.

They will also be a place where you can spend your hard-earned Gold Bars in exchange for upgrading or purchasing weapons.

It isn’t too hard to track down any of these characters in particular, but many players are reporting that different NPCs give different items, so it’s worth knowing where people like Big Chuggus can be found.

Here’s where you can track all of them down.

NPC Locations

ALL 40 NPC locations in Season 5! 👤 Doggo, Burnout, Blaze & Kyle have 2 possible spawns. pic.twitter.com/AFJtJb1KmV — MLL (@meetlootllama) December 3, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite content creator MLL, we now know where all of these characters spawn, and they are just scattered all across the map.

No matter where you land, you’ll usually have no problem running into one of these characters as just about every named POI has some in the area. There are even spots on the map that aren’t named but will still have one of these people.

When you see them, make sure you don’t eliminate them because the goodies are more than worth checking out.

What’s The Point of These Characters?

Outside of new weapons and bounties from these NPCs, you can also recruit them to join you in the fight, similar to the Stark robots from Season 4.

Now, these recruits will pretty much perform similarly to a bot would, but having an extra body to fight with is never really a bad thing.

What is bad is the amount of Gold Bars that is required to recruit them to your cause. It’s rare that you’ll find the price worth the service, so it’s a better idea to just hang onto your bars and spend them on something better.

