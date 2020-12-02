Fortnite Season 5 Mixes Up the Shotgun Meta

The start of a new season of Fortnite is often a time for many players to return to the game and Season 5 is a great chance for people to do just that.

As is the case with the start of any season, Epic Games made the decision to shake things up a bit and change the meta. In doing so, they vaulted the Pump Shotgun, a weapon that has always found a way to be controversial.

To close out Season 4, the Pump and Combat Shotguns were the only two in the game, but Season 5 decided to get rid of both of those weapons in favor of bringing back the Tactical and Charge.

Pumps Are Soooo Last Season

The Pump Shotgun was a major part of the Season 4 meta as it was pretty hard to come away with a win of any kind without one, but now you have to find new ways to adapt.

Obviously, the easy way to get adapted to a new meta is to just start using the guns that are in the game now, but it’s tough to see all of your hard work in learning how to hit Pump shots just gone like that.

The Charge Shotgun will be the best weapon to use for those skills to just seamlessly transfer over. If you’re a person who enjoyed the Combat Shotgun from last season, then you’ll likely find a new home with the Tactical Shotgun.

There’s also the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun that was introduced this season, but it’s still far too early to tell how good or bad that is.

What Else is New?

The Assault Rifle meta has also changed a little bit with the introduction of the Heavy AR back into the game.

This weapon hits a bit harder than your regular Assault Rifle, but it also has a smaller clip.

Another big change is the introduction of several new fish, including the Rift Fish that will automatically send you into a Rift upon eating it. With Crash Pads now gone, these Rift Fish will become another good option if you want to escape a fight.

