Fortnite Mandalorian Crash Site Getting “Some Changes”

The Mandalorian is currently the source of the only jetpack in Fortnite Season 5, and he also drops a nice sniper, which means tracking him down is never a bad idea.

He’s usually hanging around a crash site that can be found nearby the Colossal Coliseum, but he has been known to wander to places much further than that.

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest episodes of The Mandalorian, then you’ll know that changes do have to come if they want to keep up with the continuity of the show. Then again, it’s not like Epic is held to those same standards, but it does appear that changes are coming nonetheless.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Mandalorian Crash Site Changes

According to an Epic Games concept artist, the Mandolorian crash site will be seeing some changes later this season! pic.twitter.com/IEESmkBhxv — InTheShade – Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) January 1, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker InTheShade, an Epic Games concept artist said there will be changes coming to this area later in the season.

Of course, that could mean just about anything at this point but anybody who has been watching this show knows this ship in particular has been through several changes, but the biggest one of all happened in Season 2.

We’re not really sure what changes to the crash site could really mean, but if they are coming later this season, then we’re sure our questions will be answered very soon.

Not a Lot of Map Changes So Far

Strangely enough, we haven’t seen a lot of changes so far this season in terms of new POIs.

We have seen snow cover large amounts of the island and the new Snowmando Outposts show up, but other than that, there hasn’t been a whole lot.

The Colossal Coliseum is getting some changes, but since the center area of that changes every round, it’s not really as big of a deal as a new POI would be.

A lot of this might have to do with the fact that this season started in December, which is the start of the holiday season so Epic was out of their office for a while. Once they’re back, maybe the updates will start rolling in.

