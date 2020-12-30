Fortnite Colossal Coliseum is Getting Big Changes Soon

One of the new locations in Fortnite Season 5 is the Colossal Coliseum, and it’s actually a pretty cool area given its ability to change in appearance each game.

Of course, you’re not going to notice any of the changes from the outside looking in, but if you actually go into the walls of the area, you’ll see that the middle arena can actually have a different look from match to match.

According to Fortnite leaker Mang0e, a new style was introduced in the v15.10, but it’s still not actually active in the game. For those of you out there who are hoping the coliseum actually gets a new look. this leak is for you.

Coliseum Overhaul

A new variant was added for the Coliseum in 15.10, but I don't think it's being used in-game yet. pic.twitter.com/QBnMR97WIy — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 28, 2020

According to Mang0e, the new variant was added in the last update and this one will add a naval battle. No, Sea of Thieves won’t just be coming to the game overnight, but this is a pretty cool addition.

In the screenshot, you can see the two boats being separated by a dock, but the only issue is these boats don’t look like they provide a lot of cover.

Epic could load them up with chests to make this area a lot more appetizing for players instead of mostly just being a death wish. You’ll also not going to see this variant every match, but it’ll just be added to a rotation.

Does This Have Any Significance?

Fun Fact: They used to fill the real Coliseum with water and have massive ship battles for audience entertainment. — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 28, 2020

The leaker also mentions they filled the actual coliseum with water to have ship battles, so that’s likely what Epic is going for in this situation.

While this change is cool to see, it’s not likely to make the Coliseum a better drop spot. With Salty Towers being around the same area, it’s hard to even imagine Colossal Coliseum becoming a hot drop in the near future, but little changes like this could be what’s needed.

What type of variant would you like to see come to the game? We’re sure there’s plenty that Epic could do, so maybe we’ll continue to see cool things in the future.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges Leak