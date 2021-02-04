Fortnite Mando’s Bounty LTM Just Got Easier

If you want a break from the typical battle royale action in Fortnite, you can check out the new limited-time mode called Mando’s Bounty.

It’s essentially the same thing as your regular battle royale lobby with the exception being that the number of players is capped at 50 and you’ll be competing to earn the most credits instead of being the last person standing.

This can prove to be a lot tougher than it looks, especially when NPCs get into the mix and even Mando himself. The Mandalorian is tough to defeat in a regular game mode, but he’s even tougher here as you don’t really have a lot of healing items on hand.

By getting a Bounty Royale in this mode, you’ll be able to get an exclusive Victory Umbrella, so it’s worth checking out for that reason alone. If you were having trouble with the difficulty, then you might want to try again because it’s a bit easier now.

NPCs are Nerfed

It Appears Mando's Bounty Bots have been nerfed. Closer Bot:

Max Shield Lowered from 200 to 150. Sniper Bot:

Max Shield Lowered from 250 to 200. Tank Bot:

Max Shield Lowered from 300 to 250. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 3, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, the NPCs have all been nerfed to have less shield than they previously had.

Across the board, all of the NPC bots are easier to defeat, so things should be a bit easier now. Of course, this change won’t save you from the actual players in the game, but you should have to worry less about a bot lasering you now.

Somebody you do have to still worry about is Mando himself, and he’s a big problem. He only shows up at certain times in the game and the mode will give you a notification when he does, so he shouldn’t be able to catch you off guard.

How Long Will This LTM Be Here?

Need a break from the hunt? Stop by Kit’s new cantina on the Island, located in the desert. Your name is already legendary there. Jump into the Mando’s Bounty Limited Time Mode now! More info: https://t.co/IThpjZypBI pic.twitter.com/tlTdcxVspk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 3, 2021

According to Epic’s blog post, the LTM will only stick around until February 9, so you have a little under a week left to get your special umbrella.

It’s not a huge deal if you aren’t able to get the exclusive glider, but it’s definitely something you can pull out in later seasons as a way to brag if that’s something you like doing.

As far as we know, this will be the only way to obtain the Beskar Umbrella, so make sure you grind this mode if you actually want to have it!

READ NEXT: Fortnite Season 5’s Live Event Sounds Pretty Strange