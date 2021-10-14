Famous Marvel Superhero Fortnite Crossover Leaks: Report

Ever since Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4, when Epic decided to shift focus on getting a bunch of crossover skins into the game for fans to buy, there has been an onslaught of collaborations.

Tons of Marvel and DC Comics superheroes have entered Fortnite, and we’ve also seen names like Master Chief, Kratos, Aloy, Chun Li, and many other arrive, just to name a few.

It seems clear that Epic has no signs of slowing down and in October alone, we’ve seen a new Eddie Brock/Venom skin, Frankenstein’s Monster and we’re still waiting on The Mummy.

Collaborations are the engine that makes Fortnite go now, and a new leak following the v18.20 update, it’s looking like perhaps the most famous Marvel hero of all could be coming to the game.

That’s right, there is now evidence that Spider-Man could be swinging into Fortnite before the year is over.

Spider-Man in Fortnite

HUGE POSSIBILITY FOR A SPIDER-MAN x FORTNITE COLLAB THIS YEAR! Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump" pic.twitter.com/9Na4MGNwW4 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 12, 2021

According to reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, there are names in the files that could be tied to the wall-crawler. There’s an item that’s in the works called “WestSausage,” and given Epic’s tendency to have codenames that use the same first letters for the real name, this could mean Web Slinger.

HYPEX says this item has swinging mechanics, so it certainly seems like it’s a Spider-Man based item. This doesn’t mean the skin will be able to swing around, but it sounds more like the Symbiote items we had with the release of Carnage and the new Venom skin.

The Timing Lines Up

Something Fortnite has been doing for many of their skin releases is tying them into the release of a film.

We’ve seen this trend with Shang-Chi, Venom, Carnage and Free Guy as of late. Something that is working in Spider-Man’s favor is the release of his film No Way Home in December. Fortnite will definitely still be around by then, and the appetite for a Spider-Man skin will be higher than ever at that point.

With Venom and Carnage in the game right now, it only makes sense for Spidey to be there too. None of this is confirmed, but if we’re going by Epic’s track record with skin releases, it definitely seems like we shouldn’t be ignoring this possibility.

Marvel skins are big sellers for Fortnite, and Spider-Man could end up being the most profitable skin to ever release into the game. With so many variants of Batman already available, it’s time to get Marvel’s famous hero into the game. There hasn’t been an entire crossover with Spidey like there has been with Batman, but that doesn’t mean he’s not wanted just as badly.

There are so many possibilities for Epic as well because they can do the regular Spider-Man suit and they could also give him his film styles, sort of like what they did with Batman.

