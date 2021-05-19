Fortnite NBA Skins Revealed With “The Crossover”

It took a while to be revealed, but the news is official now and the NBA is finally coming to Fortnite as part of a new event.

Officially titled “The Crossover,” Fortnite players will be able to purchase a jersey from any team, similar to how the NFL skins have worked in the past.

This means whether you’re a fan of the Lakers or the Timberwolves, your team will have representation here.

The Creative Hub will be getting an overhaul and there will be a lot of new things to look forward to. Obviously, the biggest thing here will be the skins, but here’s what you need to know about this special event.

Yes, this also means the NBA Team Battles are real.

Skins Arrive May 21

If you want to rock your favorite NBA team as a skin, you’ll be able to do so beginning on May 21.

They arrive in the Item Shop at 8 p.m. and Epic confirms that the “In The Paint” set includes 31 unforms, including all 30 NBA teams.

If you get the “Shoot & Score” pack, you’ll get the Hookshot Emote and Mini Hoop Back Bling. The Back Bling is cool because it will be able to feature the log of all 30 NBA teams.

It’s no secret that many of the NBA players are avid Fortnite players, so it makes sense that a pair of them get their own locker bundle.

Both Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young will have their locker bundles added next week. Here’s the contents of both.

Trae Young Scarlet Commander Outfit Gold Digger Pickaxe Happy Stars Wrap Baller Emote

Donovan Mitchell Cozy Chomps Outfit Sharky Shawl Back Bling Stark Splitter Pickaxe Dynamic Fire Wrap Fire Spinner Emote



If you’re looking forward to the new Creative mode look, you’ll have to wait until May 25. Epic says there will be a new blog post to look forward to at that time as well.

It’s definitely an exciting time to be a Fortnite player if you’re an NBA fan, so look for all of these skins to arrive in the Item Shop in just a matter of days.

LeBron Skin?

Since Epic were planning a Lebron & NBA ICON Skins collab, do you think they might release in the upcoming days since the NBA Community Battles start next week? pic.twitter.com/0jwxONxLfD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

What’s interesting about the timing is that there was an Icon Series skin for Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed just a few weeks ago.

He was meant to release back in 2020, but for some reason, he just never did. Now would be the perfect time for them to make the decision to release him.

With Neymar Jr. having an Icon Series skin release this season through the Battle Pass, it’s clear that athletes aren’t off limits when it comes to skins like this.

We don’t really know if LeBron is much of a Fortnite player himself, but given his worldwide popularity as a basketball player, we assume this one will have a lot of interest regardless of whether he plays or not.

Only time will tell if he’s actually the next addition to the game, so stay tuned for news on that front!

