All Leaked & Upcoming Fortnite Crossovers Revealed

Over the past several seasons, Fortnite has come to be known for its crossovers with massive media franchises.

We’ve seen the likes of Master Chief, Kratos, Alien, Predator and several others all debut in Fortnite. The crossovers don’t seem to be slowing down either and it’s even expanding to the real world.

Soccer superstar Neymar Jr. is the secret Battle Pass skin of Season 6 and it looks like there’s a chance he could be joined by another athlete in the near future.

If you’re a fan of crossovers and playing as your favorite characters in a video game, then you might want to keep an eye on Fortnite.

Here’s a look at everything that could potentially be coming to Fortnite in the near future. Keep in mind that there’s a chance these could have been scrapped since the release dates on many of them have long passed.

LeBron James

Since Epic were planning a Lebron & NBA ICON Skins collab, do you think they might release in the upcoming days since the NBA Community Battles start next week? pic.twitter.com/0jwxONxLfD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

The documents shown as part of the Apple vs. Epic Games court case revealed all sorts of planned crossovers that could either still be happening or have been scrapped.

LeBron was meant to arrive in 2020, but that doesn’t mean he still can’t. With the NBA Team Battles just around the corner, the time is right.

Samus Aran

two of these became skins one not, yet? pic.twitter.com/SViNyNbqD8 — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) May 3, 2021

With PlayStation and Xbox having characters represented in Fortnite, the void of any Nintendo characters has become abundantly clear.

As it turns out, Samus was supposed to arrive the same season Master Chief and Kratos did, but for some reason it never panned out.

Perhaps the time to remedy that situation is coming up.

Katniss

Epic also had planned a Hunger Games collab! pic.twitter.com/N0w1zOxgFs — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

While Hunger Games might not have the appeal it did several years ago, it’s still a popular enough name where a crossover would’ve been appreciated.

Documents reveal that Katniss was meant to arrive as a crossover but it never happened. With bows being a prominent part of Season 6, perhaps the time for this crossover has never been more perfect.

Naruto

A Naruto collab was also supposed to happen in Season 5 but did not happen YET!! (via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/Sonf89sueW — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

With Fortnite embracing more anime characters with the likes of Orin and Lexa, it would make sense for Naruto to arrive at some point.

They even have an emote that features the now-iconic run of the title character, so why not have the skin too? This was supposed to happen in Season 5 with the rest of the crossovers, so Epic might be saving this one for a later date.

The Rock, J Balvin, Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga

We probably won’t be getting actual Ariana Grande or Lady Gaga skins, but that doesn’t mean their music can’t show up in the game.

With Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Drake and several other big names all having emotes, these two getting some of their own makes a lot of sense. J Balvin hosted his own concert last Halloween, but never got an emote or anything, which does seem a bit odd.

When it comes to The Rock, there has already been a lot of speculation that he could be tied to The Foundation. This character helped Jonesy get the Zero Point in check at the Season 5, and there’s a good chance we haven’t seen the last of him.

Armored Batman

Here is what Armored Batman Zero should look like. pic.twitter.com/vaHbg8a5kq — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 3, 2021

What would Fortnite be without more Batman skins? Currently, we’re up to three skins in total, but there will soon be a fourth one.

The Armored Batman skin will be available for players who purchase every issue of the Batman Fortnite miniseries as a bonus, but it’ll be in the Item Shop too.