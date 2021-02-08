Fortnite Flash Skin Leaks Following Green Arrow Departure

The superhero crossovers aren’t finished in Fortnite and after Season 4 was an opportunity for several Marvel characters to enter the mix, it looks like DC is now taking advantage of the opening in Season 5.

We’ve seen Green Arrow make his debut as an exclusive Crew skin, but if you aren’t a fan of the archer, then perhaps this upcoming character would be more up your alley.

Thanks to a new leaked tournament, we now have information that The Flash is zooming his way into Fortnite. Like Green Arrow, his outfit will be based off his look from the CW show.

Here’s a look at him and how you’ll be able to scoop him up.

The Flash Leaks

Torneo de Flash! Pronto más información#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/gIHDfAbVax — Fortnite LAT – Noticias y Filtraciones! (@FortniteGLAT) February 8, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FortniteGLAT, we have our first look at Barry Allen in his Flash outfit, and it looks very similar to how he looks in the show.

Unlike Green Arrow, it sounds like this skin will not be part of the Crew subscription, but will instead be an Item Shop skin. This isn’t set in stone just yet, but he is going down a familiar path we’ve seen several superhero cosmetics go.

That’s right, there will be a special tournament where players will have the option to unlock him for free. We don’t have all of the details just yet, but here’s what we know so far.

The Flash Cup

Takes place February 10th — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 8, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, there will be a tournament on February 10 called The Flash Cup and it’s for Duos.

The top players in each region will be able to win the outfit before it arrives in the Item Shop. The key takeaway here is that there is a free option for fans of the superhero, but everyone will have a chance to get him if they are willing to spend some money.

It’s cool to see these skins make the jump, and now we have to wonder if all of the Arrowverse shows are making the leap.

This would include Superman, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and several others as potential outfits that could come to Fortnite. With Arrow and Flash making the leap, who knows how many more will join him?

It’d sure be cool for Green Arrow to come back in some way for players who want to collect all of the DC characters, especially those who didn’t know The Flash was coming.

READ NEXT: New Fortnite Crew Features Teased in Recent Survey