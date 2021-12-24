Fortnite Chapter 3 Sees First Plot Development

The start of Fortnite Chapter 3 has been filled with players swinging around the map with Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, but there hasn’t been much going on with the island itself.

We know that Epic Games has a lot of plans in store for the season and the map will start changing next month, but the first development happened on December 24, just a day before Christmas.

The Seven have their own little island to the right of the map that has been covered with hatches. Up until now, nothing was going on with them. When you log into Fortnite now and check out this side of the map, you’ll see a massive rocket coming out of one of them.

This appears to be our first development of the season and it gives us a glimpse into what to expect going forward.

The Rocket is Out

The first rocket hatch has opened 👀 pic.twitter.com/8Rgf7wdCWc — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 24, 2021

Fortnite leaker HYPEX posted a screenshot of one of those islands out by The Foundation’s statue and it shows that one of the rockets has come out of the ground to play.

At the moment, there’s not a lot going on here, and we might have to wait for the rest of the rockets to come out before we see anything happening. It might end up taking a long time for that to happen, and there’s a possibility it might not even happen until the end of the season in a few months.

Map changes were very slow in Chapter 2, but with a clean slate in Chapter 3, it looks like Epic already has plans to avoid that. The rockets coming out of the ground is a good start, but players are going to need to see a whole lot more if they want to get that trust back.

The freshness of a new season can only take you so far, so it’ll be interesting to see what else Epic has planned. So far, Winterfest has created a lot of excitement, so there’s no reason to doubt they can’t keep it up.

Snow Will Melt

Already revealed through a recent leak, the snow on the map will melt throughout the season, but that alone doesn’t do a whole lot for players other than showing winter is ending, even though it just began.

However, leaks have also shown us that perhaps the most famous location of Fortnite ever will be returning with Tilted Towers. We’ve seen many variations of this POI over the years, with the most recent one being Chapter 2’s Salty Towers, but it always gets fans excited when it comes back.

ALL 9 SNOW MELTING STAGES 🔥 Looks like the snow will start melting on January 7th at 9AM UTC, and Tilted Towers will appear on stage 6 👀 And it looks like ALL the snow will melt unfortunately, unless if Epic changes this next update.. pic.twitter.com/oF2N8oKw5Y — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 22, 2021

We don’t know the exact time this location will return, but it does seem like it’ll be happening sometime in the near future. Most likely, it’ll happen on the other end of Winterfest, so we’ll have to get through that first.

Then, we’ll be able to set our sights on the rockets because we might see even more of them on the surface by then. There’s still a lot of season left, so buckle up!

