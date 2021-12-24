How to Warm Yourself at the Yule Log in Fortnite

Winterfest has arrived in Fortnite and with it comes a new set of quests to complete for rewards and some much-needed XP.

Most of the quests are completed in-game, but there’s one of them that seems to be trickier than the others. If you’re here reading this right now, then that means you’re stumped as well.

As it turns out, warming yourself at the Yule Log in the Cozy Lodge isn’t something you do on the map, but it’s instead a place you’ll need to navigate to through the main menu of the game. It’s in the same place you open up your daily Winterfest gifts, so if you haven’t done the quest by now, chances are pretty decent that you’ve missed it entirely.

Here’s how to get this quest done and out of the way before it goes away for good early next year.

How to Find the Yule Log

Finding the Yule Log is very simple as all you have to do is go to the main lobby area of your Battle Royale area and click on the button that takes you to the Winterfest cabin.

This can be found at the very top of your screen if you scroll all the way over to the right. It’s indicated by the snowflake icon, so it’s tough to miss.

Once you’re in the cabin itself, you’ll want to click on the man sitting in the chair instead of the presents. Doing that will allow you to select the log and you’ll complete this quest.

Go to the Winterfest Lodge

Click on Sgt. Winter

Click on the Yule Log

Finish the Challenge

If you’re feeling particularly cold, you can keep on warming yourself by the log for a nice little treat. As it turns out, this log can be a source of XP and some ambient noise throughout the day.

Level Up at the Log

Basically every x seconds the campfire will pick a number from 0 to 4 & add it to "XP{x}", "XP2" for example then pick xp to grant from an XP table. And someone at Epic translated that "XP{x}" for all languages like "经验值{x}" which prevented the game from finding XP to give! pic.twitter.com/CFWvvKbd5B — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 22, 2021

If you stay at the Yule Log, you’ll see it crackle every now and then and give you some XP. So far, we’ve seen it give out 10, 20, 100 and even 1000 XP. According to HYPEX, there’s a chance you can even get 5,000 XP out of it. It’s not the most efficient way of leveling up, but it’s something you can do by just leaving your console or PC on the whole day and sitting there.

Yule logs are popular and the Fortnite one does offer that crackling and burning noise that people seem to like, so there are definitely worse options out there. This log has the added bonus of rewarding players with XP, so you might as well give it a try.

You’re probably not going to be finishing off your Battle Pass or anything like that through this method, but it’s an added touch. This log will be here to stay throughout the duration of Winterfest, so you have plenty of time to check it out and see everything it has to offer.

At the very least, you’ll want to come through and complete your Winterfest quest. Everything else is just an extra bonus that you can take advantage of.

