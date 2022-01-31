What to Expect in Fortnite v19.20: Downtime, Items & More

We’re on the cusp of another Fortnite update and with it will come some pretty big things for the game.

Our last bit of downtime came with the return of Tilted Towers and that has been the source of a lot of excitement in Fortnite. Many players returned, even if was just for a day, to check out the debut of one of the most popular locations in all of video games.

While that was a nice update, it’s not enough to keep the players excited forever, so now we have the v19.20 patch to look forward to.

Like any numbered update like this, it’ll come with downtime for players to experience, so let’s get through all of that first before we get to the good stuff.

Fortnite v19.20 Downtime

Like most Fortnite updates, the v19.20 update will have downtime beginning at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on February 1. However, 30 minutes before this time, you’ll be removed from the game you’re in. You’ll want to make sure you’re all wrapped up by then because there’s no sense on missing out on any Victory Royales.

Note: This hasn’t been officially announced yet. We’ll update this area if the information changes.

Downtime typically lasts for an hour or so, but you’re able to follow around with the leakers as they come out with information about the update in real-time, if that’s something you like to stay awake for.

While nothing as big as Tilted Towers is expected in this patch, it could still be fun to stay awake with them. When downtime is finished, you’ll have to then install the update on your console, PC or phone, and that can take a while depending on your internet speeds. Once all of that is done, you can see all of the new stuff the update has to offer.

Fortnite v19.20 Bug Fixes

Updates like this come with a variety of bug fixes as well, so you have those to look forward to. If you didn’t know how to check what’s coming, you can do so on the Fortnite Trello board.

If there’s a nagging bug happening to you on Fortnite, chances are good that Epic is aware of it. Here’s everything listed for a fix in this update.

Spiderman’s Web Shooters drop with full uses from eliminated players.

When navigating to the Compete Tab, the cursor automatically takes you to the far right of all the tournaments.

Players respawning in the Creative Hub during games

Charge Shotgun doesnt save in Item Spawner (Creative)

Husks can damage objectives through player built structures in Deliver the Bomb (Save the World)

All in all, there aren’t a lot of issues currently affecting Fortnite that many players will notice, which is a good thing. Sometimes this list can be extremely long, so it’s nice to see a short one here and there.

What to Expect

Content to expect in v19.20: – Covert Canyon POI (The Grotto 2.0)

– Cattus Cave Update?

– New cosmetics for the Foundation & Haven outfits

– The Foundation challenges

– New collabs (99% New Spider-Man or Mary Jane)

– Maybe unvaulted Revolver?

– New Challenges

– And even more! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 31, 2022

Finally, we can get into what’s expected in this update and Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR came out with a whole list for us to get into.

This seems like it’ll be the patch that introduces the underground cavern POI that’s a bit like The Grotto from Chapter 2. This was a popular POI and it was always disappointing to see Epic get rid of it.

It sounds like we’ll be getting more Spider-Man skins, more challenges, an unvaulted Revolver and some more cosmetics for The Foundation.

This definitely has the makings of a good update, and we’ll know for certain what’s in once February 1 rolls around.

