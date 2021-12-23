Fortnite Chapter 3 Map Will Look Way Different in January

We’re just a few weeks into Fortnite Chapter 3, and while the game does feel fresh still, there are some fans out there who are ready to see some changes.

In the midst of Winterfest, we’re given new things to do each day, but it’d be cool to see the map add some new things. Way back when Fortnite launched, it felt like the map changed a lot, but Chapter 2 largely did away with that.

Chapter 3 represents a clean slate for the game and it gives Epic the freedom to do practically anything they want. As it stands, it looks like the developers do plan on changing the map a lot in this inaugural season of Chapter 3.

These changes will happen in January, but it’s important to note that we’re not that far out. Let’s take a look at what the devs have planned.

Map Changes Incoming

In Chapter 3's blogpost it says "After Most Of The Snow Has Thawed, Cross The Grasslands And Discover A Previously Snowed-in Secret" Maybe they scrapped the left one & we might get a map like the one to the right which is a concept i made now.. (pointed out by @ATE_channelYT) pic.twitter.com/ptkIjk86n8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 21, 2021

In a tweet from Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we can get a side-by-side view of two different maps, and you’ll notice they look different than what we have currently.

It was expected that the snow would eventually melt from the map, likely following Winterfest, but now there’s a chance that we could leave a snow biome in the upper left corner of the map.

This news comes from a blog post mentionining “most of the snow” being gone. Of course, that wording would lead us to believe that we would be keeping at least some of the snow.

However, HYPEX leaked the stages of the snow melting, and it looks like it’ll all eventually be gone.

ALL 9 SNOW MELTING STAGES 🔥 Looks like the snow will start melting on January 7th at 9AM UTC, and Tilted Towers will appear on stage 6 👀 And it looks like ALL the snow will melt unfortunately, unless if Epic changes this next update.. pic.twitter.com/oF2N8oKw5Y — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 22, 2021

While getting new and different biomes on the map is cool, it doesn’t really do much other than change the look of the game, so players might be hoping for something a bit more substantial than this, and it looks like Epic is planning on delivering in that regard as well.

Return of Tilted Towers

So now it's confirmed that we're getting 1 minor & 2 major map changes this season which is insane, and what we've always been asking for. 🔥 – Snowless Map

– Tilted Towers

– IO's Covert Canyon / Crazy Cave (possibly a Grotto-like POI) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 21, 2021

HYPEX also notes that we should be getting Tilted Towers back later this season, and that will be the first time we see that famous location in Chapter 3.

It has had several different iterations over the years whether it’s Tilted Towers, Tilted Town, Neo Tilted, Gotham City or even Salty Towers, but it’s always been a treat to land at the spot that helped turn Fortnite into the juggernaut that it is today.

We don’t have an exact timetable for when this will happen, but it’ll likely be after Winterfest, so early January at the earliest.

Finally, HYPEX says we’ll be getting a Grotto-like POI where it’s actually underneath the map. These henchmen spots from Chapter 2 were big hits when they released, and fans were always asking about their return.

When the IO arrive on the map in Week 6/7 with their drillers they'll have 5 outposts on the map around The Seven and an actual POI called "Covert Canyon" and codenamed "Crazy Cave", it's a counterpart of "The Sanctuary" and probably the Mythic SMG location too. The Grotto 2? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8ASwG3K26x — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 21, 2021

It sounds like we will be getting the return of the IO Guards when this happens, so get ready for more NPCs to wipe out. It’s been nice to be able to wander around the map and not be attacked on sight by NPCs so far, but it looks like that will be soon coming to an end.

If it brings a new POI for us to explore, we suppose it’ll be worth the tradeoff.

