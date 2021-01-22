The Nintendo Switch game console has been a smash hit in the video game world and its popularity doesn’t look to slow down any time soon. The home console/handheld hybrid now boasts an impressive library of games (Animal Crossing, anyone?) with more on the way.

With so much to love about the Switch, it’s no wonder why fans are have been and continue to be so excited about it. Most all Switch fans, including myself, simply can’t stop talking about how great the gadget is. And if they’re like me, they’re constantly on the hunt for the best Nintendo Switch accessories (memory cards!) and merch.

If you know of someone who just won’t shut up about how great their Switch is, there is a massive number of Switch accessories and merchandise available now that they’ll surely love. And now, without further adieu, is our list of the 11 Best Nintendo Gifts for Switch Owners.