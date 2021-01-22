The Nintendo Switch game console has been a smash hit in the video game world and its popularity doesn’t look to slow down any time soon. The home console/handheld hybrid now boasts an impressive library of games (Animal Crossing, anyone?) with more on the way.
With so much to love about the Switch, it’s no wonder why fans are have been and continue to be so excited about it. Most all Switch fans, including myself, simply can’t stop talking about how great the gadget is. And if they’re like me, they’re constantly on the hunt for the best Nintendo Switch accessories (memory cards!) and merch.
If you know of someone who just won’t shut up about how great their Switch is, there is a massive number of Switch accessories and merchandise available now that they’ll surely love. And now, without further adieu, is our list of the 11 Best Nintendo Gifts for Switch Owners.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nintendo has been consistent with its design strategy over the years. I mean, just look at these colored Joy-Con controllers for the Switch. They’ve got five vibrant color choices to choose from (along with boring gray/black but, hey, you do you).
It’s always good to have a replacement controller laying around to add players or to make sure you’re covered if your existing Joy-Cons are damaged. These can be used independently in each hand or together when attached to a Joy-Con grip. They can also swap out to the main console for use in handheld mode.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wireless controllers are truly great but they need to be charged periodically. Keep your Joy-Cons safe, snug, and powered with this charging dock from TalkWorks. It has the ability to charge four controllers at once (the dock doesn’t come with the controllers, naturally).
The docking station features a tree-like design for easy on and off docking. LED lights at the top of the tower will indicate the status of the charge. And the docking station can be powered directly from your console as well as any USB port.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every gamer needs a great pair of headphones like the SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset to keep them isolated from distractions. After all, you don’t want your kid brother ruining your chances of winning your Super Smash Bros. match, do you?
This popular headset is compatible for a number of video game consoles as well as gaming PCs. The unit is equal parts comfort and great sound, and it looks sleek and stylish, too. The Arctis 7 comes in either black or a very clean white. The headset is also lightweight so fatigue won’t be an issue and the battery life will go up to 24 hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Switch fans enjoy the portability of their favorite video game console. This PDP Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack will ensure that not only will their Switch stays portable but that they can bring along all of the necessary gear as well.
Whether the Switch travels to family gatherings or hangout sessions with friends, this backpack is sleek, good-looking, and carries a massive amount of accessories. It has room for the console, cables, games, headphones, controllers, and more.
The pack has internal pockets for each of the Switch items and, what’s better, each of those pockets has a screen-printed icon to indicate what’s supposed to go in it. On top of all that, the PDP Elite Player Backpack is officially licensed by Nintendo making it a fair assumption that it’s going to last a very good and long time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While the Nintendo Switch battery is already quite good, you can conveniently add a third-party battery such as this GuilKit 10,000mAh Power Bank to it to dramatically extend the playing time. The small power pack is mounted on a piece of clip hardware that hides out of sight very well.
The charging speed is pretty great to provide an eight to twelve-hour extension with a four-hour charge. The power bank’s size is such that it hangs out on the back of the portable unit without getting in the way. It features several protection options for safety as well.
The original Switch battery comes in at 4,310mAh so this 10,000mAh unit is a big step up by more than half. The GuliKit is also compatible with a number of other portable devices from tablets to iPhones to smartphones and more for extra charging punch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
32GB of storage is available stock on the Nintendo Switch but we all know that gamers gotta have more than that (and you know who you are). This 128GB Micro SDXC card from SanDisk will come in really handy for storing downloadable games and other digital content.
Game file sizes for the Switch vary greatly. For instance, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is over 14GB and Doom is 13.1GB. You can see right there why 32GB of file storage isn’t nearly enough for a serious gamer.
A memory card is an absolute must for Switch owners right off the bat. Not thrilled with a black Micro SD card emblazoned with a Switch logo? Okay, no worries. Check out more sizes and styles in our post on 9 Best Memory Cards for Nintendo Switch HERE.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amiibo? What is this, science class? Au contraire! Amiibo is the line of Nintendo figurines that feature special chips that, when scanned into your compatible Nintendo hardware, will offer up new characters, game modes, or other perks. One Amiibo may work with multiple games, offer new outfits, power-ups, or other great bonuses.
In the case of the delightful game Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch, this pack of 75 little plastic cards allows for all the cool digital content without clogging up your shelf with a bunch of plastic figurines. Plus, the cost per card winds up being less than a dollar per character. Each card is complete with a chip, circuit board, and sensor to make it work with your machine. And they all come in a handy clear plastic carrying case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Joy-Con controllers that come with the Nintendo Switch can feel a little awkward to hold especially when using them for an extended period of time. It’s annoying to tap out of a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sesh because my hand became too cramped to continue playing. Mamma mia!
This AmazonBasics Grip Kit for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers successfully convert those small Joy-Cons into a much more comfortably-sized controller. Each of these Joy-Con grip kits comes with two Joy-Con comfort grips and two extra thumbsticks.
It’s typically available in blue, yellow, red, and black, however sometimes one or more of the colors sell out so you may have to check back. The AmazonBasics Grip Kit comes with a stellar price point and is one of the best (and useful) gifts for a Nintendo Switch gamer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Super Mario Odyssey is a great game, but don’t forget about the other amazing game that launched with the Switch: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Link is looking the best that anyone’s ever seen and since the game features such a unique aesthetic, it should be no surprise that this Nendoroid looks so incredible.
A Nendroid is a fancy word that the Good Smile people use to say, “action figure”. But, man, what an action figure. This deluxe version of Link looking all adventurous comes with a horse, hood, sword, chicken leg (!), and even more accessories including two facial expressions. These Nendroids are super collectible and would look simply amazing on your gaming table.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Mumba Case for the Nintendo Switch is a very, very good idea in order to protect that expensive hardware while out in the dark, cruel world. It’s one of our favorite cases for the Switch and there are a few reasons for that. First, it’s made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate with a shock-resistant TPU bumper.
Second, it’s super easy to install (think smartphone case easy). Not only does it add protection for the delicate Switch hardware but it also provides an enhanced grip, making it easier and more comfortable to hold than just using the Switch in all its naked glory.
There are three colors available: Blue, Black, and Red. The color is subtle unlike most of the Nintendo design schemes. So while you’re looking all cool like Batman, you can secretly play all the cutesy games like Animal Crossing that you want.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There have been many iterations of The Legend of Zelda over the years but Breath of the Wild may be the best adventure yet. Any fan can easily own a plush Link or Zelda but who’s cool enough to pick up this scary yet adorable Bokoblin direct from Ganon’s evil lair? His little piggish face can’t be anything but lovable even when scowling.
The plush is roughly 8-inches tall and what the collectors call a “limited edition”. Don’t seal this away because you think it’ll be worth something on Antiques Roadshow, however. This little guy is meant to be hugged and often! Be careful, though: this Bokoblin may end up whacking you with his vicious club.