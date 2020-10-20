61 Best Animal Crossing Gifts for Super Fans

Animal Crossing fans rejoice! Nintendo answered the prayers of the many and have released a Nintendo Switch console that’s themed around one of the best series in the publisher’s history. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Edition is perfectly paired with green and blue pastel Joy-Cons. The dock is a light beige with pastel blue waters and the bottom. And Tom Nook with Timmy and Tommy can be seen on an island awaiting your arrival (and bells).

The back of the Switch is all black as usual with Animal Crossing iconography spread throughout. But I should note that the system doesn’t come with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself. So you’ll need to order that separately.