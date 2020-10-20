61 Best Animal Crossing Gifts for Super Fans

Since its release on the GameCube in 2001, Nintendo fans have been crazy about the Animal Crossing series. The cutesy social simulation title is beloved by gamers of all types. And because of that, there’s tons of Animal Crossing merchandise out there. Consisting of mugs, t-shirts, plushes, socks, clocks, and more, our Best Animal Crossing Gifts list has all the Animal Crossing merch options you’ll need for you or a fellow fan of this fantastic Nintendo franchise.
Animal Crossing fans rejoice! Nintendo answered the prayers of the many and have released a Nintendo Switch console that’s themed around one of the best series in the publisher’s history. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Edition is perfectly paired with green and blue pastel Joy-Cons. The dock is a light beige with pastel blue waters and the bottom. And Tom Nook with Timmy and Tommy can be seen on an island awaiting your arrival (and bells).
The back of the Switch is all black as usual with Animal Crossing iconography spread throughout. But I should note that the system doesn’t come with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself. So you’ll need to order that separately.
Animal Crossing has been one of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises for years now. And now, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can create a brand new island getaway on the Nintendo Switch. Which means you can take care of your gardening, decorating, fishing, and loan repayments at home or on the go thanks to the Switch’s versatility.
The game has a bunch of new features over prior iterations in the series. There are neighbors both new and old to befriend. A new crafting system has been implemented too. And plenty, plenty more.
If you’re planning on picking up a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch, then you may as well pick up the New Horizons Official Companion Guide to aid you with all of the tips and tricks. The paperback guide is loaded with over 430 pages of strategy to help ensure that your deserted island experience is the best it can be. But if nothing else, it’ll surely provide insight on how to get Tom Nook off your back for that second/third/fourth loan that you took out.
Ah, Tom Nook. Those familiar with the series know that in each iteration, Mr. Nook finds some way to ensure that you’re indebted to him for an astonishing amount of bells. And once that debt is paid, the raccoon typically finds a way to start the process over again. That’s why this hilarious Bitch Better Have My Bells Coffee Mug is so damn perfect. And it’s available in both 11-ounce and 15-ounce sizes too.
There’s no better place in the world of Animal Crossing to get a cup of coffee than good ole Brewster’s. So it’s only fitting that Animal Crossing fans get themselves a mug for the home with the character’s likeness on it. The high-quality 11-ounce ceramic mug is great for refreshments both hot and cold. It sports a high gloss finish and is both dishwasher and microwave safe too.
Brewster’s The Roost coffee bar is very much like the Starbucks of the Animal Crossing world. So, of course, there’s Animal Crossing merchandise out there that depicts the cafe in homage to the real-world chain. That’s exactly what this Brewster’s Coffee Mug does so well. The 11-ounce officially licensed mug looks like just like someone merged The Roost and Starbucks. It’s dishwasher and microwavable. And it even has dual color options too.
Christopher Wallace eloquently explained that it’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” back in 1997. Tom Nook took that philosophy and ran with it. Stating “Mo’ Bells Mo’ Problems” on this awesome Animal Crossing Mo’ Bells Mo’ Problems Mug.
Tom Nook and his Mo’ Bells Mo’ Problems moniker appear on each side of the 100% ceramic mug. It’s decorated with full wrap dye sublimation and is microwave and dishwasher safe. If you’re looking for an Animal Crossing mug to settle in with on a Sunday morning while shopping for turnips, you can’t go wrong here.
Animal Crossing fans will surely go nuts over this Nook’s Homes Coffee Mug. It holds 11-ounces of hot or cold liquids while proudly displaying your love for the game series and its financier, Tom Nook. The mug is both dishwasher and microwave safe for convenience. And it just sports a wonderfully cheery design that will keep you upbeat until you can pick up your Switch to visit your island yet again.
This Animal Crossing Ceramic Coffee Mug is an absolutely adorable option for those shopping for Animal Crossing merch. The 11-ounce mug features many of the various neighbors that you’ll encounter within the game’s world. The baby blue background ensures it’s suitable for men, women, or children. And it’s safe to place within the dishwasher, microwave, or freezer. There’s even a 100% money-back guarantee and free returns should you need to send it back.
This Animal Crossing Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler from KEEFER is the perfect commute cup for all you villagers out there. It houses 13.5 ounces of your drink of choice. Its double layer design is comprised of high-quality stainless steel and food-grade ABS for upmost integrity. The lid is 100% leak-proof yet easy to open and close. It’s lightweight and perfectly crafted to fit in your vehicle’s cup holder. And it sports a design that is subtle yet iconic enough so that any Animal Crossing fan will give you props for carrying it.
With a design inspired by the Starbucks logo, this Brewster’s Ceramic Stone Coaster Set should serve as an amazing compliment to any Animal Crossing fan’s kitchen or bar. The set comes with 4 round coasters all of one color – either green or yellow. They sport soft cork padding on the bottoms to prevent any scratching. And the surfaces are easy to clean with any damp cloth.
Got a barren wall that needs some sprucing up? Check out this Animal Crossing Four Seasons Black Wood Framed Poster from Pyramid America. The 20″ x 14″ framed poster depicts various villagers and neighbors enjoying the game’s four seasons. There’s a picnic during the spring, a day at the beach during the summer, outdoor cooking at Brewster’s in the fall, and holiday festivities in the snow during winter. It’s not just great decor, it’s also a great way to display why the franchise is so endearing and enjoyable year-round.
Measuring at 80-inches by 60-inches, this Animal Crossing Characters Micro Fleece Blanket is the ideal way to bundle up on the couch while you’re playing New Horizons. It’s lightweight, liquid-resistant,, super soft, and easy to clean via a washing machine. But best of all? It features a slew of your favorite Animal Crossing neighbors throughout its design so that you’ll always have a virtual friend with you as you go about your town.
The Animal Crossing Cat Characters Micro Fleece Blanket is 80-inches by 60-inches of adorable cat characters from the game series. The microfleece is incredibly soft to the touch and keeps you warm during cooler times. It’s lightweight and liquid-resistant, as well as machine washable keeping it simple to clean. It’s an awesome gift idea for any fan of the feline neighbors within the series.
Laser-cut and crafted from a 12-inch recycled vinyl record, this Animal Crossing Vinyl Wall Clock is an awesome and unique purchase for any fan of the series. The clock’s design features the trio of Isabelle, K.K. Slider, and Cyrus. At the center is a clock face sticker so that you can easily tell the time. It runs off of a single A battery so you don’t have to worry about plugging anything in. It sports a silent mechanism to ensure quiet. And a wall hook sits on the back so that it’s easy to hang.
This Animal Crossing Home Sweet Home Vinyl Wall Clock is as awesome as it is intricate. Laser-cut from a recycled 12-inch vinyl record, the clock portrays a trio of popular character bedrooms with the moniker “Home Sweet Home” at the bottom. The Animal Crossing logo is adorned prominently up top. And the clock face looks awesome too with emboldened 12, 3, 6, and 9 digits.
This Animal Crossing Glow in the Dark Pendant Necklace is a beautiful yet subtle piece of jewelry that any fan of the series will love. It takes the franchise’s leaf logo and uses it as the basis for a gorgeous green pendant. And even cooler is the fact that the pendant will glow a brilliant green while in the dark. You won’t find many Animal Crossing inspired pieces of jewelry out there. But you really don’t need other options when you have something as awesome as this.
A delightful and cheap Animal Crossing gift comes in the form of this 19.5-inch long Animal Crossing Lanyard. It’s super cute as it features tons of face icons for your favorite in-game neighbors and special characters. The printing is waterproof. The fabric is soft and smooth. And it’s practical as you can use it to secure your keys and other belongings that you’d typically put on a ring.
The Animal Crossing: New Horizons iPhone Case is designed to keep the fan’s phones safe from harm. That way you can enjoy playing Pocket Camp for hours on end without having to worry about accidental damage. It’s comprised of PC and TPU and sports a slim design to prevent that bulky feel many cases have. It’s fully transparent and scratch-resistant on the back. All of your controls are easily accessible, with perfect cutouts for your speakers, ports, and cameras built-in. If you’re an Animal Crossing fan with an iPhone 6/6s, 6 Plus/6s Plus, 7/7 Plus, or 8/8 Plus, this is the case for you.
Any Animal Crossing lover in need of a new iPhone case should check out this one themed around Brewster’s. It’s all white with the Starbucks inspired Brewster’s Coffee logo at the center. The logo itself is available in both green and yellow varieties. And the case is comprised of lightweight yet hard plastic that you can easily snap onto your phone to protect its back and edges from drops and scratches.
Those wanting to rock some Animal Crossing merch in the winter months can’t go wrong with this Brewster’s Beanie. The white beanie is comprised of 60% cotton and 40% acrylic material. It’s available with logos in both green and yellow. And it’ll keep your head and ears warm while you set your Switch down and head out in the real world.
Set to release ahead of Father’s Day, this Isabelle Nintendo Dad Hat is a great gift idea for the Dad that loves to virtually fish, fossil, and bug hunt during his free time. The hat is officially licensed by Nintendo. It’s comprised of 100% cotton fibers for comfortability. And it’s sure to fit any sized head thanks to its adjustable buckle strap in the rear.
If you want a subtle piece of Animal Crossing merchandise that you can wear out and about, the Animal Crossing Leaf Logo Hat is perfect. It doesn’t shout, “Hey, look at me, I’m an Animal Crossing fan!” However, any fan of the franchise will know that when they see that leaf logo, you’re all about getting those bells.
The rear of the hat has an adjustable strap and antique buckle so that it will fit pretty much anyone. And with colors options including black, khaki, light blue, navy, pink, stone, and white, you’re sure to find a style you’ll love.
The Animal Crossing Kitties Baseball Cap from Cafe Press is an adorable option to throw atop your head when taking time to do your hair just isn’t in the cards. It’s made from 100% cotton and sports an adjustable hook closure that can adjust from 20-inches to 24-inches in size.
The hat features a low sitting brim with a sweatband to keep your perspiration from running down on hot and humid days. The Kitties Baseball Cap is available in both white and khaki styles. And Cafe Press even offers a 100% money-back guarantee should you be unhappy for whatever reason.
Drake’s 2018 hit “In My Feelings” presented us with a hook that was sure to get stuck in your head for days. The artists asks on the track, “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me.” And now Animal Crossing fans can ask the same of the game’s own famous musician with this absolutely amazing K.K. Do You Love Me Parody Socks.
The 8-inch crew socks, designed to fit feet between shoe sizes 7 and 13, are 50% cotton, 45% polyester, and 5% spandex. They portray K.K. Slider himself jamming on his guitar with the lyrics “K.K. do you love me?” printed above him. And they’re so hilariously fantastic that I just ordered three pairs myself.
Fans of the series can easily step up their cooking game attire with this Animal Crossing Adjustable Cooking Apron. It’s adorned with some of the title’s most recognizable characters, including K.K. Slider, Blathers, Isabelle, Brewster’s, and more. It’s made of polyester to ensure it’s waterproof. You can clean it in the washing machine for convenience. And it’s adjustable at the waist to fit both men and women.
The charm of Animal Crossing is that it serves as a delightful escape from the stresses of reality. And that motif is fantastically encapsulated within this Everyday Is A New Day Logo Hoodie. The gray hoodie is simple, yet wonderful. Its design sports Tom Nook at the center, with icons for a home, items, trees, and fruit surrounding him. And below rests the hoodie and game series’ unofficial mantra: “Every Day is a New Day”.
The Animal Crossing Important Mayor Stuff Hoodie perfectly imbibes the emotions of Animal Crossing: New Leaf fans. But really, it makes for a great hoodie for any fan of the series. It comes in navy, royal blue, dark heather, and heather gray. Sizes range between unisex small and unisex 2XL. And it’s comfortable and warm with its 8.5-ounce weight, a twill-taped neck, and an overall classic fit.
Just like the awesome coffee mug, this Nook’s Homes Hoodies pays excellent homage to the series’ bellionaire. You can order the hoodie in black, navy, royal blue, or dark heather. And there’s a wide range of sizes spanning from unisex small through unisex 2XL.
Officially licensed by Fifth Sun, the hoodie is comfortable at 8.5-ounces. It sports a classic fit with a twill-shaped neck. And, of course, it’s machine washable too.
Tom Nook and his nephews Timmy and Tommy are fan favorites. Yet they’re still polarizing due to their constant ability to keep you in debt within the Animal Crossing games. Regardless, they’re cute and well recognizable characters. Which is why this Animal Crossing Nook Family Shirt/Hoodie is so darn cute and awesome.
The design is customizable in a wide variety of ways. It can be purchased as a t-shirt, long sleeve shirt, sportswear, sweatshirt, hoodie, or tank-top. Sizes range from small through 4XL. You can have it ordered in either men’s or women’s designs. It’s officially licensed and crafted with 100% cotton. And color options are plentiful, including black, blue, bronze, green, gray, red, and white.
During the lead up to both titles’ release on March 20th, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal communities bonded over the anticipation of their respective games. It was a relationship that seemed highly unlikely given the drastic differences in the projects. Yet it was one that was respected by each half. And from that relationship came a plethora of hilarious memes and genre-crossing merchandise. And this Animal Crossing x DOOM Eternal T-Shirt is the perfect example.
Nintendo might say that one of the goals of Animal Crossing is to be social with all the jubilant neighbors that run around your town. But in reality, many just prefer to utilize the game as a way to blow off the real world and keep themselves occupied at home alone. Thus, this hilarious Animal Crossing Anti-Social T-Shirt.
Sometimes the simplest designs are the best. And that’s hard to argue when you take a gander at this gorgeous Animal Crossing K.K. Slider T-Shirt.
The shirt comes in base colors of black, navy, royal blue, cranberry, and olive. Upon the base is a simple image of the dog, the myth, the legend himself, K.K. Slider, casually strumming away on his guitar. The tee is available in sizes for men, women, and children. It’s comprised of a machine-washable lightweight fine jersey fabric. And it’s really just all-around awesome for all Animal Crossing fans.
Everyone’s favorite guitar-playing dog has a standing Saturday night set that all the Animal Crossing villagers frequently flock to. And after K.K. Slider blows you away with his tunes, you’ll want to grab some swag to prove you were there. Thankfully, the K.K. Slider Live Show Poster T-Shirt is here for fans of all ages.
The 100% cotton tee is lightweight and designed with a classic fit. It’s officially licensed too. And it’s available in a variety of styles, including black, navy olive, dark Heather, and Heather blue.
If you need a digital cup of joe in the world of Animal Crossing, everyone knows that you’ve got to head to Brewster’s. At The Roost, you’ll get the finest cup of coffee this side of the river for just a mere 200 bells. And we’ve got this t-shirt to prove it.
Brewster’s The Roost Cafe T-Shirt is lightweight, sports a classic fit, and is made of 100% cotton. There are sizes available for men, women, and children. And color options offered are black, navy, royal blue, dark Heather, and purple.
The beauty of Animal Crossing is that the goal of the game can essentially be whatever you want it to be. And for some folks, they just want them bells. All the bells.
Available in slate, royal blue, baby blue, grass, and Heather Grey, this Bellionaire T-Shirt lets it be known that you’re destined to outrank Tom Nook himself as the elite financial inhabitant of the digital town. The tee is comprised of lightweight fine jersey fabric. And you can find it a wide range of sizes for men, women, and children.
If Animal Crossing had a single mascot, it would likely be the Villager. This sweet looking fellow runs around innocently with an axe, net, shovel, rod, or various other tools in tow. And he’s primarily been seen galivanting about with his iconic red Number 1 t-shirt on. That’s exactly what this shirt design imbues, making those that wear it mascots of the series themselves.
In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, players took on the role of Mayor for the first time in the franchise and finally ran the town themselves. This Important Mayor Stuff T-Shirt takes the spirit of that role and incorporates it as some cool Animal Crossing merch.
The shirt can be purchased in white, baby blue, silver, olive, and Heather grey. There are sizes for men, women, and children. The majority of shirts of 100% cotton. And the tee is designed to be lightweight with a classic fit.
One of the best things about Animal Crossing is that it serves as a delightful escape from the stresses of reality. And that motif is fantastically encapsulated within this Everyday Is A New Day Logo T-Shirt.
The t-shirt is simple, yet wonderful. The design sees Tom Nook at the center, with icons for a home, items, trees, and fruit surrounding him. Below is the shirt’s theme, “Every Day is a New Day”. It can be picked up in white, baby blue, silver, grass, and Heather grey, with a bunch of sizes for men, women, and youth.
Anyone that’s played an Animal Crossing game knows that if you don’t properly save your game before shutting down your system, you’re due for a visit from Mr. Resetti. His monotonous lectures aside, the character is a fan favorite amongst all of the series’ characters. And this Resetti Save & Quit T-Shirt is a perfect tribute to him.
Sizes are available for men, women, and children. Color options include black, navy, royal blue, silver, and Heather grey. They’re lightweight with a classic fit, consisting of 100% cotton in the majority of styles.
You can represent some of the best Animal Crossing characters out there with this Animal Crossing Towns People T-Shirt. Its design features Mr. Resetti, Rover, Tom Nook, a Villager, Digby, Blathers, and DJ K.K. Slider atop cotton tee. Available colors include black, baby blue, dark Heather, Heather blue, and pink. And the lightweight classic fit t-shirt can be purchased in a variety of sizes for men, women, and children.
Just want to represent some of the coolest characters that roam throughout your digital home away from home? The Villagers Line-Up T-Shirt has you covered. The character line up on the tee includes a bunch of fan favorites, including Isabelle, Tom Nook, K.K. Slider, Brewster, Stitches, Mr. Resetti, and more.
Comprised of lightweight cotton and designed for a classic fit, the t-shirt can be purchased in sizes for men, women, and children. And there are numerous color options too, including black, navy, baby blue, dark Heather, and Heather grey.
This Animal Crossing Icon Grid Portraits T-Shirt certainly has a bit of an Andy Warhol feel to it, doesn’t it? The grid is inhabited by nine of your favorite Animal Crossing characters, including Tom Nook, Isabelle, K.K. Slider, and others. The cotton tee is available in men, women, and children sizes. It’s crafted with a classic fit to be lightweight. And it’s available in black, navy, royal blue, Heather blue, and purple.
Everyone’s favorite musician is awesome represented in plush form with the DJ K.K. Slider Plush. While K.K. typically rocks us with his acoustic guitar, here he’s getting the party going with his very own DJ booth. The adorable plush is both cute and comfy and stands at 8-inches tall.
K.K. Slider, the iconic musically inclined K9 of the Animal Crossing series, is available in plush form thanks to the folks at Sanei. The 7.5-inch plush portrays K.K. doing what he does best. With acoustic guitar in hand, the cute and cuddly stuffed animal sits appearing ready to strum you your favorite tunes. He’s not the coolest guitar playing dog for nothing, you know.
The baddest barista in the land, Brewster, is available in plush form thanks to Little Buddy. The 8-inch stuffed bartender exudes class with his spectacles and vest. So whether you want to put him on your shelf or place him in the kitchen next to your coffee maker, whatever area he’s in will embrace a more sophisticated look overall.
Mr. Resetti can now terrorize you in the real world thanks to this Mr. Resetti Plush from Little Buddy. At 7-inches in height, the plush is sizeable, cute, and comfortable. It features Mr. Resetti in his natural rage form. With pickaxe in hand, he’s emerged from the ground and appears ready to give you the business.
This 8-inch Tom Nook Plush is likely far more safe to have around than his digital counterpart. Adorning his cute vest from New Leaf, this iteration is soft and cuddly and makes for great Animal Crossing merch. While within the game, the ridiculous raccoon seems to always be scheming a new way to separate you from your hard-earned bells.
The Nooks are known to bleed you dry of all those hard-earned bells. But when you’re as cute as little Timmy, who cares? This Timmy Plush from Little Buddy puts the adorable character into a 5.5″ plush form. Wearing his employee uniform, the Timmy plush is super cute and soft to the touch. So you can’t go wrong with either adding him to your Animal Crossing collection or making him a cuddle buddy.
One of Animal Crossing’s most iconic neighbors is available as an adorable plush. This 8-inch Isabelle plush brings this cute and charming character into your home. And because it’s nice and soft, you can certainly snuggle up with it while it’s not proudly on display.
Porter is crucial in Animal Crossing as he works at the Train Station to ensure players can venture between towns easily. And now, he can easily venture into your home as this 7.5-inch Porter Plush from Little Buddy USA. If you’re tracking down all the game’s special characters in plush form, Porter is a must. But individually, he’s pretty cool looking too.
If you need to upgrade your shoe game in Animal Crossing, Kicks is the place to go. And it just so happens that the skunk that owns the shop is also named Kicks too. The fashion famous character has a plush of his own which stands 8-inches high in cute brown overalls and a fedora. But oddly enough, it doesn’t appear that he’s actually wearing any sneakers of his own.
Cyrus and Reese run the Re-Tail stores within the Animal Crossing series. Cyrus has the ability to customize your furniture in the game to give it the unique look you’re striving for. Which is exactly what his 8-inch plush can do for whatever room you’re stashing your Animal Crossing merchandise in. Just be sure to properly pair him with Reese though!
Reese runs the Re-Tail store in Animal Crossing alongside her husband, Cyrus. So it’s only right that you keep the two together at all times. This 8-inch pink plush is awesome in her own right though. Her red suspenders are spectacular and her soft and cute exterior makes her a must-have stuffed Animal Crossing figure.
Rover is one versatile cat. It seems that with each iteration Nintendo puts out of the Animal Crossing series, Rover has a new role to play. But typically, the cat is known for getting players introduced to the title and setting them up for the new adventure at hand. Because he’s been so helpful in getting players started, it seems only fitting that your plush collection begins with this 8-inch Rover Plush.
Bunnie may very well be one of the most adorable neighbors in the entire Animal Crossing series. She’s one of the most historic too, as she’s appeared in every game thus far. And this 9.5-inch Bunnie Plush does a fantastic job commemorating the cute and bubbly character.
Look at those ears! The adorable blushy cheeks! There’s little doubt that this Fauna Plush is one of the best Animal Crossing stuffed animals out there. She stands at 7-inches in height and is designed to be soft and cuddly. So snag up this deer villager for your collection today.
This Animal Crossing Leaf Composition Book provides 164 pages of blank canvas for you to draw, doodle, write, or jot down your Animal Crossing neighbor’s likes and dislikes within. Its cover is all black and adorned with the iconic Animal Crossing logo leaf. And it’s compact at just 6-inches by 9-inches so that you can easily tuck it away in your purse or bag.
This Animal Crossing Composition Book features 164 pages of blank paper for you to draw, doodle, write, or jot down your Animal Crossing neighbor’s likes and dislikes within. Its cover is all baby blue and is spattered with icons from the series for pitfalls, fossils, presents, fruit, furniture, bells, and more. It’s compact too at just 6-inches by 9-inches so that you can easily tuck it away in your purse or bag.
The Animal Crossing Backpack Buddies Blind Bag Mini Toy Figures is a line of clip-on characters which include Isabelle, Tom Nook, K.K. Slider, Porter, Timmy/Tommy, Blathers, Pelly & Sable. You’ll never know which one you’re getting though. So order a few, cross your fingers, and hope you get lucky.
The easiest way to decorate your belongings to showoff your Animal Crossing obsession is with this Animal Crossing Official Sticker Book. It’s comprised of 64 pages that contain over 800 high-quality stickers. You’ll find stickers of your favorite neighbors, fish, fruit, flowers, and tons more. And there are a bunch of fun activities within the pages as well.