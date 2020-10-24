Pokemon GO Halloween 2020 Research Tasks, Bonuses & More

Pokemon GO’s Halloween 2020 event is starting to go live in certain parts of the world.

Users on The Silph Road subreddit are already starting to compile all the information we need to know, including the bonuses, the exclusive Field Research tasks, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Halloween 2020.

Date & Time: October 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. PDT – November 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. PST

Field Research Tasks:

Catch 18 dark-type Pokemon – Spiritomb

Catch 18 ghost-type Pokemon – Spiritomb

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon – Cubone

Win 2 Raids – Yamask or Spiritomb

Power up 5 Pokemon – Costumed Charmander, Costumed Squirtle, Costumed Bulbasaur

Bonuses:

2X Catch Candy

2X Transfer Candy

Debut of Galarian Yamask

Release of Costumed Gengar and Sableye

Release of Shiny Spiritomb

Misdreavus and Yamask found by taking snapshots

Ghost-types more common in Eggs

New Special Research quest: A Spooky Message Unmasked

Timed Research awarding Gengar Mega Energy for those who completed the Mega Buddy Challenge TImed Research

New cosmetic items in the Style Shop

Boosted Spawns Pokemon List:

Alolan Grimer

Chimecho

Drifloon

Duskull

Golett

Litwick

Costumed Pikachu

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Sableye

Costumed Sableye

Yamask

Raid Bosses:

Tier 1: Costumed Charmander, Costumed Squirtle, Costumed Bulbasaur, Mawile, Costumed Sableye, Misdreavus

Tier 3: Kanto Raichu, Banette, Absol, Costumed Gengar, Alolan Marowak

Tier 5: Darkrai

Mega Tier: Blastoise, Charizard X, Charizard Y, Pidgeot, Houdoom, Mega Gengar

In addition, Niantic is hosting a couple of mini-events within the Halloween event, according to their blog. On October 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, the ghost-type Pokemon Drifloon will spawn more frequently in the wild and you can complete a special Timed Research quest on that day as well as exclusive Field Research tasks that reward you with ghost-type Pokemon and Gengar Mega Energy. You’ll also earn more XP catching Pokemon with Nice, Great, Excellent and Curveball throws.

Other events include Alolan Marowak Raid Day on October 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time where Alolan Marowak will appear more often in Raids.

From October 26 to November 3, players can compete in the Halloween Cup in GO Battle League, where only poison-, bug-, ghost-, dark-, and fairy-type Pokemon with 1,500 CP or less will be allowed. Advancing in the cup will award you with costumed Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

