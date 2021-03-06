Dragon Ball FighterZ Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta Gameplay Showcase

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta SS4 Gameplay Demo [HD 1080P]Gogeta SS4 Gameplay Demo of Dragon Ball FighterZ. Subscribe for all the latest trailers and gameplay: goo.gl/8LO96F Become a member! youtube.com/channel/UClFuUQ2pO1ED3BNorWf9huA/join Join our Discord server: discord.gg/7J9puGC Follow us on Twitter: goo.gl/aBy2yP Like us on Facebook: goo.gl/ahkcSu Become a patron: goo.gl/TnnC4I #GamersPrey # 2021-03-06T21:24:18Z

The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour was most definitely the epitome of hype.

In the middle of all the intense tournaments, viewers got treated to a special demonstration of Dragon Ball FighterZ’s next DLC roster member – Dragon Ball GT’s Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta. Besides getting a good look at his normals and auto combo, we also got to witness his sick super moves. SS4 Gogeta’s level one super move sees him landing a series of powerful strikes on his foe and proceeding to split into multiple copies of himself before he lands a final finishing blow. As for his level three super, it produces his signature Big Bang Kamehameha beam attack. SS4 Gogeta’s main gimmick lets him pull off a taunt that actually levels him up in the middle of a match. The maximum level he can reach is seven, which has the power to magnify the damage potential of his level three super. The damage on that maneuver is practically an instant kill if you’re able to pull it off.

One of the cooler aspects of SS4 Gogeta is his Dragon Punch special – every time you land it, you’re gifted with one of the seven dragon balls that are situated in the middle of the bottom of the screen. SS4 Gogeta’s other special moves allow him to activate a Ki attack that he can pull off while his arms are folded, his hilarious confetti Kamehameha fakeout, and a counter stance move that blocks projectiles & lands an attack on enemies that super dash. Two other great moves he can utilize are a gut punch that can also lead to a close-up beam attack and a slick ax kick.

See Also: