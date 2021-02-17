VideoVideo related to super smash bros. ultimate reveal trailer for pyra & mythra 2021-02-17T17:08:48-05:00

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a proper Nintendo Direct presentation. But today (Feb. 17), Switch owners got a good look at a batch of brand new content for the year ahead.

One of the games that showed up first was Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which kicked off the livestream event by revealing the next roster member. After a slew of teaser footage connected to Xenoblade Chronicles 2 flashed across the screen, we finally got to see which character from that JRPG got that famous invitation to Smash. It turns out the legendary Aegis warriors known as Pyra & Mythra will come together as a package deal as the newest members of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!

