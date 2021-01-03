All Upcoming RPG’s of 2021

Was 2020 a super depressing year as a whole? Yep!

But were the video games that dropped that year also pretty amazing and worth getting distracted by? Yep! Some of the most outstanding titles that came out in 2020 came from the role-playing game genre. The biggest and best RPGs from that year that instantly come to mind have to be Final Fantasy VII Remake, Persona 5 Royal, Genshin Impact, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Plus there was a nice array of entertaining triumphs within the genre that came from indie studios and everyone’s favorite western RPG & JRPG development studios.

Now that 2021 is in full swing, it’s time to take a look at the next batch of quality RPGs that will take us to new worlds and let us embark on fresh adventures.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Atelier Ryza 2 – DDX CostumesCheck out the new gameplay video for #AtelierRyza2! Customize your party's costume with new and nostalgic looks from #AtelierRyza! You can travel back to Kurken Island from #AtelierRyza and collect materials you will need for your alchemy needs! #KTfamily #AtelierRyza 2020-12-01T19:06:23Z

Developer: Koei Tecmo

Publisher: Koei Tecmo America

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Dates: January 25 (PC – Steam), January 26 (PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

The immense popularity of Ryza and her captivating adventures as an alchemist proved to be overwhelming to the point where she’s gotten herself a sequel. And this time, she’ll reunite with her longtime friends during a treasure hunt for the ages. Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy comes with brand new ways to explore the game’s open fields, a new & improved “real-time tactics” battle system, and the series’ signature item synthesis system. Ryza’s newest trek looks like it’ll be a joy now that she’s leaving her home island to go explore a grand royal capital. Let’s give three cheers for Ryza’s grand return!

Buy Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy here.

Sword of the Necromancer

Sword of the Necromancer – Announcement TrailerWishlist Sword of the Necromancer on Steam! https://store.steampowered.com/app/1243890/Sword_of_the_Necromancer http://swordofthenecromancer.com Sword of the Necromancer is a dungeon-crawler action RPG with Rogue-like elements where you can revive your defeated enemies to make them fight alongside you. Turn your foes into allies using the forbidden powers of the Sword of the Necromancer and help Tama reach the dungeon's… 2020-10-07T17:00:11Z

Developer: Grimorio of Games

Publisher: JanduSoft S.L

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: January 28

The classic dungeon crawling mechanics of action RPGs have remained relevant due to a perfect marriage with the elements roguelike games are known for. Sword of the Necromancer looks to be a shining example of that rewarding fusion. Along with a collection of familiar combat and exploration methods, this brand new IP also lets you command your fallen foes to fight alongside you. Your main heroine comes in the form of Tama, who chooses to brave the Necromancer’s dungeon in order to acquire enough soul power to revive Koko. Tapping into the power of the forbidden Sword of the Necromancer is the only way you’ll be able to see her mission through to a successful end.

Buy a PSN Gift Card here so you can digitally purchase Sword of the Necromancer.

Buy an Xbox Gift Card here so you can digitally purchase Sword of the Necromancer.

Buy a Nintendo eShop Gift Card here so you can digitally purchase Sword of the Necromancer.

Pick up a Steam gift card here if you’re looking to start playing Sword of the Necromancer on PC.

Outriders

Outriders – Official Gameplay OverviewIn this latest video for the upcoming RPG shooter, take a look at the campaign, side-quests, companions and travel system, in addition to the reveal of new environments and enemy types. #ign #gaming #outriders 2020-07-02T17:57:42Z

Developer: People Can Fly

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

Release Date: February 2

People Can Fly is a studio closely associated with the 1st-person shooter genre thanks to underrated gems such as Painkiller and Bulletstorm. Their latest foray into the run and gun genre is more along the lines of the 3rd-person viewpoint. And what makes this project even more special is its reliance on cover-based shooting mechanics and deep RPG progression systems. As an Outrider gifted with powerful Altered abilities, you’ll get embroiled in a civil war on the planet Enoch and come into contact with all sorts of gun grunts and superpowered foes. Outriders combines the best elements of Destiny, The Division and Mass Effect into a surprisingly fun action RPG that sci-fi fans will adore.

Buy Outriders here.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – Story Trailer | PS4The city of Balduq hides more than just a few secrets. Dive into the shadowy world of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox and unravel the mysteries in order to escape! What dark truths lie in wait for Adol and his companions? Learn more @ https://play-ys.com/ys-ix. Coming to PS4 on February 2, 2021! 2020-12-08T14:15:01Z

Developer: Nihon Falcom

Publisher: NIS America

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Dates: February 2 (PS4), TBA (Nintendo Switch, PC – Steam)

The Ys franchise has been going strong since 1987. The last two entries in the series have gained the most attention in recent years and now it looks like the ninth game will continue that upward trend. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox brings longtime series protagonist Adol Christin back as he and his ally Dogi arrive at a town called Balduq. After getting imprisoned, Adol meets a woman named Aprilis that turns him into a Monstrum, a being that has the power to exorcise monsters. With his newfound abilities, Adol fights alongside fellow Monstrum warriors in a bid to eliminate the monsters that emerge from a strange dimension called the Grimwald Nox. And you’ll get to see that mission through via incredibly fast action RPG combat mechanics.

Buy Ys IX: Monstrum Nox here.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – First Look Gameplay (Developer Commentary)Embrace the power of the Werewolf in Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood. Learn more about the forms, abilities, and skills of Cahal, an exiled werewolf who has returned to take part in a bloody campaign against the evil oil and gas corporation Endron, as our developers walk you through the World of Darkness in this… 2020-12-14T15:01:05Z

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Epic Games Store)

Release Date: February 4

Based on White Wolf Publishing’s tabletop RPG, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood places you in the role of an eco-terrorist werewolf named Cahal. Yes, you read that right. After being banished by the werewolf tribe you once belonged to, you set out to bring down a company led by vampires that’s responsible for the world’s pollution. You’ll handle all of your tasks while taking down your foes in werewolf form – after changing into such a rabid beast, you’ll be able to tap into your unique supernatural abilities. Like most open-world RPGs, you’ll take on plenty of missions, engage with interesting NPCs, and determine who is friend or foe. Werewolf: The Apocalypse: Earthblood will help you fulfill all of your beastly desires.

Buy Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood here.

Fallen Legion: Revenants

Fallen Legion Revenants – Gameplay Trailer (PS4, Nintendo Switch)Learn more @ https://fallenlegiongame.com/revenants In Fallen Legion Revenants, a well-crafted weapon alone is not enough to defeat your foes. Managing your forces, exploiting the enemy's weakness, and knowing when to strike are the keys to surviving the world below. Do you have the skills and instincts to wield the might of Rowena and the Exemplars?… 2020-09-23T13:00:18Z

Developer: YummyYummyTummy

Publisher: NIS America

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 16

Fallen Legion: Revenants stands out due to two major factors – its gorgeous art style that’s reminiscent of Vanillaware games and its battles that play out in a manner similar to the Valkyrie Profile franchise. This beautifully stylized RPG places you in the role of Lucien, who must make his way through a castle floating in the sky. After discovering Exemplars, which are weapons that can be transformed into human warriors, Lucien aligns himself with a woman named Rowena as they look to fully revive her and reunite her with her living son. This newfound partnership also leads to them promising to overthrow the menace residing within their castle prison.

Buy Fallen Legion: Revenants here.

Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo SwitchPersona 5 Strikers is coming to Nintendo Switch on Feb. 23, 2021! Persona 5 Strikers takes players on an epic road trip with the Phantom Thieves, where they strike back against the corruption overwhelming cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth… 2020-12-08T15:00:11Z

Developers: Omega Force, P-Studio

Publisher: Atlus

Platform: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: February 23

The misadventures of Persona 5’s Phantom Thieves haven’t come to a close just yet. In the same year that the definitive Persona 5 Royal drops, Atlus is offering fans another game that takes place within their beloved JRPG universe. And this time, you’ll be dishing out all sorts of beatdowns on hundreds of demons within a Musuou-stylized beat ’em up. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers takes place six months after the main game and follows the Phantom Thieves as they enter a demon-filled version of Tokyo. What makes this Musou spinoff stand out is its clever mixture of your usual button-mashing tactics and the unique RPG mechanics that Persona 5 is known for. New Phantom Thieves join the fray as you set out to destroy the supernatural opposition and save the world once again.

Buy Persona 5 Strikers here.

Bravely Default II

Bravely Default II – Player Feedback & Developer Update – Nintendo SwitchThanks to all who played the demo version of Bravely Default II that released earlier this year! Watch this video to see how your feedback has helped shape the final game ahead of its release on February 26, 2021. #BravelyDefault #NintendoSwitch Subscribe for more Nintendo fun! https://goo.gl/HYYsot Visit Nintendo.com for all the latest! http://www.nintendo.com/ Like… 2020-10-28T16:45:00Z

Developers: Team Asano, Claytechworks Co. Ltd.

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 26

The once portable exclusive JRPG series known as Bravely Default is finally graduating to a larger platform with its official sequel. Bravely Default II transports fans to an entirely new realm to explore (Excillant) with four new Heroes of Light in tow – Seth, Gloria, Elvis, and Adelle. Your massive journey within this Nintendo Switch exclusive focuses on retrieving four Crystals and putting the Brave/Default battle system through its proper paces. The visuals are even cleaner and vibrant this time around, plus the sweeping musical score comes from the team that was attached to previous entries in the series. Bravely Default II looks to be a massive upgrade over its 3DS brethren.

Buy Bravely Default II here.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise – The Game Awards 2020 TrailerWe need you to protect Kamura Village! Wade through the marshy Flooded Forest and confront new monsters, such as the sleep-inducing Somnacanth and the omnivorous trickster Bishaten! Monster Hunter Rise Demo coming January 2021. Japanese https://youtu.be/TsLvFURDqhU French https://youtu.be/h5x0ZT7H-gw Italian https://youtu.be/_PEfNh7Jfek German https://youtu.be/P01igjfrPGc Spanish https://youtu.be/I5dxA2NnqkE Russian https://youtu.be/vPNuQLeJs0A Polish https://youtu.be/4rAJ-4dBf38 Brazilian Portuguese https://youtu.be/J6CzIe-S5J8 Traditional Chinese https://youtu.be/_F0QDkmcDxw Simplified Chinese… 2020-12-11T02:01:51Z

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: March 26

Since launching in 2017, Monster Hunter: World has enraptured fans and newcomers alike due to its engrossing battles with some of the most dangerous monsters ever seen in gaming. Capcom is finally moving on from that series entry to create a brand new Monster Hunter experience for the Nintendo Switch. The new monster-hunting adventures you’ll embark upon in this new entry will see your hunter team up with the familiar Palico companion and a new dog-like creature called a Palamute. Now you’ll be able to navigate each monster’s hunting grounds in a quicker fashion thanks to your new pet and even swing through the air thanks to the debuting Clutch Claw tool. All of the weapons from Monster Hunter Generations and World are featured here, so loyal fans should be enamored with all the gear at their disposal in Monster Hunter Rise.

Buy Monster Hunter Rise here.

Poison Control

Poison Control – Character Trailer (Nintendo Switch, PS4)Learn more @ https://nisamerica.com/poison-control You'll never know who you'll run into in Poison Control! And as you'll quickly discover, the denizens of Hell each have their own story to tell. What twisted tales will you unveil? Coming April 13, 2021 to Nintendo Switch and PS4. #PoisonControlGame #NISAmerica 2020-11-12T14:00:01Z

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Publisher: NIS America

Platform: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: April 13

Ending up in Hell even though you’re considered a living being simply sucks. And the only way you’ll be able to return to the Mortal Realm is by joining forces with a sinister woman who wants to own your soul for good. The shaky alliance Poison Control throws you into is certainly an intriguing one – you’ll need to quickly become comfortable with Poisonette during your mission to purify the hearts of distraught girls. You’ll venture through all sorts of spiritual realms called Belles’ Hells and gun down the baddies that seek out an end to your existence.

Buy Poison Control here.

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – The Game Awards 2020 Trailer | PS4https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP0082-CUSA18774_00-0000000000000000 Unleash a diverse arsenal of powerful weapons and magical attacks upon your enemies in NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…! Check out the exhilarating new combat trailer shown during The Game Awards 2020. Pre-order now at: https://sqex.link/qx78 NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, the highly anticipated prequel to the breakout hit NieR:Automata, and upgrade of the legendary action-RPG NieR Replicant,… 2020-12-10T23:57:00Z

Developer: Toylogic

Publisher: Sqaure Enix

Platform: PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: April 23

Nier: Automata put the once-obscure action RPG franchise on the map and is still selling boatloads of copies to this day. That game’s predecessor launched in the US to little acclaim, but now a newly updated version of the game that originally released in Japan is on its way to the States. Nier Replicant (and it’s mind-bending number-based moniker) will arrive with new & improved visuals, a retooled combat system that’s similar to Automata’s, and the characters that originated from the Japanese version of the original Nier. It’s up to you to save your sister once again and battle through a vast world filled with quirky characters and vicious monsters.

Buy Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… here.

Almighty: Kill Your Gods

Almighty: Kill Your Gods – Official Trailer | Summer of GamingAn action RPG where players join up in online co-op to attack and dethrone false gods. Thanks for checking out IGN’s Summer of Gaming! Be sure to stay tuned to SoG as our team shares hands-on demos, gameplay previews (including Xbox Series X gameplay and PS5 gameplay), developer interviews, and publisher presentations- and it’s all… 2020-06-13T20:41:25Z

Developer: RUNWILD Entertainment

Publisher: Versus Evil

Platform: PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Walking around a world ravaged by demons should seem like the worst thing ever. But for a race of horned magical warriors called Alphas, that nightmare scenario is a dream to them. You’ll get to take control of your very own Alpha and join up with your fellow beast beaters in this action-packed RPG. Almighty: Kill Your Gods tasks you with tearing through false gods, demons, and monsters in the most vicious ways possible. It’s entirely possible for you to run around the battlefield with the arm of a massive foe you’ve just torn to shreds. Your Alpha’s magic gauntlets play a huge part in helping them deliver devastating melee/ranged attacks, so there’s a ton of fun in figuring out this action RPG’s best combat methods. IT’S TIME TO KILL SOME GODS!

Rune Factory 5

Rune Factory 5 – Gameplay Trailer – Nintendo SwitchBuild a new life amidst a grand adventure in the heartwarming RPG, Rune Factory 5! Protect your town as a peacekeeping ranger, harvest crops, go fishing, and find romance! Your new life in a fantasy world begins in 2021. Learn More: https://nintendo.com/games/detail/rune-factory-5-switch/ #RuneFactory5 #NintendoSwitch Subscribe for more Nintendo fun! https://goo.gl/HYYsot Visit Nintendo.com for all the… 2020-09-17T16:00:15Z

Developer: Marvelous

Publisher: Xseed Games

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

The Rune Factory series has surprisingly morphed into a huge fan favorite. Each game has delivered a worthwhile experience thanks to the simple acts of farming, dungeon exploring, and falling in love. Rune Factory 5 looks to retain all of those elements while also adding fresh features, such as teaming up with tamed monsters and friendly villagers to unleash massive attacks. The protagonist at the heart of Rune Factory 5 loses all of his memory and soon finds himself fighting for the side of good alongside a peacekeeping rangers crew, which kickstarts his new lease on life and gives him a reason to find himself.

King’s Bounty II

King's Bounty 2 – Developer Diary | gamescom 20201C Entertainment developers showcase the evolution of choice in consequence in King's Bounty 2, as small decisions made early on will influence how your character will handle choices later in the game. Thanks for checking out gamescom 2020 on IGN. Be sure to visit IGN from August 27th through August 30th for the daily gamescom… 2020-08-29T16:11:19Z

Developer: 1C Entertainment

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

The first-ever King’s Bounty was released all the way back in 1990. Fast forward to 2021 and now longtime fans are finally getting the sequel they so desperately asked for. King’s Bounty II transports players to the medieval fantasy realm of Antara and lets them map out their journey via a non-linear storyline. Battles play out in a tactical turn-based form and the many environments you’ll come upon play a huge part in effecting combat advantages/disadvantages. With three characters to choose from, a ton of units to attain, and a huge sprawling world to explore, King’s Bounty II looks like it’ll be one of the more enjoyable RPG time sinks of the year.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – System Trailer (Nintendo Switch)Learn more @ disgaea.us/d6 Taking on a God of Destruction is no small task! Learn the basics of combat along with features such as the Dark Assembly and the Item World in our newest trailer for Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny! Coming Summer 2021 to Nintendo Switch! #disgaea6 #prinny 2020-12-22T14:00:09Z

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Publisher: NIS America

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

The Disgaea strategy RPG series has been held high amongst sub-genre fans due to its outlandish humor, addictive leveling up structure, and outrageous battle damage numbers. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny will uphold all of those favorable series mainstays while switching to 3D models for its zany roster. The sixth entry in the series places a newbie named Zed into the main protagonist fold, who just so happens to be a Netherworld zombie on the warpath against a vengeful god. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny may just be the game that takes the franchise as a whole to higher levels of mainstream relevancy.

Buy Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny here.

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms | Official Gamescom 2020 Gameplay TrailerA new trailer for Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms has premiered at gamescom. The trailer focuses on exploration and lets you take a peek into the stunning world of Alaloth. Watch the video now! Wishlist on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth__Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/ Set in a vibrant fantasy world, Alaloth – Champions of the Four Kingdoms offers fast-paced… 2020-08-28T18:58:53Z

Developer: Gamera Interactive

Publisher: All In Games

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms honors the legendary top-down action RPGs of the early 2000s with its fast and furious approach to combat. You’ll get to clash with all manner of adversaries as one of four playable races (Humans, Elves, Dwarves, or Orcs) within a world reminiscent of The Middle Ages’ darkest period. Customizing your hero, completing quests, and increasing your reputation will take you down a lofty path across The Four Kingdoms. Align yourself with one of the game’s 12 companions and chart out your kingdom spanning adventure in this retro-flavored action RPG.

The Ascent

The Ascent | Xbox Game Pass TrailerThe Ascent will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, in 2021. Developed by Neon Giant and published by Curve Digital, The Ascent will target 60 fps and full 4K on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X, offering amazing gameplay performance for both generations of console players. 2020-10-28T19:04:39Z

Developer: Neon Giant

Publisher: Curve Digital

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Prepare to embark upon a brand new cyberpunk-themed action RPG crusade. The Ascent can be played on your own or with two other co-op allies as you dish out tons of punishment within a Diablo-like experience. After a self-contained corporate-run metropolis mysteriously shuts down, you rise above your former enslaved status and try to find out what happened. As you blast through waves of dangerous foes, you’ll also fight off rival corporations and outside crime syndicates as they look to take advantage of your fallen district’s disastrous state. This cyberpunk adventure features everything you’ve come to expect – brightly lit cities, body modifications, and a whole lot of gun blasting.

Cris Tales

Cris Tales – Extended Gameplay OverviewSee how your decisions impact the world in Cris Tales in our latest developer overview video. Also, get a deeper look at how the Synchro combat system opens up options when taking on enemies. Play the demo on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. now: https://modusgames.com/cris-tales/demo Cris Tales is a Colombian love-letter to… 2020-12-17T15:00:31Z

Developers: Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK

Publisher: Modus Games

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

This indie homage to classic JRPG’s looks to be one of the bigger gems of the genre in 2021. Cris Tales plays around with the concept of time during battle as you’re able to warp your foes into the past or the future if you so choose. And the coolest part about these time hops is the fact that they can both take place on one screen. Along with those unique combat mechanics is a deep story that reacts to your most important decisions and the use of gorgeously animated 2D visuals to boot. Time is certainly on your side during your extensive journey through the four kingdoms of Crystallis as you acquire lovable companions along the way.

Buy Cris Tales here.

Digimon Survive

Digimon Survive – Opening Movie | PS4, X1, PC, SwitchCheck out the Digimon Survive opening movie revealed at The Future of Digimon Anime Expo panel! Follow Bandai Namco Entertainment: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcous/?hl=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS Twitter: https://twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS/ Tumblr: http://bandainamcous.tumblr.com/ Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/bandainamcous 2019-07-22T14:00:05Z

Developer: Witchcraft

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

It looks like the Digimon games are moving away from their cheery Cyber Sleuth adventures onto something more sinister. Digimon Survive is being described as a “survival RPG” that incorporates several gameplay genres, such as visual novel storytelling and strategy RPG battle mechanics. Your favorite Digital Monsters will come along for the ride as you make crucial decisions while exploring an unknown world. The choices you make may end up killing someone you’ve become attached to, which makes Digimon Survive a lot more involved and darker than previous series entries.

Buy Digimon Survive here.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Dark Alliance Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2019The spiritual successor to Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance from Wizards of the Coast and developer Tuque Games will offer cooperative hacking and slashing as some of D&D's most iconic heroes. #ign #TheGameAwards #gaming 2019-12-13T03:05:08Z

Developer: Tuque Games

Publisher: Wizards of the Coast

Platforms: Consoles TBA, PC TBA

Release Date: TBA

Dungeons & Dragons has remained relevant as the most most popular tabletop RPG of all time. And in the years since its genre-defining introduction, fans have also enjoyed their dungeon exploring ventures in video game form. The latest digital foray into the world of D&D is Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, which is a spiritual successor to the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance series. This upcoming action RPG takes place within the frosty locale of Icewind Dale and features four playable races that fans will surely recognize. Players can busy themselves with single-player enemy vanquishing or hop into co-op monster-bashing in a local/online four-player co-op setting.

Echo Generation

Echo Generation – "The Game Awards" Demo TrailerWishlist Now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1072300/Echo_Generation Echo Generation is a turn-based adventure game about a gang of kids investigating supernatural events while battling monsters and mechs to save their hometown. Coming 2021 to Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC (Steam). Echo Generation was part of The Game Awards Festival 2020: https://thegameawards.com/festivals Thank you for playing! Add to… 2020-12-07T18:45:28Z

Developer: Cococucumber

Publisher: Cococucumber

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Release Date: TBA

Echo Generation instantly gives off Stranger Things vibes at first glance. It features a band of small-town kids who’re looking to save their town from a supernatural menace. Monsters and robots are a part of that dangerous ensemble, which leads the kids towards taking them on during action-packed turn-based battles. And you’ll get to tinker around neighboring towns and interact with new kids that could potentially become your newest party members. Echo Generation’s 90s aesthetic, retro stylized 3D visuals, and upbeat theme all make it worth a look.

The Good Life

Announces the publisher of "The Good Life"!SWERY announces the publisher of "The Good Life"! 2020/11/30 The publisher of The Good Life has finally been decided. Swery deliver that joy to backers, and fans who support us by his voice. 2020/11/30 ついにThe Good Lifeのパブリッシャーが決定しました。 その喜びをSWERY自ら、バッカーの皆様、応援してくれているファンの皆様へお届けします。 2020-11-30T15:30:02Z

Developer: White Owls Inc.

Publisher: The Irregular Corporation

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

The Good Life’s entire premise is just weird enough to work and possibly become an unexpected hit for RPGs in 2021. It centers on an investigator named Naomi, who makes her way from the big city of New York to a sleepy town called Rainy Woods. While there, she gets embroiled in an investigative caper that puts her in contact with some quirky individuals. The big secret behind the town (which is villagers being able to transform into cats and dogs at night) puts you at the center of a major mystery that Naomi wants to learn more about. Getting to the bottom of the phenomenon at the center of Rainy Woods means you’ll be taking a whole lot of photos, working commission-based gigs, and exploring your new digs as a feisty feline.

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights – Official Gameplay WalkthroughWatch the first gameplay walkthrough of Gotham Knights. Get a glimpse of open-world Gotham City where Batgirl and Robin join forces to take on Mr. Freeze in one of several Villain encounters found within the city. They’ll use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to neutralize their foes. 2020-08-22T17:46:52Z

Developer: WB Games Montréal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: TBA

Gotham Knights throws players into a version of Gotham City without Bruce Wayne/Batman and Commissioner Gordon to protect it. Due to an increase in illegal activity, the rest of the Bat Family must band together to save the city from Batman’s infamous rogue’s gallery. Players can play on their own or link up with a co-op buddy to perform some flashy heroics as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, or Red Hood. You’ll get to master all of their unique combat abilities as you run into Mr. Freeze and the dangerous organization known as The Court of Owls.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy – Official Reveal Trailer | PS5Always be the first to get #HogwartsLegacy news at go.wbgames.com/HogwartsLegacy Experience a new story set at #Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards and decide the fate of the wizarding world. Connect… 2020-09-16T20:17:47Z

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is coming to life in a major way with a brand new AAA experience known as Hogwarts Legacy. Set during the 1800s before Harry Potter’s grand arrival, players will get to build their own legacy as an incoming student. Your magical travels will take you to every corner of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Forbidden Forest, and Hogsmeade Village locations. Learning powerful spells and taming mythical beasts are just a sample of the magical activities you’ll keep busy with during your time spent at Hogwarts.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West – Announcement Trailer | PS5Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats. Coming to PlayStation 5. 2020-06-11T21:22:22Z

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, PS4

Release Date: TBA

The young huntress known as Aloy went to war with some of the biggest mechanical behemoths anyone has ever laid eyes on. Now the tribal warrior is embarking on a new adventure that will pit her against a new collection of robotic beasts. Horizon Forbidden West will transport players to a brand new post-apocalyptic hub world in hopes of finding the source of a deadly plague. This sequel’s region will feature a myriad of weather systems, hidden ruins, and beasts that are ripe for discovery. Aloy’s new affinity for swimming will surely give players another method towards exploring the entirety of the Forbidden West.

Hytale

Hytale – Announcement TrailerFor beta sign-up, screenshots, detailed articles, concept art, game info and more, please visit our website: https://hytale.com/ Hytale combines the scope of a sandbox with the depth of a roleplaying game, immersing players in a procedurally generated world where teetering towers and deep dungeons promise rich rewards throughout their adventures. Hytale supports everything from block-by-block… 2018-12-13T15:59:54Z

Developer: Hypixel Studios

Publisher: Hypixel Studios

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

Hypixel Studios’ massive RPG has been in the works since 2015. And thanks to the work of Minecraft’s multiplayer developers and funding from Riot Games, that lofty project is finally reaching the finish line of development. Hytale will give its player base a massive sandbox to play around in that’s full of procedurally-generated content to enjoy. The blocky stylings of Hytale certainly make it approachable for younger gamers. And thanks to its deep block building customization mechanics, Minecraft players will surely find a lot to appreciate here.

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale

King Arthur: Knight's Tale | Announcement TrailerSupport us on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/neocore/king-arthur-knights-tale https://www.kingarthurknightstale.com/ 2020-10-13T13:06:32Z

Developer: NeocoreGames

Publisher: NeocoreGames

Platform: PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

The well-told tale of the Arthurian legend known as King Arthur is getting retold in this playable modern rendition. And it’s a lot darker than past iterations. You take on the role of Sir Mordred, King Arthur’s mortal foe. After an epic struggle, both you and your longtime foe fall in battle. But thanks to the magical abilities of a mythical sorceress, both you and Arthur come back to life. It’s up to you to finish your violent clash against the powerful knight. Making your way back towards your meeting with Arthur entails building up an army of worthy warriors who’re ready to fight by your side. Those fights play out in the fashion of the XCOM reboot games, which should peak some of you gamers’ interest.

Kingdom of Night

Kingdom of Night – Kickstarter Announcement TrailerWishlist now! https://store.steampowered.com/app/1094600/Kingdom_of_Night/ Kingdom of Night is an 80's themed isometric, story-driven, action-RPG with an expansive, interconnected map and open-ended quest system. It is a game about coming of age, cosmic horror, and true love. The player takes control of John, as his adventure leads him through an hour by hour experience of what may… 2019-04-19T07:11:21Z

Developer: Black Seven Studios

Publisher: DANGEN Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Satanic cults can’t just leave well enough alone, can’t they? Their dark summoning has unwittingly called upon an ancient evil within the quiet town of Watford, Arizona. And now their actions have caused demons to ravage the town and its people, which puts you at odds with their all too evil machinations. As a young man simply named John, you’ll choose from one of nine battle classes as you attempt to beat back the Five Demon Generals and fight your way into Baphomet’s massive fortress, Leviathan. Kingdom of Night proudly wears its 80s era roots on its sleeve and offers a deep action RPG experience that’s up to the genre’s modern-day standards. Takedown those vicious demons in this coming of age tale and save your town from complete extinction while you’re at it.

King of Seas

King of Seas – Gameplay Trailer ESRBKing of Seas is an Action Role playing game set in a deadly procedurally generated pirate world. In a ferocious plot you will fight to regain what has been taken away and embark on an epic adventure in a fantastic world, filled with battles, lost islands and treasures. A universe full of amazing characters and… 2020-09-18T15:01:15Z

Developer: 3DClouds

Publisher: 3DClouds

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Lovers of the sea and adventurous treasure hunters, rejoice! For 3DClouds has answered your cries for a pirate expedition that can be experienced across all current-gen consoles. Welcome to King of Seas, an action RPG that sees you sailing the high seas in an effort to avenge your father’s demise. You’ll get wrapped up in intense naval combat encounters within a procedurally generated world that reacts to everything you do. Besides the many missions you’ll take on, you’ll also engage in fishing, trading, and a whole lot of treasure hunting. Brave the many dangers of the sea, customize your ship to your liking, and eliminate the rivalships that cross your path in King of Seas.

NEO: The World Ends with You

NEO: The World Ends with You | Official Announcement TrailerNEO: The World Ends with You is coming Summer 2021 to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch! Explore a stylized recreation of Shibuya, as you take on the role of Rindo to battle for survival and unravel the mysteries of the deadly “Reaper’s Game” in this new Action RPG for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. For… 2020-11-23T15:10:21Z

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

It’s been quite a while since gamers have explored the bright and bubbly locale of Shibuya within The World Ends with You. The 2018 re-release of the underrated action RPG reminded fans of how zany of a game it was and now we’re getting a proper follow-up. NEO: The World Ends with You marks the return of the dreaded Reaper’s Game. A group of new young heroes will have to fight for their lives within a highly stylized city locale that’s now fully realized with the power of modern consoles. And by the looks of this unexpected sequel, it may just be a prequel that gives us more backstory behind the series’ fate-changing game.

Neptunia ReVerse

Go! Go! 5D Game Neptunia re★Verse Gameplay Debut Trailer | PS5 Remake Neptunia Definitive EditionGo! Go! 5D Game Neptunia re★Verse Gameplay Debut Trailer | PS5 Remake Neptunia Definitive Edition! Go! Go! 5D Game Neptunia re★Verse Gameplay Introduction and Changes Trailer. Hyperdimension Neptunia re;birth Plus Definitive Edition! Don't forget to thumbs up, comment and subscribe. Use these Links to support my channel: 💜Play-Asia: https://www.play-asia.com/games?tagid=1338187 Take $3 off with the Code:… 2020-09-24T03:22:26Z

Developers: Idea Factory, Compile Heart, Felistella

Publisher: Idea Factory International

Platforms: PS5

Release Date: TBA

It’s celebration time for the niche Hyperdimension Neptunia series! In conjunction with its 10th anniversary, a definitive remake of Hypderdimension Neptunia Re:Birth1 is on its way. That refined experience is arriving in the form of Neptunia ReVerse, which will delve back into the fourth-wall-breaking antics of the franchise’s console wars storyline. The familiar waifus that reside within the land of Gameindustri make their return as they explore its many locales and contend with its many dangers. Some of the remake’s bigger enhancements are an improved UI, an immersive fishing game, and all new music.

New World

Developer Diary: Crafting & ProgressionUpdate: New World's launch date is now Spring 2021. Learn more – https://www.newworld.com/en-us/news/articles/release-update. Follow us on social media @PlayNewWorld or visit us at NewWorld.com 2020-06-29T15:44:22Z

Developer: Amazon Game Studios Orange County

Publisher: Amazon Game Studios

Platforms: PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Everyone’s favorite online shopping service has thrown its hat into another industry – video games. Amazon is going big with its next project, which is an MMORPG that takes place in the mid-1600s. Your travels will take you to a land that’s fashioned after colonial America and give you the option to align with one of three factions – the Marauders, Syndicate, or Covenant. Once you’ve chosen your alliance, you can choose to link up with up to four people on a grand conquest against vicious beasts and an ancient evil that’s looking to erase the human race. New World’s unique time setting and buy-to-play model make it an intriguing proposition for those looking for a new MMORPG to enjoy.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

[4K] The New Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Opening VideoThe Phantasy Star Online New Genesis opening video was released during the PSO New Genesis Prologue 1, broadcasted on Saturday, December 19, 2020. This opening is different from the previous PSO2 pre-rendered video, and it was created by editing some parts of the game graphics using the actual game’s graphics engine. There are many things… 2020-12-19T13:30:04Z

Developer: Online R&D

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story | Official Gameplay TrailerRISE AGAINST RUIN The fate of Bilgewater is in your hands, and looks like you've got quite the squad to back you up. Watch the official first-look at gameplay for Airship Syndicate and Riot Forge’s Ruined King: A League of Legends Story now. Stay up to date: Twitter (@riotforge) Facebook(@RiotForge) Instagram (@RiotForge) Ruined King: A… 2020-12-11T02:33:43Z

Developer: Airship Syndicate

Publisher: Riot Forge

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

SaGa Frontier Remastered

SaGa Frontier Remastered | Announcement TrailerThe 1998 PlayStation® classic is back: SaGa Frontier is being remastered for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS, and Android – launching in Summer 2021! The team of eight have returned – now with Fuse added as a playable character! Choose your favorite character and embark on your own unique journey. Each of the eight… 2020-11-28T13:00:11Z

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), iOS, Android

Release Date: TBA

Scarlet Nexus

SCARLET NEXUS – The Game Awards Trailer『Brain Link Cable Connected』– Connect your minds to unleash your power and save our world from destruction. #TheGameAwards SCARLET NEXUS will arrive in Summer 2021 for #Xbox Series X|S Pre-order your copy today: http://spr.ly/SNXbuy Follow Scarlet Nexus: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scarletnexusofficial Twitter: https://twitter.com/scarlet_nexus 2020-12-11T03:02:25Z

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

The future depicted within Scarlet Nexus is a frightening one. A flood of creatures referred to as the Others are running rampant around New Himuka. With the newfound strength acquired from the substances once held dormant within one’s brain, some humans emerge with the abilities required to defeat the Others. As either Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall, you’ll defend humanity as a member of the Other Supression Force (OSF). This means you’ll get to pull off some pretty swanky maneuvers with your melee weaponry and psychokinesis-powered skills. During your flashy battles, you’ll encounter additional party members and rely on their talents to make your hero/heroine even stronger.

Buy Scarlet Nexus here.

She Dreams Elsewhere

she dreams elsewhere: official trailer (coming 2021)Wishlist now and play the free demo on STEAM! – https://store.steampowered.com/app/492540/She_Dreams_Elsewhere/ SHE DREAMS ELSEWHERE is a surreal adventure RPG about dreams and the extent to which they mirror reality. You play as Thalia, an anxiety-ridden, comatose woman who delve into her dreams and confront her inner nightmares after realizing she's trapped in a coma. Unfortunately,… 2019-03-15T12:46:27Z

Developer: Studio Zevere

Publisher: Studio Zevere

Platforms: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch17 years following its original release, the apocalyptic legend returns in a full high-definition remake. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster arrives on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2021! #SMT3 #ShinMegamiTensei #NintendoSwitch Subscribe for more Nintendo fun! https://goo.gl/HYYsot Visit Nintendo.com for all the latest! http://www.nintendo.com/ Like Nintendo on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Nintendo Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica… 2020-07-20T14:30:07Z

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V – Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021The time for creation has come, follow your will and decide the world’s fate. The newest entry to the classic RPG series from Atlus, Shin Megami Tensei V, arrives exclusively on Nintendo Switch as a simultaneous worldwide release in 2021! #SMTV #ShinMegamiTensei #NintendoSwitch Subscribe for more Nintendo fun! https://goo.gl/HYYsot Visit Nintendo.com for all the latest!… 2020-07-20T14:15:01Z

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise – A Fateful Encounter | PS4, XB1, PCTwo unlikely companions forge a bond in hopes of creating a new future for their worlds. Experience the next chapter in the Tales of series with Tales of Arise! Pre-Order your copy today: https://bandainam.co/TOARISE #TalesOfArise #Talesof #BandaiNamco Follow Bandai Namco Entertainment: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcous/?hl=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS Twitter: https://twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS/ Tumblr: http://bandainamcous.tumblr.com/ Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/bandainamcous 2019-09-16T14:00:10Z

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Bandai Namco’s premier RPG franchise is returning for the third entry in its current-gen run. Tales of Arise follows Shionne and Alphen, two individuals who find themselves having to come together even though they come from opposing planets. Both characters exist within a world where one planet (Rena) has ruled over another planet (Dahna) for 300 years by pillaging their resources and ruling their people with an iron fist. The two main protagonists of this new Tales game come to depend on each other and look to find a way to chart out a new future for themselves and their respective worlds. The series’ signature “Linear Motion Battle System” makes its return and lets you utilize both Shioone and Alphan’s magical abilities during Tales of Arise’s epic battles.

Buy Tales of Arise here.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

VTM: Bloodlines 2 – Damsel RevealDamsel is back! Enter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society. Experience Seattle – a city full of alluring, dangerous characters and factions. You are dead now but stronger, quicker, more alluring and with potential for so much more. Your choices, plots and schemes will change the balance of power – come dance… 2020-06-13T17:38:53Z

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

No one ever expected to get a sequel to 2004’s cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. But it’s actually happening. Developer Hardsuit Labs and publisher Paradox Interactive are making a lot of fans happy with this upcoming release. After being killed and revived as a “thinblood” vampire in 21st-century Seattle, you chart out your own journey as you increase your vampiric abilities and align yourself with one of five “Full-blood” clans. Bloodlines 2’s massive open-world plays host to a wealth of interesting missions to play out and a morality system that determines how people react to you. Utilize your newfound vampiric powers and carefully navigate the dark corners of Bloodlines’ world.

Buy Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 here.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | The InvitationTonight, everything changes. Join us, as we celebrate the unification of Boston and Hartford. As we revolutionize our blood supply. Tonight we celebrate, and tonight everything changes… Just not in the way we expected. Embrace the role of 3 vampires, each belonging to a different clan of the Camarilla. Weave between their intertwined stories, unravel… 2020-07-07T17:30:01Z

Developer: Big Bad Wolf

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 isn’t the only large scale RPG coming from the series in 2021. As a part of the World of Darkness tabletop RPG series, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will let you command three vampires during a trek through the dark streets of Boston. Following a mysterious shootout, you’ll set out on an investigative quest and look for answers as to why it happened & who ordered the attack. Your vampiric trio will tap into their otherworldly powers, choose when to unleash them, and make important moral decisions as they find themselves under a new ruler who seeks to bring various vampire factions together.

And here’s a few RPG’s that were released years prior, but are now making their way to certain consoles for the first time in 2021:

• Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest (Nintendo Switch): January 7

• Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift (PS4, Nintendo Switch): January 28

• Skyforge (Nintendo Switch): February 4

• Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS5; buy it here): February 5

• Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PS4, PC – Steam): February 5

• Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS5; buy it here): February 5

• Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5): March 2

• Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited (Nintendo Switch, PC – Steam): March 16

• The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Nintendo Switch, PC – Steam; buy it here): TBA

• Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia): TBA

• Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S): TBA

• Haven (PS4, Nintendo Switch): TBA

• Hellpoint (PS5, Xbox Series X|S): TBA

• Maneater (Nintendo Switch): TBA

• Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC – Steam): TBA

• Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Nintendo Switch): TBA

• Temtem (Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch): TBA

• The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (PS5, Xbox Series X|S): TBA

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

See Also