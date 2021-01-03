All Upcoming RPG’s of 2021

Was 2020 a super depressing year as a whole? Yep!
But were the video games that dropped that year also pretty amazing and worth getting distracted by? Yep! Some of the most outstanding titles that came out in 2020 came from the role-playing game genre. The biggest and best RPGs from that year that instantly come to mind have to be Final Fantasy VII Remake, Persona 5 Royal, Genshin Impact, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Plus there was a nice array of entertaining triumphs within the genre that came from indie studios and everyone’s favorite western RPG & JRPG development studios.
Now that 2021 is in full swing, it’s time to take a look at the next batch of quality RPGs that will take us to new worlds and let us embark on fresh adventures.
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
Developer: Koei Tecmo
Publisher: Koei Tecmo America
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Dates: January 25 (PC – Steam), January 26 (PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch)
The immense popularity of Ryza and her captivating adventures as an alchemist proved to be overwhelming to the point where she’s gotten herself a sequel. And this time, she’ll reunite with her longtime friends during a treasure hunt for the ages. Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy comes with brand new ways to explore the game’s open fields, a new & improved “real-time tactics” battle system, and the series’ signature item synthesis system. Ryza’s newest trek looks like it’ll be a joy now that she’s leaving her home island to go explore a grand royal capital. Let’s give three cheers for Ryza’s grand return!
Buy Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy here.
Sword of the Necromancer
Developer: Grimorio of Games
Publisher: JanduSoft S.L
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: January 28
The classic dungeon crawling mechanics of action RPGs have remained relevant due to a perfect marriage with the elements roguelike games are known for. Sword of the Necromancer looks to be a shining example of that rewarding fusion. Along with a collection of familiar combat and exploration methods, this brand new IP also lets you command your fallen foes to fight alongside you. Your main heroine comes in the form of Tama, who chooses to brave the Necromancer’s dungeon in order to acquire enough soul power to revive Koko. Tapping into the power of the forbidden Sword of the Necromancer is the only way you’ll be able to see her mission through to a successful end.
Buy a PSN Gift Card here so you can digitally purchase Sword of the Necromancer.
Buy an Xbox Gift Card here so you can digitally purchase Sword of the Necromancer.
Buy a Nintendo eShop Gift Card here so you can digitally purchase Sword of the Necromancer.
Pick up a Steam gift card here if you’re looking to start playing Sword of the Necromancer on PC.
Outriders
Developer: People Can Fly
Publisher: Square Enix
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: February 2
People Can Fly is a studio closely associated with the 1st-person shooter genre thanks to underrated gems such as Painkiller and Bulletstorm. Their latest foray into the run and gun genre is more along the lines of the 3rd-person viewpoint. And what makes this project even more special is its reliance on cover-based shooting mechanics and deep RPG progression systems. As an Outrider gifted with powerful Altered abilities, you’ll get embroiled in a civil war on the planet Enoch and come into contact with all sorts of gun grunts and superpowered foes. Outriders combines the best elements of Destiny, The Division and Mass Effect into a surprisingly fun action RPG that sci-fi fans will adore.
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Developer: Nihon Falcom
Publisher: NIS America
Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Dates: February 2 (PS4), TBA (Nintendo Switch, PC – Steam)
The Ys franchise has been going strong since 1987. The last two entries in the series have gained the most attention in recent years and now it looks like the ninth game will continue that upward trend. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox brings longtime series protagonist Adol Christin back as he and his ally Dogi arrive at a town called Balduq. After getting imprisoned, Adol meets a woman named Aprilis that turns him into a Monstrum, a being that has the power to exorcise monsters. With his newfound abilities, Adol fights alongside fellow Monstrum warriors in a bid to eliminate the monsters that emerge from a strange dimension called the Grimwald Nox. And you’ll get to see that mission through via incredibly fast action RPG combat mechanics.
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
Developer: Cyanide
Publisher: Nacon
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Epic Games Store)
Release Date: February 4
Based on White Wolf Publishing’s tabletop RPG, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood places you in the role of an eco-terrorist werewolf named Cahal. Yes, you read that right. After being banished by the werewolf tribe you once belonged to, you set out to bring down a company led by vampires that’s responsible for the world’s pollution. You’ll handle all of your tasks while taking down your foes in werewolf form – after changing into such a rabid beast, you’ll be able to tap into your unique supernatural abilities. Like most open-world RPGs, you’ll take on plenty of missions, engage with interesting NPCs, and determine who is friend or foe. Werewolf: The Apocalypse: Earthblood will help you fulfill all of your beastly desires.
Buy Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood here.
Fallen Legion: Revenants
Developer: YummyYummyTummy
Publisher: NIS America
Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch
Release Date: February 16
Fallen Legion: Revenants stands out due to two major factors – its gorgeous art style that’s reminiscent of Vanillaware games and its battles that play out in a manner similar to the Valkyrie Profile franchise. This beautifully stylized RPG places you in the role of Lucien, who must make his way through a castle floating in the sky. After discovering Exemplars, which are weapons that can be transformed into human warriors, Lucien aligns himself with a woman named Rowena as they look to fully revive her and reunite her with her living son. This newfound partnership also leads to them promising to overthrow the menace residing within their castle prison.
Buy Fallen Legion: Revenants here.
Persona 5 Strikers
Developers: Omega Force, P-Studio
Publisher: Atlus
Platform: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: February 23
The misadventures of Persona 5’s Phantom Thieves haven’t come to a close just yet. In the same year that the definitive Persona 5 Royal drops, Atlus is offering fans another game that takes place within their beloved JRPG universe. And this time, you’ll be dishing out all sorts of beatdowns on hundreds of demons within a Musuou-stylized beat ’em up. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers takes place six months after the main game and follows the Phantom Thieves as they enter a demon-filled version of Tokyo. What makes this Musou spinoff stand out is its clever mixture of your usual button-mashing tactics and the unique RPG mechanics that Persona 5 is known for. New Phantom Thieves join the fray as you set out to destroy the supernatural opposition and save the world once again.
Bravely Default II
Developers: Team Asano, Claytechworks Co. Ltd.
Publisher: Nintendo
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: February 26
The once portable exclusive JRPG series known as Bravely Default is finally graduating to a larger platform with its official sequel. Bravely Default II transports fans to an entirely new realm to explore (Excillant) with four new Heroes of Light in tow – Seth, Gloria, Elvis, and Adelle. Your massive journey within this Nintendo Switch exclusive focuses on retrieving four Crystals and putting the Brave/Default battle system through its proper paces. The visuals are even cleaner and vibrant this time around, plus the sweeping musical score comes from the team that was attached to previous entries in the series. Bravely Default II looks to be a massive upgrade over its 3DS brethren.
Monster Hunter Rise
Developer: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: March 26
Since launching in 2017, Monster Hunter: World has enraptured fans and newcomers alike due to its engrossing battles with some of the most dangerous monsters ever seen in gaming. Capcom is finally moving on from that series entry to create a brand new Monster Hunter experience for the Nintendo Switch. The new monster-hunting adventures you’ll embark upon in this new entry will see your hunter team up with the familiar Palico companion and a new dog-like creature called a Palamute. Now you’ll be able to navigate each monster’s hunting grounds in a quicker fashion thanks to your new pet and even swing through the air thanks to the debuting Clutch Claw tool. All of the weapons from Monster Hunter Generations and World are featured here, so loyal fans should be enamored with all the gear at their disposal in Monster Hunter Rise.
Poison Control
Developer: Nippon Ichi Software
Publisher: NIS America
Platform: PS4, Nintendo Switch
Release Date: April 13
Ending up in Hell even though you’re considered a living being simply sucks. And the only way you’ll be able to return to the Mortal Realm is by joining forces with a sinister woman who wants to own your soul for good. The shaky alliance Poison Control throws you into is certainly an intriguing one – you’ll need to quickly become comfortable with Poisonette during your mission to purify the hearts of distraught girls. You’ll venture through all sorts of spiritual realms called Belles’ Hells and gun down the baddies that seek out an end to your existence.
Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
Developer: Toylogic
Publisher: Sqaure Enix
Platform: PS4, Xbox One
Release Date: April 23
Nier: Automata put the once-obscure action RPG franchise on the map and is still selling boatloads of copies to this day. That game’s predecessor launched in the US to little acclaim, but now a newly updated version of the game that originally released in Japan is on its way to the States. Nier Replicant (and it’s mind-bending number-based moniker) will arrive with new & improved visuals, a retooled combat system that’s similar to Automata’s, and the characters that originated from the Japanese version of the original Nier. It’s up to you to save your sister once again and battle through a vast world filled with quirky characters and vicious monsters.
Buy Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… here.
Almighty: Kill Your Gods
Developer: RUNWILD Entertainment
Publisher: Versus Evil
Platform: PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Walking around a world ravaged by demons should seem like the worst thing ever. But for a race of horned magical warriors called Alphas, that nightmare scenario is a dream to them. You’ll get to take control of your very own Alpha and join up with your fellow beast beaters in this action-packed RPG. Almighty: Kill Your Gods tasks you with tearing through false gods, demons, and monsters in the most vicious ways possible. It’s entirely possible for you to run around the battlefield with the arm of a massive foe you’ve just torn to shreds. Your Alpha’s magic gauntlets play a huge part in helping them deliver devastating melee/ranged attacks, so there’s a ton of fun in figuring out this action RPG’s best combat methods. IT’S TIME TO KILL SOME GODS!
Rune Factory 5
Developer: Marvelous
Publisher: Xseed Games
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: TBA
The Rune Factory series has surprisingly morphed into a huge fan favorite. Each game has delivered a worthwhile experience thanks to the simple acts of farming, dungeon exploring, and falling in love. Rune Factory 5 looks to retain all of those elements while also adding fresh features, such as teaming up with tamed monsters and friendly villagers to unleash massive attacks. The protagonist at the heart of Rune Factory 5 loses all of his memory and soon finds himself fighting for the side of good alongside a peacekeeping rangers crew, which kickstarts his new lease on life and gives him a reason to find himself.
King’s Bounty II
Developer: 1C Entertainment
Publisher: Deep Silver
Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
The first-ever King’s Bounty was released all the way back in 1990. Fast forward to 2021 and now longtime fans are finally getting the sequel they so desperately asked for. King’s Bounty II transports players to the medieval fantasy realm of Antara and lets them map out their journey via a non-linear storyline. Battles play out in a tactical turn-based form and the many environments you’ll come upon play a huge part in effecting combat advantages/disadvantages. With three characters to choose from, a ton of units to attain, and a huge sprawling world to explore, King’s Bounty II looks like it’ll be one of the more enjoyable RPG time sinks of the year.
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
Developer: Nippon Ichi Software
Publisher: NIS America
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch
Release Date: TBA
The Disgaea strategy RPG series has been held high amongst sub-genre fans due to its outlandish humor, addictive leveling up structure, and outrageous battle damage numbers. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny will uphold all of those favorable series mainstays while switching to 3D models for its zany roster. The sixth entry in the series places a newbie named Zed into the main protagonist fold, who just so happens to be a Netherworld zombie on the warpath against a vengeful god. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny may just be the game that takes the franchise as a whole to higher levels of mainstream relevancy.
Buy Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny here.
Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms
Developer: Gamera Interactive
Publisher: All In Games
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms honors the legendary top-down action RPGs of the early 2000s with its fast and furious approach to combat. You’ll get to clash with all manner of adversaries as one of four playable races (Humans, Elves, Dwarves, or Orcs) within a world reminiscent of The Middle Ages’ darkest period. Customizing your hero, completing quests, and increasing your reputation will take you down a lofty path across The Four Kingdoms. Align yourself with one of the game’s 12 companions and chart out your kingdom spanning adventure in this retro-flavored action RPG.
The Ascent
Developer: Neon Giant
Publisher: Curve Digital
Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Prepare to embark upon a brand new cyberpunk-themed action RPG crusade. The Ascent can be played on your own or with two other co-op allies as you dish out tons of punishment within a Diablo-like experience. After a self-contained corporate-run metropolis mysteriously shuts down, you rise above your former enslaved status and try to find out what happened. As you blast through waves of dangerous foes, you’ll also fight off rival corporations and outside crime syndicates as they look to take advantage of your fallen district’s disastrous state. This cyberpunk adventure features everything you’ve come to expect – brightly lit cities, body modifications, and a whole lot of gun blasting.
Cris Tales
Developers: Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK
Publisher: Modus Games
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
This indie homage to classic JRPG’s looks to be one of the bigger gems of the genre in 2021. Cris Tales plays around with the concept of time during battle as you’re able to warp your foes into the past or the future if you so choose. And the coolest part about these time hops is the fact that they can both take place on one screen. Along with those unique combat mechanics is a deep story that reacts to your most important decisions and the use of gorgeously animated 2D visuals to boot. Time is certainly on your side during your extensive journey through the four kingdoms of Crystallis as you acquire lovable companions along the way.
Digimon Survive
Developer: Witchcraft
Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
It looks like the Digimon games are moving away from their cheery Cyber Sleuth adventures onto something more sinister. Digimon Survive is being described as a “survival RPG” that incorporates several gameplay genres, such as visual novel storytelling and strategy RPG battle mechanics. Your favorite Digital Monsters will come along for the ride as you make crucial decisions while exploring an unknown world. The choices you make may end up killing someone you’ve become attached to, which makes Digimon Survive a lot more involved and darker than previous series entries.
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
Developer: Tuque Games
Publisher: Wizards of the Coast
Platforms: Consoles TBA, PC TBA
Release Date: TBA
Dungeons & Dragons has remained relevant as the most most popular tabletop RPG of all time. And in the years since its genre-defining introduction, fans have also enjoyed their dungeon exploring ventures in video game form. The latest digital foray into the world of D&D is Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, which is a spiritual successor to the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance series. This upcoming action RPG takes place within the frosty locale of Icewind Dale and features four playable races that fans will surely recognize. Players can busy themselves with single-player enemy vanquishing or hop into co-op monster-bashing in a local/online four-player co-op setting.
Echo Generation
Developer: Cococucumber
Publisher: Cococucumber
Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
Release Date: TBA
Echo Generation instantly gives off Stranger Things vibes at first glance. It features a band of small-town kids who’re looking to save their town from a supernatural menace. Monsters and robots are a part of that dangerous ensemble, which leads the kids towards taking them on during action-packed turn-based battles. And you’ll get to tinker around neighboring towns and interact with new kids that could potentially become your newest party members. Echo Generation’s 90s aesthetic, retro stylized 3D visuals, and upbeat theme all make it worth a look.
The Good Life
Developer: White Owls Inc.
Publisher: The Irregular Corporation
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
The Good Life’s entire premise is just weird enough to work and possibly become an unexpected hit for RPGs in 2021. It centers on an investigator named Naomi, who makes her way from the big city of New York to a sleepy town called Rainy Woods. While there, she gets embroiled in an investigative caper that puts her in contact with some quirky individuals. The big secret behind the town (which is villagers being able to transform into cats and dogs at night) puts you at the center of a major mystery that Naomi wants to learn more about. Getting to the bottom of the phenomenon at the center of Rainy Woods means you’ll be taking a whole lot of photos, working commission-based gigs, and exploring your new digs as a feisty feline.
Gotham Knights
Developer: WB Games Montréal
Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One
Release Date: TBA
Gotham Knights throws players into a version of Gotham City without Bruce Wayne/Batman and Commissioner Gordon to protect it. Due to an increase in illegal activity, the rest of the Bat Family must band together to save the city from Batman’s infamous rogue’s gallery. Players can play on their own or link up with a co-op buddy to perform some flashy heroics as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, or Red Hood. You’ll get to master all of their unique combat abilities as you run into Mr. Freeze and the dangerous organization known as The Court of Owls.
Hogwarts Legacy
Developer: Avalanche Software
Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is coming to life in a major way with a brand new AAA experience known as Hogwarts Legacy. Set during the 1800s before Harry Potter’s grand arrival, players will get to build their own legacy as an incoming student. Your magical travels will take you to every corner of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Forbidden Forest, and Hogsmeade Village locations. Learning powerful spells and taming mythical beasts are just a sample of the magical activities you’ll keep busy with during your time spent at Hogwarts.
Horizon Forbidden West
Developer: Guerrilla Games
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Platforms: PS5, PS4
Release Date: TBA
The young huntress known as Aloy went to war with some of the biggest mechanical behemoths anyone has ever laid eyes on. Now the tribal warrior is embarking on a new adventure that will pit her against a new collection of robotic beasts. Horizon Forbidden West will transport players to a brand new post-apocalyptic hub world in hopes of finding the source of a deadly plague. This sequel’s region will feature a myriad of weather systems, hidden ruins, and beasts that are ripe for discovery. Aloy’s new affinity for swimming will surely give players another method towards exploring the entirety of the Forbidden West.
Hytale
Developer: Hypixel Studios
Publisher: Hypixel Studios
Platform: PC
Release Date: TBA
Hypixel Studios’ massive RPG has been in the works since 2015. And thanks to the work of Minecraft’s multiplayer developers and funding from Riot Games, that lofty project is finally reaching the finish line of development. Hytale will give its player base a massive sandbox to play around in that’s full of procedurally-generated content to enjoy. The blocky stylings of Hytale certainly make it approachable for younger gamers. And thanks to its deep block building customization mechanics, Minecraft players will surely find a lot to appreciate here.
King Arthur: Knight’s Tale
Developer: NeocoreGames
Publisher: NeocoreGames
Platform: PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
The well-told tale of the Arthurian legend known as King Arthur is getting retold in this playable modern rendition. And it’s a lot darker than past iterations. You take on the role of Sir Mordred, King Arthur’s mortal foe. After an epic struggle, both you and your longtime foe fall in battle. But thanks to the magical abilities of a mythical sorceress, both you and Arthur come back to life. It’s up to you to finish your violent clash against the powerful knight. Making your way back towards your meeting with Arthur entails building up an army of worthy warriors who’re ready to fight by your side. Those fights play out in the fashion of the XCOM reboot games, which should peak some of you gamers’ interest.
Kingdom of Night
Developer: Black Seven Studios
Publisher: DANGEN Entertainment
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Satanic cults can’t just leave well enough alone, can’t they? Their dark summoning has unwittingly called upon an ancient evil within the quiet town of Watford, Arizona. And now their actions have caused demons to ravage the town and its people, which puts you at odds with their all too evil machinations. As a young man simply named John, you’ll choose from one of nine battle classes as you attempt to beat back the Five Demon Generals and fight your way into Baphomet’s massive fortress, Leviathan. Kingdom of Night proudly wears its 80s era roots on its sleeve and offers a deep action RPG experience that’s up to the genre’s modern-day standards. Takedown those vicious demons in this coming of age tale and save your town from complete extinction while you’re at it.
King of Seas
Developer: 3DClouds
Publisher: 3DClouds
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Lovers of the sea and adventurous treasure hunters, rejoice! For 3DClouds has answered your cries for a pirate expedition that can be experienced across all current-gen consoles. Welcome to King of Seas, an action RPG that sees you sailing the high seas in an effort to avenge your father’s demise. You’ll get wrapped up in intense naval combat encounters within a procedurally generated world that reacts to everything you do. Besides the many missions you’ll take on, you’ll also engage in fishing, trading, and a whole lot of treasure hunting. Brave the many dangers of the sea, customize your ship to your liking, and eliminate the rivalships that cross your path in King of Seas.
NEO: The World Ends with You
Developer: Square Enix
Publisher: Square Enix
Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch
Release Date: TBA
It’s been quite a while since gamers have explored the bright and bubbly locale of Shibuya within The World Ends with You. The 2018 re-release of the underrated action RPG reminded fans of how zany of a game it was and now we’re getting a proper follow-up. NEO: The World Ends with You marks the return of the dreaded Reaper’s Game. A group of new young heroes will have to fight for their lives within a highly stylized city locale that’s now fully realized with the power of modern consoles. And by the looks of this unexpected sequel, it may just be a prequel that gives us more backstory behind the series’ fate-changing game.
Neptunia ReVerse
Developers: Idea Factory, Compile Heart, Felistella
Publisher: Idea Factory International
Platforms: PS5
Release Date: TBA
It’s celebration time for the niche Hyperdimension Neptunia series! In conjunction with its 10th anniversary, a definitive remake of Hypderdimension Neptunia Re:Birth1 is on its way. That refined experience is arriving in the form of Neptunia ReVerse, which will delve back into the fourth-wall-breaking antics of the franchise’s console wars storyline. The familiar waifus that reside within the land of Gameindustri make their return as they explore its many locales and contend with its many dangers. Some of the remake’s bigger enhancements are an improved UI, an immersive fishing game, and all new music.
New World
Developer: Amazon Game Studios Orange County
Publisher: Amazon Game Studios
Platforms: PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Everyone’s favorite online shopping service has thrown its hat into another industry – video games. Amazon is going big with its next project, which is an MMORPG that takes place in the mid-1600s. Your travels will take you to a land that’s fashioned after colonial America and give you the option to align with one of three factions – the Marauders, Syndicate, or Covenant. Once you’ve chosen your alliance, you can choose to link up with up to four people on a grand conquest against vicious beasts and an ancient evil that’s looking to erase the human race. New World’s unique time setting and buy-to-play model make it an intriguing proposition for those looking for a new MMORPG to enjoy.
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
Developer: Online R&D
Publisher: Sega
Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
Developer: Airship Syndicate
Publisher: Riot Forge
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
SaGa Frontier Remastered
Developer: Square Enix
Publisher: Square Enix
Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), iOS, Android
Release Date: TBA
Scarlet Nexus
Developer: Bandai Namco Studios
Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
The future depicted within Scarlet Nexus is a frightening one. A flood of creatures referred to as the Others are running rampant around New Himuka. With the newfound strength acquired from the substances once held dormant within one’s brain, some humans emerge with the abilities required to defeat the Others. As either Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall, you’ll defend humanity as a member of the Other Supression Force (OSF). This means you’ll get to pull off some pretty swanky maneuvers with your melee weaponry and psychokinesis-powered skills. During your flashy battles, you’ll encounter additional party members and rely on their talents to make your hero/heroine even stronger.
She Dreams Elsewhere
Developer: Studio Zevere
Publisher: Studio Zevere
Platforms: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster
Developer: Atlus
Publisher: Atlus
Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch
Release Date: TBA
Shin Megami Tensei V
Developer: Atlus
Publisher: Atlus
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: TBA
Tales of Arise
Developer: Bandai Namco Studios
Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Bandai Namco’s premier RPG franchise is returning for the third entry in its current-gen run. Tales of Arise follows Shionne and Alphen, two individuals who find themselves having to come together even though they come from opposing planets. Both characters exist within a world where one planet (Rena) has ruled over another planet (Dahna) for 300 years by pillaging their resources and ruling their people with an iron fist. The two main protagonists of this new Tales game come to depend on each other and look to find a way to chart out a new future for themselves and their respective worlds. The series’ signature “Linear Motion Battle System” makes its return and lets you utilize both Shioone and Alphan’s magical abilities during Tales of Arise’s epic battles.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Developer: Hardsuit Labs
Publisher: Paradox Interactive
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
No one ever expected to get a sequel to 2004’s cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. But it’s actually happening. Developer Hardsuit Labs and publisher Paradox Interactive are making a lot of fans happy with this upcoming release. After being killed and revived as a “thinblood” vampire in 21st-century Seattle, you chart out your own journey as you increase your vampiric abilities and align yourself with one of five “Full-blood” clans. Bloodlines 2’s massive open-world plays host to a wealth of interesting missions to play out and a morality system that determines how people react to you. Utilize your newfound vampiric powers and carefully navigate the dark corners of Bloodlines’ world.
Buy Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 here.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
Developer: Big Bad Wolf
Publisher: Nacon
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 isn’t the only large scale RPG coming from the series in 2021. As a part of the World of Darkness tabletop RPG series, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will let you command three vampires during a trek through the dark streets of Boston. Following a mysterious shootout, you’ll set out on an investigative quest and look for answers as to why it happened & who ordered the attack. Your vampiric trio will tap into their otherworldly powers, choose when to unleash them, and make important moral decisions as they find themselves under a new ruler who seeks to bring various vampire factions together.
And here’s a few RPG’s that were released years prior, but are now making their way to certain consoles for the first time in 2021:
• Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest (Nintendo Switch): January 7
• Marchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift (PS4, Nintendo Switch): January 28
• Skyforge (Nintendo Switch): February 4
• Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS5; buy it here): February 5
• Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PS4, PC – Steam): February 5
• Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS5; buy it here): February 5
• Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5): March 2
• Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited (Nintendo Switch, PC – Steam): March 16
• The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Nintendo Switch, PC – Steam; buy it here): TBA
• Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia): TBA
• Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S): TBA
• Haven (PS4, Nintendo Switch): TBA
• Hellpoint (PS5, Xbox Series X|S): TBA
• Maneater (Nintendo Switch): TBA
• Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC – Steam): TBA
• Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Nintendo Switch): TBA
• Temtem (Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch): TBA
• The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (PS5, Xbox Series X|S): TBA
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
See Also
- All Upcoming Fighting Games of 2021
- All Upcoming First-Person Shooters of 2021
- All Upcoming Racing Games of 2021