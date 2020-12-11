All Upcoming First-Person Shooters of 2021

Everyone was forced to stay inside their homes for long periods at a time due to the 2020 pandemic.
Thankfully, the video game industry helped most folks stay busy by releasing a ton of quality first-person shooters. DOOM Eternal, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, BPM: Bullets Per Minute and a host of other intense FPS games enraptured everyone that played them. And come 2021, there are even more noteworthy FPS releases to look forward to. The games that have been placed on this list will place all sorts of awesome weaponry into your hands as you hand out plenty of pain and punishment from a first-person perspective.
These are all the upcoming first-person shooter games you need to keep an eye out for in 2021.
DEATHLOOP
Developer: Arkane Studios
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Platform: PS5, PC (Steam)
Release Date: May 21
The talented studio behind the first-person assassin gem known as the Dishonored series is trying something different with its next project. DEATHLOOP’s premise is quite intriguing – you play as an assassin named Colt, who’s been set upon an island with eight targets to eliminate. What makes his mission even harder is the presence of a time loop, which resets his progress should he be killed. You’ll need to make each bullet and move count during intense boss encounters, plus you’ll need to keep an eye out for assorted enemies and even a rival assassin who’s out to take you. DEATHLOOP looks to be worthwhile FPS mind trip work embarking on.
Back 4 Blood
Developer: Turtle Rock Studios
Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: June 22
You totally recognize Turtle Rock Studios, right? It’s the development team that produced one of the greatest co-op FPS experiences of all time with the Left 4 Dead series. Now the studio has returned with a spiritual successor to the zombie shoot-a-thon with Back 4 Blood. You and three other survivors have to employ all the guns, explosives, and melee weapons you have on deck for a bloody crusade against the Ridden. You can also choose to destroy those same survivors in PvP mode as a member of the parasitic army. Back 4 Blood should satiate Left 4 Dead fans’ blood thirst this summer.
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Developer: Tango Gameworks
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Platform: PS5, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Tango Gameworks is moving away from its survival horror series The Evil Within to a brand new supernatural first-person adventure. Ghostwire: Tokyo takes place in Tokyo, which has been emptied of its human populace and been refilled with harmful spirits. You attempt to find out what led to this monumental event by setting out to do battle with your melee abilities and psychic abilities on deck. Pulling off the game’s wealth of spells pushes you to utilize hand gestures, which is a pretty unique way of further incorporating Japanese culture into this brand new IP.
Core Decay
Developers: Ivar Hill, Slipgate Ironworks
Publisher: 3D Realms
Platform: PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Core Decay harbors an old school FPS vibe that should excite fans of Quake, Half-Life, and Duke Nukem. Your main goal within this brand new IP centers around exploring massive facilities on a version of Earth that’s on its last legs. While you’re hot on the trail of a secret organization that’s out to preserve humanity through sinister means, you’ll shoot down waves of baddies and upgrade yourself with cybernetic implants. Map out you own path through Core Decay’s mysterious locales and survive a dark future that takes place within 2089.
POSTAL: Brain Damaged
Developers: Hyperstrange, CreativeForge Games
Publishers: Running With Scissors, Hyperstrange
Platform: PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
The POSTAL series has always gone to the farthest of extremes as far as blood, gore, and outrageous humor goes. POSTAL: Brain Damaged is looking to do things a bit differently this time around when it comes to its main gameplay hook. Instead of perusing through an open-world, this outlandish FPS places you within assorted stages and embraces the tactics featured in retro shooters. The violent factor stays at an all time high here for longtime fans, plus the throwback approach to fast-paced and skill-based gunplay should keep them wholly entertained.
Shadow Warrior 3
Developer: Flying Wild Hog
Publisher: Devolver Digital
Platform: PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
The first two Shadow Warrior games were met with plenty of acclaim thanks to their signature brand of humor, fun blend of ranged/melee combat, and free-running movement mechanics. Shadow Warrior 3 is looking to up the ante by further improving on what came before it and making it look even stronger on a graphical front than ever before. This highly anticipated sequel will let you slice, dice, and shoot everything in sight within a brand new rendition of Neo Feudal Japan. A slew of new weapons and executions will give you everything you need to dominate every enemy you come across during Shadow Warrior 3’s intense battle encounters.
SiN: Reloaded
Developers: Nightdive Studios, Slipgate Ironworks, Ritual Entertainment
Publishers: Nightdive Studios, 3D Realms
Platform: PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
This is one of those remasters that completely came out of of nowhere. No one even knew that they wanted it, but now a lot of FPS devotees are ready to give it a chance. SiN: Reloaded throws a fresh coat of paint onto the 1998 shooter and comes with a content-rich package. The original single-player campaign and its expansion have been kept intact and improved immensely, plus the game’s two multiplayer modes also make their welcome return. For those not in the know, SiN: Reloaded is all about taking on the role of Colonel John R. Blade as he wages war against an evil bio-chemist. It’s time to blast some mutants and look good while doing it.
CrossfireX
Developers: Smilegate, Remedy Entertainment
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
Release Date: TBA
Smilegate is making a big play at making sure its smash hit FPS in Korea becomes just as major across the rest of the globe. In order to accomplish this grand mission, they’re doing two things – updating the game’s visuals via Unreal Engine 4 and partnering with Remedy Entertainment (Control, Quantum Break, Alan Wake) in order to craft a proper single-player campaign. At its core, CrossfireX is a team-based multiplayer FPS that’s similar in gameplay and scope to Counter-Strike. This newly refined edition of the shooter is much more than just a remaster – while it may feature updated versions of fan-favorite maps, CrossfireX is offering new content alongside it that will hopefully turn the series into a global phenomenon.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
Developer: GSC Game World
Publisher: GSC Game World
Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC (Windows Store)
Release Date: TBA
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl is a PC FPS gem that’s highly regarded to this very day. It originally released in 2007, which means the wait for an official follow-up has been excruciatingly long. In 2021, publisher/developer GSC Game World will place players within an immense space full of night terrors once again in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. You’ll need to prep yourself for the worst as you fully immerse yourself in a dark world that clearly has it out for you. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2’s story lets you make major decisions and progress in a non-linear fashion as you fight for survival within The Zone.
Far Cry 6
Developer: Ubisoft Toronto
Publisher: Ubisoft
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam), Google Stadia, Amazon Luna
Release Date: TBA
Ubisoft’s Far Cry franchise is known for throwing players into a new international locale and involving them in a heated conflict against a crazed leader. Far Cry 6 takes place on the fictional island of Yara, which is ruled by the iron fist of a dictator named “El Presidente” Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito). That ruthless ruler just so happens to be raising his young son, who he hopes will take over his position one day. You set out to take down his regime as a guerilla fighter named Dani Rojas and will need to tap into his gun mastery to see his mission to completion. Like past Far Cry games, this upcoming sequel will feature a fully realized open world, a wealth of vehicles, and numerous allies that fight for your rightful cause.
Resident Evil Village
Developer: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard did the unthinkable – it practically revived Capcom’s survival-horror juggernaut by switching from third-person to first person and embracing its signature scares once again. That series installment’s winning formula is being revisited for a sequel that’s looking mighty impressive (and equally terrifying). Resident Evil Village marks the return of Ethan, who must explore a mysterious village after being betrayed by Chris Redfield. The game’s snow covered European expanse is jam packed with supernatural baddies, strange village denizens, and an assortment of puzzle situations that should be familiar to Resident Evil fans. Resident Evil Village looks to continue the goodwill garnered by its predecessor and keep Capcom’s horror-filled IP thriving for years to come.
GRAVEN
Developer: Slipgate Ironworks
Publishers: 3D Realms, 1C Publishing EU
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
GRAVEN actually isn’t about running headfirst into battle with automatic rifles and shotguns. It instead focuses on players running wild through a dark fantasy world with magical powers and melee weapons in tow. As the spiritual successor to the well-regarded Hexen 2, GRAVEN embraces everything its predecessor mastered so well. This retro stylized adventure embraces action RPG elements and mixes it up with hectic FPS combat. You’ll push your disgraced priest into climactic battles, come into contact with friendly townsfolk, solve elemental themed puzzles, etc. And what’s even cooler is that you can do it all with a friend in local split-screen or co-op.
Metal: Hellsinger
Developer: The Outsiders
Publisher: Funcom
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Last year’s BPM: Bullets Per Minute wowed gamers thanks to its clever mashup of FPS combat and rhythm game based mechanics. Now we have another shooter that’s looking to thrive off of that surprisingly potent mix in Metal: Hellsinger. The demons of Hell are ready and willing to tear you apart. You’ll need to master an assortment of debilitating firearms and shoot down all those demon hordes to the beat of a raging metal soundtrack. As you kill enemies in sync with the music, you’ll increase the mayhem happening around you and intensify the music blaring through your TV’s speakers. Metal: Hellsiger will sound so good as you kick tons of demon ass back to where it came from.
Kingpin: Reloaded
Developer: Slipgate Ironworks
Publishers: 3D Realms, Interplay
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
Release Date: TBA
Crime bosses tend to piss off a lot of their henchmen and try to eliminate them when they feel like they’ve been crossed. In the 1999 FPS Kingpin: Life of Crime, a mob boss by the name of The Kingpin takes out one of his goons. That goon ends up taking over the role as the main character during your quest for revenge against the crime lord that wronged him. That throwback shooter is getting a surprising remaster in 2021 with Kingpin: Reloaded, which is set to come with a whole lot of welcome improvements. Improved visuals, a No Violence mode for the more squeamish gamers out there, rebalanced gameplay, and an entirely new quest system. Kingpin: Reloaded is bringing back a slept-on shooter that’s set to gain a larger audience in 2021.
Rise of the Triad Remastered
Developer: TBA
Publisher: 3D Realms
Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
90’s babies will most certainly get a kick out of this one. Rise of the Triad Remastered brings back the classic FPS with widescreen support, mouse look, and a revamped multiplayer component. Once again, you’ll choose between five characters during a mission that entails taking down a cult that’s engaging in some very unsavory activity. Weapons are divided into three categories (bullet, missile, and magic), which means you’ll have a nice arsenal of guns on command for your cult killing activities. This unexpected remaster is perfect for all those 90s PC FPS heads who loved a good DOOM clone or two.
ExoMecha
Developer: TwistedRed
Publisher: TwistedRed
Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Windows Store)
Release Date: TBA
ExoMecha hopes to grab your interest and keep you entertained for years on end with its large scale multiplayer skirmishes, shiny mechs, and flashy gunplay. On top of having to compete with rival robots, you’ll also have to work with your team to do battle with a giant AI-controlled dragon. ExoMecha will have a lot going on on the battlefield – you’ll want to make sure your battle mech is fully prepared for all the explosive battles that will surely take place on it. Vehicles can be utilized, grappling hooks can be relied upon, and dashing is present alongside a host of other useful moves worth employing in ExoMecha’s war fueled world. By the way, this futuristic FPS is free-to-play.
Halo Infinite
Developer: 343 Industries
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam, Microsoft Store)
Release Date: TBA
343 Industries is going even bigger than ever before for Master Chief’s latest galaxy spanning adventure. As the third chapter of the franchise’s “Reclaimer Saga,” Halo Infinite will pit you against The Banished across the vast expanse of a Halo ring. Covenant aliens will also confront you, but your trusty Assault Rifle and brand new grappling hook should rise to the occasion during every enemy encounter. Halo Infinite is being set up as Master Chief’s biggest campaign to date. It’s time to save humanity once more and rise to the occasion as everyone’s favorite green armor toting super soldier.
And here’s a few first person shooters that were released years prior, but are now making their way to certain consoles for the first time in 2021:
• WRATH: Aeon of Ruin (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch): February 25
• BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PS4, Xbox One): TBA
• Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): TBA
• Metro Exodus (PS5, Xbox Series X|S): TBA
• Serious Sam 4 (PS4, Xbox One): TBA
• XIII (Remake) (Nintendo Switch): TBA
