All Upcoming First-Person Shooters of 2021

Everyone was forced to stay inside their homes for long periods at a time due to the 2020 pandemic.

Thankfully, the video game industry helped most folks stay busy by releasing a ton of quality first-person shooters. DOOM Eternal, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, BPM: Bullets Per Minute and a host of other intense FPS games enraptured everyone that played them. And come 2021, there are even more noteworthy FPS releases to look forward to. The games that have been placed on this list will place all sorts of awesome weaponry into your hands as you hand out plenty of pain and punishment from a first-person perspective.

These are all the upcoming first-person shooter games you need to keep an eye out for in 2021.

DEATHLOOP

DEATHLOOP – Official Launch Date RevealLaunching May 21, 2021 as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive and on PC! Available for pre-order now: http://www.DEATHLOOP.com DEATHLOOP is an innovative first person shooter launching exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PC from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind the critically acclaimed Dishonored franchise. Welcome to Blackreef, where the party never stops and neither does… 2020-11-12T18:00:51Z

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PS5, PC (Steam)

Release Date: May 21

The talented studio behind the first-person assassin gem known as the Dishonored series is trying something different with its next project. DEATHLOOP’s premise is quite intriguing – you play as an assassin named Colt, who’s been set upon an island with eight targets to eliminate. What makes his mission even harder is the presence of a time loop, which resets his progress should he be killed. You’ll need to make each bullet and move count during intense boss encounters, plus you’ll need to keep an eye out for assorted enemies and even a rival assassin who’s out to take you. DEATHLOOP looks to be worthwhile FPS mind trip work embarking on.

Buy DEATHLOOP here.

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood – Game Awards Gameplay DemoWe never said this fight was going to be easy. Take a look at the Back 4 Blood gameplay demo that debuted on stage at The Video Game Awards 2020. On June 22, 2021, Back 4 Blood brings you face-to-face with a new apocalypse on Xbox ONE, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Steam, and the… 2020-12-11T00:20:25Z

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

Release Date: June 22

You totally recognize Turtle Rock Studios, right? It’s the development team that produced one of the greatest co-op FPS experiences of all time with the Left 4 Dead series. Now the studio has returned with a spiritual successor to the zombie shoot-a-thon with Back 4 Blood. You and three other survivors have to employ all the guns, explosives, and melee weapons you have on deck for a bloody crusade against the Ridden. You can also choose to destroy those same survivors in PvP mode as a member of the parasitic army. Back 4 Blood should satiate Left 4 Dead fans’ blood thirst this summer.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo – QuakeCon at Home | Pet all the dogsWith 99% of Tokyo's population gone, it's up to you…TO PET ALL THE DOGS. Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city's population vanished. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance. FACE THE UNKNOWN, DISCOVER THE TRUTH AND… 2020-08-07T16:26:36Z

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PS5, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Tango Gameworks is moving away from its survival horror series The Evil Within to a brand new supernatural first-person adventure. Ghostwire: Tokyo takes place in Tokyo, which has been emptied of its human populace and been refilled with harmful spirits. You attempt to find out what led to this monumental event by setting out to do battle with your melee abilities and psychic abilities on deck. Pulling off the game’s wealth of spells pushes you to utilize hand gestures, which is a pretty unique way of further incorporating Japanese culture into this brand new IP.

Core Decay

Core Decay Exploration GameplayA short showcase of non-combat exploration gameplay in Core Decay, in the first few areas of the 'Blacksite' level. Core Decay lets you take on objectives in many ways, including combat, hacking, exploration, and stealth! Wishlist on Steam! https://store.steampowered.com/app/1260940/Core_Decay/ Support on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/coredecay See more on the Core Decay website: https://coredecay.com/ 2020-07-16T03:38:39Z

Developers: Ivar Hill, Slipgate Ironworks

Publisher: 3D Realms

Platform: PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Core Decay harbors an old school FPS vibe that should excite fans of Quake, Half-Life, and Duke Nukem. Your main goal within this brand new IP centers around exploring massive facilities on a version of Earth that’s on its last legs. While you’re hot on the trail of a secret organization that’s out to preserve humanity through sinister means, you’ll shoot down waves of baddies and upgrade yourself with cybernetic implants. Map out you own path through Core Decay’s mysterious locales and survive a dark future that takes place within 2089.

POSTAL: Brain Damaged

POSTAL Brain Damaged Announcement TrailerOne too many hits on the head. One too many hits on the pipe. One too many shootouts ending in carnage. And there we go – brain damage. That’s the only explanation for what’s happening to the POSTAL Dude. All of a sudden, he’s in an asylum full of freaks. The Big Bad Nurse has… 2020-09-05T19:15:33Z

Developers: Hyperstrange, CreativeForge Games

Publishers: Running With Scissors, Hyperstrange

Platform: PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

The POSTAL series has always gone to the farthest of extremes as far as blood, gore, and outrageous humor goes. POSTAL: Brain Damaged is looking to do things a bit differently this time around when it comes to its main gameplay hook. Instead of perusing through an open-world, this outlandish FPS places you within assorted stages and embraces the tactics featured in retro shooters. The violent factor stays at an all time high here for longtime fans, plus the throwback approach to fast-paced and skill-based gunplay should keep them wholly entertained.

Shadow Warrior 3

Shadow Warrior 3 – 'Way to Motoko' Full Playthrough [17 Glorious Minutes]Coming 2021. Wishlist on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1036890/Shadow_Warrior_3/ Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the… 2020-07-20T14:35:18Z

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

The first two Shadow Warrior games were met with plenty of acclaim thanks to their signature brand of humor, fun blend of ranged/melee combat, and free-running movement mechanics. Shadow Warrior 3 is looking to up the ante by further improving on what came before it and making it look even stronger on a graphical front than ever before. This highly anticipated sequel will let you slice, dice, and shoot everything in sight within a brand new rendition of Neo Feudal Japan. A slew of new weapons and executions will give you everything you need to dominate every enemy you come across during Shadow Warrior 3’s intense battle encounters.

SiN: Reloaded

SIN Reloaded Teaser 2020-09-06T21:49:31Z

Developers: Nightdive Studios, Slipgate Ironworks, Ritual Entertainment

Publishers: Nightdive Studios, 3D Realms

Platform: PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

This is one of those remasters that completely came out of of nowhere. No one even knew that they wanted it, but now a lot of FPS devotees are ready to give it a chance. SiN: Reloaded throws a fresh coat of paint onto the 1998 shooter and comes with a content-rich package. The original single-player campaign and its expansion have been kept intact and improved immensely, plus the game’s two multiplayer modes also make their welcome return. For those not in the know, SiN: Reloaded is all about taking on the role of Colonel John R. Blade as he wages war against an evil bio-chemist. It’s time to blast some mutants and look good while doing it.

CrossfireX

CrossfireX – Open Beta Announce TrailerExperience the fast-paced FPS gameplay of CrossfireX during the free open beta June 25th-28th. Where will the fight take you? Learn more at https://www.xbox.com/games/crossfireX AUDIO DESCRIPTION: https://youtu.be/ynCRBAi-_Is 2020-06-22T13:00:31Z

Developers: Smilegate, Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Release Date: TBA

Smilegate is making a big play at making sure its smash hit FPS in Korea becomes just as major across the rest of the globe. In order to accomplish this grand mission, they’re doing two things – updating the game’s visuals via Unreal Engine 4 and partnering with Remedy Entertainment (Control, Quantum Break, Alan Wake) in order to craft a proper single-player campaign. At its core, CrossfireX is a team-based multiplayer FPS that’s similar in gameplay and scope to Counter-Strike. This newly refined edition of the shooter is much more than just a remaster – while it may feature updated versions of fan-favorite maps, CrossfireX is offering new content alongside it that will hopefully turn the series into a global phenomenon.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 – Official Trailer #1 [4K]S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a brand-new entry in the legendary series, enjoyed by millions of players worldwide. The explosive combination of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror is back. It’s the ultimate S.T.A.L.K.E.R. experience of unprecedented scale, advanced graphics, freedom of choices and the thickest atmosphere of a deadly adventure. Welcome to The Zone — an… 2020-07-23T17:17:54Z

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC (Windows Store)

Release Date: TBA

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl is a PC FPS gem that’s highly regarded to this very day. It originally released in 2007, which means the wait for an official follow-up has been excruciatingly long. In 2021, publisher/developer GSC Game World will place players within an immense space full of night terrors once again in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. You’ll need to prep yourself for the worst as you fully immerse yourself in a dark world that clearly has it out for you. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2’s story lets you make major decisions and progress in a non-linear fashion as you fight for survival within The Zone.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6: World Premiere Trailer | UbiFWD July 2020 | Ubisoft NAWatch the world premiere of Far Cry 6, featuring Giancarlo Esposito and set in the war-torn world of Yara. #FarCry6 #Ubisoft SUBSCRIBE to Ubisoft: http://bit.ly/UbisoftYouTubeChannel Visit our official channels for more Far Cry: https://far-cry.ubisoft.com/ https://www.facebook.com/farcry.usa https://www.instagram.com/farcrygame_us/ https://twitter.com/FarCrygame https://youtube.com/ubisoftNA Discover all our Far Cry products and exclusive items on the Ubisoft Store: https://ubi.li/4te3J ABOUT FAR CRY… 2020-07-12T19:42:00Z

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam), Google Stadia, Amazon Luna

Release Date: TBA

Ubisoft’s Far Cry franchise is known for throwing players into a new international locale and involving them in a heated conflict against a crazed leader. Far Cry 6 takes place on the fictional island of Yara, which is ruled by the iron fist of a dictator named “El Presidente” Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito). That ruthless ruler just so happens to be raising his young son, who he hopes will take over his position one day. You set out to take down his regime as a guerilla fighter named Dani Rojas and will need to tap into his gun mastery to see his mission to completion. Like past Far Cry games, this upcoming sequel will feature a fully realized open world, a wealth of vehicles, and numerous allies that fight for your rightful cause.

Buy Far Cry 6 here.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village – 2nd TrailerFear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021! 'Like' on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/residentevil Follow on Twitter http://twitter.com/#!/RE_games 2020-09-16T20:48:35Z

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard did the unthinkable – it practically revived Capcom’s survival-horror juggernaut by switching from third-person to first person and embracing its signature scares once again. That series installment’s winning formula is being revisited for a sequel that’s looking mighty impressive (and equally terrifying). Resident Evil Village marks the return of Ethan, who must explore a mysterious village after being betrayed by Chris Redfield. The game’s snow covered European expanse is jam packed with supernatural baddies, strange village denizens, and an assortment of puzzle situations that should be familiar to Resident Evil fans. Resident Evil Village looks to continue the goodwill garnered by its predecessor and keep Capcom’s horror-filled IP thriving for years to come.

GRAVEN

GRAVEN Game Awards Demo TrailerTrailer for the exclusive GRAVEN Game Awards Playable Preview, available from December 9 – 13, 2020. Wishlist here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1371690/GRAVEN/ 2020-12-09T17:58:02Z

Developer: Slipgate Ironworks

Publishers: 3D Realms, 1C Publishing EU

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

GRAVEN actually isn’t about running headfirst into battle with automatic rifles and shotguns. It instead focuses on players running wild through a dark fantasy world with magical powers and melee weapons in tow. As the spiritual successor to the well-regarded Hexen 2, GRAVEN embraces everything its predecessor mastered so well. This retro stylized adventure embraces action RPG elements and mixes it up with hectic FPS combat. You’ll push your disgraced priest into climactic battles, come into contact with friendly townsfolk, solve elemental themed puzzles, etc. And what’s even cooler is that you can do it all with a friend in local split-screen or co-op.

Metal: Hellsinger

Metal: Hellsinger – Gameplay Music VideoComing 2021 for PC, Xbox and PS4 as well as next-gen platforms! Wishlist on Steam: https://bit.ly/3dTX8iO Official Website: http://www.metalhellsinger.com Follow us on the official social media channels to never miss a beat Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metalhellsinger Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/metalhellsinger In this brand-new gameplay-centered music video, we feature James Dorton (Black Crown Initiate) and his head-banging performance of “Poetry… 2020-11-24T22:21:28Z

Developer: The Outsiders

Publisher: Funcom

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

Last year’s BPM: Bullets Per Minute wowed gamers thanks to its clever mashup of FPS combat and rhythm game based mechanics. Now we have another shooter that’s looking to thrive off of that surprisingly potent mix in Metal: Hellsinger. The demons of Hell are ready and willing to tear you apart. You’ll need to master an assortment of debilitating firearms and shoot down all those demon hordes to the beat of a raging metal soundtrack. As you kill enemies in sync with the music, you’ll increase the mayhem happening around you and intensify the music blaring through your TV’s speakers. Metal: Hellsiger will sound so good as you kick tons of demon ass back to where it came from.

Kingpin: Reloaded

Kingpin: Reloaded Reveal TrailerThe classic 1999 shooter is back! Kingpin: Reloaded, the remastered, enhanced version of the crime-themed first-person shooter developed and published by 3D Realms and Interplay, recruits new gang members on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC later this year. In a stylized noir art deco gangland that never was, the Kingpin rules above… 2020-01-17T15:23:53Z

Developer: Slipgate Ironworks

Publishers: 3D Realms, Interplay

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: TBA

Crime bosses tend to piss off a lot of their henchmen and try to eliminate them when they feel like they’ve been crossed. In the 1999 FPS Kingpin: Life of Crime, a mob boss by the name of The Kingpin takes out one of his goons. That goon ends up taking over the role as the main character during your quest for revenge against the crime lord that wronged him. That throwback shooter is getting a surprising remaster in 2021 with Kingpin: Reloaded, which is set to come with a whole lot of welcome improvements. Improved visuals, a No Violence mode for the more squeamish gamers out there, rebalanced gameplay, and an entirely new quest system. Kingpin: Reloaded is bringing back a slept-on shooter that’s set to gain a larger audience in 2021.

Rise of the Triad Remastered

Rise of the Triad Remastered Reveal 2020-09-06T20:32:54Z

Developer: TBA

Publisher: 3D Realms

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

90’s babies will most certainly get a kick out of this one. Rise of the Triad Remastered brings back the classic FPS with widescreen support, mouse look, and a revamped multiplayer component. Once again, you’ll choose between five characters during a mission that entails taking down a cult that’s engaging in some very unsavory activity. Weapons are divided into three categories (bullet, missile, and magic), which means you’ll have a nice arsenal of guns on command for your cult killing activities. This unexpected remaster is perfect for all those 90s PC FPS heads who loved a good DOOM clone or two.

ExoMecha

EXOMECHA – World Premiere TrailerEXOMECHA™ is a brand new free-to-play online competitive first-person shooter that takes place in OMECHA, a new and untouched planet with exotic environments. EXOMECHA™ offers you breathtaking gaming experience with its flexible playing style, mechs, unique gadgets and abilities, and boss battles. EXOMECHA™ is an immersive experience with team-based large scale battles, a unique battle… 2020-07-23T15:18:15Z

Developer: TwistedRed

Publisher: TwistedRed

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Windows Store)

Release Date: TBA

ExoMecha hopes to grab your interest and keep you entertained for years on end with its large scale multiplayer skirmishes, shiny mechs, and flashy gunplay. On top of having to compete with rival robots, you’ll also have to work with your team to do battle with a giant AI-controlled dragon. ExoMecha will have a lot going on on the battlefield – you’ll want to make sure your battle mech is fully prepared for all the explosive battles that will surely take place on it. Vehicles can be utilized, grappling hooks can be relied upon, and dashing is present alongside a host of other useful moves worth employing in ExoMecha’s war fueled world. By the way, this futuristic FPS is free-to-play.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite | Campaign Gameplay TrailerIn Halo Infinite's campaign, the Master Chief returns when humanity's fate hangs in the balance to confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced – the Banished. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Enjoy a first-look at Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, captured real-time and representative of the experience… 2020-07-23T17:23:01Z

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam, Microsoft Store)

Release Date: TBA

343 Industries is going even bigger than ever before for Master Chief’s latest galaxy spanning adventure. As the third chapter of the franchise’s “Reclaimer Saga,” Halo Infinite will pit you against The Banished across the vast expanse of a Halo ring. Covenant aliens will also confront you, but your trusty Assault Rifle and brand new grappling hook should rise to the occasion during every enemy encounter. Halo Infinite is being set up as Master Chief’s biggest campaign to date. It’s time to save humanity once more and rise to the occasion as everyone’s favorite green armor toting super soldier.

Buy Halo Infinite here.

And here’s a few first person shooters that were released years prior, but are now making their way to certain consoles for the first time in 2021:

• WRATH: Aeon of Ruin (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch): February 25

• BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PS4, Xbox One): TBA

• Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): TBA

• Metro Exodus (PS5, Xbox Series X|S): TBA

• Serious Sam 4 (PS4, Xbox One): TBA

• XIII (Remake) (Nintendo Switch): TBA

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

See Also